World Cup ski racing returns to Palisades Tahoe this weekend

The top male skiers from around the world will compete on the steep runs of Palisades Tahoe when the Audi FIS Ski World Cup circuit swings through California. Athletes will compete in two technical disciplines during the two-day event, which will also feature free concerts by Ludacris and Eve 6. On Saturday, they will wind their way down the challenging giant slalom course to be set on the famed “Red Dog” run. On Sunday, athletes will step into their shorter skis to take on the demanding and quick-turning slalom course.

