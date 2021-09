Associated Press

The deal that didn’t happen best defines the landscape of European football after a summer transfer window that saw unexpected moves by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Kylian Mbappé will remain with Paris Saint-Germain this season, and the star French forward could leave for Real Madrid as a free agent at age 23 next summer for free rather than for a fee that could have exceeded $200 million now. A decade into ownership that leads to the emir of Qatar, PSG is among the few clubs able to weather the pandemic, protected by its sovereign wealth.