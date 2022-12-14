World Cup stars, from Christian Pulisic to Robert Lewandowski, are enjoying luxury vacations all over the globe after being eliminated from Qatar

Instagram/cmpulisic; Instagram/thibautcourtois

Eliminated players from the World Cup are now enjoying some down time.

With this year's World Cup now narrowed down to only four teams and world soccer's top domestic leagues not resuming until after the tournament finishes, many players from the eliminated nations are taking some time to relax.

From Dubai to the Maldives, stars have jetted all over the globe for luxury vacations.

Take a look at who's gone where below.

Christian Pulisic

Pulisic has returned back to his home in Florida for some rest and relaxation following the USA's Round of 16 defeat to the Netherlands.

As well as getting out on the lakes, he's also gone to watch the Miami Heat play with USMNT teammate Weston McKennie.

Robert Lewandowski

Lewandowski scored twice for Poland in Qatar but couldn't help his nation past France in the Round of 16, where it lost 3-1.

He's since been enjoying some down time with his wife and kids in the Maldives.

Thibaut Courtois

Like Lewandowski, Belgium keeper Courtois has been vacationing in the Maldives since his nation was dumped out of the tournament.

He probably arrived a little earlier than the Pole, however, given Belgium crashed out in the group stage.

Alvaro Morata

A shining light for an otherwise underwhelming Spain team in Qatar, Morata has been relaxing in his home town of Madrid since Spain was eliminated from the World Cup at the hands of Morocco.

He shared photos of him with his family at the luxury Michelin star restaurant Bugao.

Mario Götze

Germany's Götze didn't travel far from Qatar since Hansi Flick's side was dumped out of the World Cup in the group stages.

He's been vacationing with his wife, model Ann-Kathrin, and son in Dubai, where they all went on a desert safari.

Poland duo Jan Bednarek and Wojciech Szczęsny, as well as Wales forward Brennan Johnson, have also been in Dubai.

Conor Gallagher

While most players have opted for sunny locations for their post-tournament vacations, England's Conor Gallagher has instead chosen the freezing cold temperatures of the Swiss Alps.

The Chelsea FC midfielder, who didn't play a single minute for England in Qatar, has been hitting the slopes with his partner in the Swiss luxury resort town of St. Moritz.

