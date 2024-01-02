World could implement five measures after 2 new large-scale Russian attacks on Ukraine – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, is waiting for Western countries to react and take decisive measures after another large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine on 2 January.

Source: Dmytro Kuleba on Twitter (X), European Pravda

Quote: "Putin escalates terror against Ukraine. Today was the second mass missile strike in just four days. Civilian infrastructure has been damaged; people, including children, have been injured and killed.

We expect all states to strongly condemn the attack and take resolute action."

— Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) January 2, 2024

Details: Kuleba thinks the world could implement five measures right now:

expedite the delivery of additional air defence systems and ammunition to Ukraine;

provide Ukraine with combat drones of all types;

provide Ukraine with long-range missiles with a range of over 300 km;

approve the use of frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine;

isolate Russian diplomats in relevant capitals and international organisations.

"The terrorist regime in Moscow must realise that the international community will not turn a blind eye to the murder of civilians and the destruction of civilian infrastructure in Ukraine," Kuleba stressed.

Background:

Russia launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine on the morning of 2 January. Missile debris has crashed in the Pecherskyi, Obolonskyi, Holosiivskyi and Sviatoshynskyi districts of the city of Kyiv. There were also hits in Kharkiv.

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reported that the Russians had launched 99 missiles of various types at Ukraine on the night of 1-2 January 2024, 72 of which were destroyed.

Bridget Brink, US Ambassador to Ukraine, said it was "urgent and critical" to support Ukraine now in order to stop Putin amid a new Russian large-scale attack on the morning of Tuesday, 2 January.

Poland scrambled its F-16 fighter jets due to a new Russian large-scale attack on 2 January.

