World court: scant disagreement in Chile, Bolivia water row

MOLLY QUELL
·3 min read

THE HAGUE (AP) — The International Court of Justice on Thursday found little to rule on in a long-running dispute over a small river which flows from Bolivia to Chile as the Latin American neighbors had mostly resolved their conflict during the proceedings.

The United Nations' highest court spent most of the hour-long hearing explaining that the two countries' legal claims over the Silala River - a short waterway in the Atacama Desert - were “without objection” as both countries have now agreed on how the water should be managed.

“It is an international watercourse, as both parties now agree,” said an American judge Joan E. Donoghue, who serves as the court's president. Bolivia had initially rejected this designation since international law requires international water resources to be managed cooperatively.

Chile brought the claim to the Hague-based court in 2016, arguing that Bolivia was violating international water laws by blocking the flow of the river. During hearings in April, Bolivia claimed the waterway isn’t a river at all, but rather a series of underground springs forced above ground by Chilean construction.

A 1997 U.N. convention on water rights requires countries whose borders intersect major waterways to share the natural resource equally.

In the past six years of legal proceedings in the case, the two countries significantly narrowed the scope of their disagreement through diplomatic efforts, eventually agreeing on all but several minor technical points.

Chile demanded that Bolivia notify it before carrying out certain activities on the waterway, but the court rejected this request as having no basis in international law.

Chile said Thursday's ruling was a victory.

“The court is now only restating the fact that Bolivia has accepted all that Chile came for,” Ximena Fuentes, Chile’s vice-minister for foreign affairs, told reporters following the hearing.

Bolivia’s legal team left the court without commenting the ruling.

”It is recognized that Chile’s historical use and its current use of the waters of the Silala River is in accordance with the equitable and reasonable use established by international law,” said Chilean President Gabriel Boric after the ruling.

“Our country can rest easy with this court ruling,” he said. “We have obtained the legal certainty that we were looking for and the disputed issues have been definitively resolved.”

Bolivian President Luis Arce said in a Twitter post that “Bolivia has resolved a controversy with a brother nation.” The ruling of the International Court of Justice “ratifies our rights over the waters of Silala and our sovereignty over the dismantling of the artificial canals," he wrote.

Bolivian Foreign Minister Rogelio Mayta said “the ruling gives us important certainties.” The court “made it clear that Bolivia has the right to the channeling” that was done in “its territory” to improve the water flow and to “recover wetlands that have been deteriorated” by these works, Mayta said.

The court called on the two countries that have had no diplomatic relations since 1978 to work together to manage the Silala waters. Chile and Bolivia should “conduct consultations on an ongoing basis, in a spirit of cooperation,” presiding judge Donoghue said.

This is the second time the two Latin American neighbors have taken a dispute to the International Court of Justice. In 2018, judges sided with Chile, finding the country was not legally obliged to give sea access to its landlocked neighbor.

Bolivia has not always been cut off from the ocean. It lost its sliver of coastline to Chile in an 1879-1883 war and has been unhappy with the outcome ever since.

Recommended Stories

  • Labor deal to avoid rail strike heads to Senate during holiday shipping rush

    The House of Representatives approved a Biden-backed labor deal to avoid a possible rail strike. The deal now heads to the U.S Senate. Scott MacFarlane reports from Capitol Hill.

  • Columbus man who killed White Castle worker in 2020 crime spree gets life sentence

    Mark Reynolds went on a short but brutal crime spree on the West Side of Columbus in 2020 that resulted in the killing of a White Castle employee.

  • U.S. consumer spending powers ahead in October; inflation cooling

    U.S. consumer spending increased solidly in October, while inflation moderated, giving the economy a powerful boost at the start of the fourth quarter as it faces rising headwinds from the Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary policy tightening. The labor market, the economy's other pillar of support, continues to show resilience. The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits declined last week, almost unwinding the prior week's jump, which had lifted claims to a three-month high, other data showed on Thursday.

  • AP PHOTOS: Spectacular eruption of world's largest volcano

    The lava from the world's largest volcano is so hot and bright that the sky has turned orange. At night, throngs of people have been gathering to witness nature's spectacular light show in Hawaii. Mauna Loa, which last erupted 38 years ago, is one of five volcanoes that together make up the Big Island of Hawaii.

  • New US sanctions against North Koreans over missile program

    The Biden administration on Thursday imposed sanctions on three members of North Korea’s ruling party's central committee for their involvement in the country’s ballistic missile program. The Treasury Department announced it was targeting the director and vice director of the Workers Party of Korea, Jon Il Ho and Yu Jin, respectively, along with another central committee member, Kim Su Gil, with asset freezes and bans on Americans conducting any type of business with them. The sanctions came as North Korea has ramped up its ballistic missile testing to a record pace this year with more than 60 launches, dialing up pressure on Washington and Seoul.

  • Biden: Putin defeating Ukraine is 'beyond comprehension'

    President Biden said Thursday that he would only consider meeting with Vladimir Putin if the Russian leader was ready to end the war in Ukraine.

  • Brio Direct Bank Review 2022: Competitive APYs on savings and CDs, but no checking account option and steep fees for funds transfers

    The APYs on Brio’s savings is 3.75% while its CDs go as high as 4%.

  • Biden to fête Macron at state dinner in nod to renewed U.S. alliance with France

    Emmanuel Macron is in Washington for a pomp-filled state visit–the first of Joe Biden's presidency & the second such invitation for the French leader.

  • The mind behind the Rubik’s Cube celebrates a lasting puzzle

    If you've ever had trouble solving a Rubik’s Cube, a good piece of advice is to break it down into steps. “Problem solving is a very basic activity of the human mind and if a problem is complex you need to divide the problem into smaller elements,” says Ernő Rubik, who invented the cube in 1974. Rubik has seen his color-matching puzzle go from a classroom teaching tool in Cold War-era Hungary to a worldwide phenomenon with over 450 million cubes sold and a mini-empire of related toys.

  • Spain: numerous devices found after Ukrainian Embassy blast

    Police in Spain detonated a suspicious parcel discovered at the U.S. Embassy in Madrid, Spanish officials said Thursday, a day after a similar package sent to the Ukrainian Embassy ignited upon opening and injured an employee. “We can confirm a suspicious package was received at the U.S. Embassy in Madrid, and are aware of reports of other packages sent to other locations throughout Spain,” the American embassy said in a response to an Associated Press inquiry.

  • Biden asks US Congress for $37 billion for Ukraine to ensure strategic defeat for Russia

    U.S. President Joe Biden has asked the U.S. Congress for $37 billion for Ukraine not only to help the country survive the ordeal of war, but also to defeat Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, a Biden administration official said at the Kyiv Security Forum on Dec. 1.

  • Biden, Macron celebrate 'essential' US-French bond

    Presidents Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron hailed the "essential" alliance between the United States and France Thursday as Biden welcomed the French leader to the White House for the first State Dinner of his presidency. (Dec. 1)

  • Superintendent Brennan Asplen fires back as Sarasota School Board authorizes resignation negotiations

    The board voted 4-1 to move forward with separation, and comes as a conservative majority took power and immediately took action to remove Asplen.

  • Brazil rotates squad, Cameroon fights for World Cup survival

    Still without Neymar and already secured in the round of 16, Brazil will use its last group game at the World Cup to give playing time to its reserves. Brazil coach Tite was expected to make changes in every position for the match against Cameroon on Friday, when a draw will be enough to give the five-time champions first place in Group G. The game means more to Cameroon, which needs a win to keep its hopes of advancing alive.

  • Sarasota County School Board to vote on firing superintendent Brennan Asplen

    On Tuesday, the Sarasota County School Board will vote on whether or not to terminate Superintendent Brennan Asplen’s contract. This was all set in motion during the school board’s Nov. 22 reorganizational meeting, where two new members were appointed, and a new chair was sworn in. At the end of that meeting, board member Karen Rose made a motion.

  • Georgia's GOP Lt. Governor: I couldn't vote for Walker or Warnock

    Geoff Duncan, the outgoing Republican Lt. Governor of Georgia, said on Wednesday morning that he waited in line for an hour to cast his ballot in Georgia’s Senate runoff race, but when he finally arrived at the voting machine, he couldn’t find any reason to vote for Republican Herschel Walker or Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock.

  • Democrat Sen. Jeanne Shaheen shuts down Cruz questions on Biden family corruption allegations

    Democratic Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairwoman Jeanne Shaheen shut down Texas Sen. Ted Cruz's questions about President Biden's role in the 2016 firing of a Ukrainian prosecutor.

  • Hakeem Jeffries, House Dems' new leader, said Tara Reade's Biden accusation should be 'investigated seriously'

    Democratic Rep. Hakeem Jeffries said in 2020 that Tara Reade’s sexual assault allegation against then-Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden should be investigated.

  • Milo Yiannopoulos claims he set up Fuentes dinner ‘to make Trump’s life miserable’

    Rightwing provocateur says he helped arrange for white supremacist to attend dinner with Trump and Kanye West

  • Putin’s Own Cronies Expose Crimea Chaos in Messy PR Meltdown

    GettyUkrainian officials have been warning for months that—in addition to kicking Russia out of territories seized this year—they also intend to take back territories stolen before the war, including Crimea, the peninsula illegally annexed by Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2014.And though Ukraine’s messaging on the matter is simple—that Ukrainian victory is about taking back Crimea, too—Russia’s response has been garbled in recent days. While some are urging Moscow to take the threat of a U