At World Cup, women shrug off worries over dress codes

HELENA ALVES and LUJAIN JO
·4 min read

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Coming from Brazil for the World Cup in Qatar, Daniela Crawford had been worried about conservative dress codes. But like many women attending the tournament, she said she found no problems.

“In Brazil people are used to it, but we came here and decided to show how we are,” said Crawford — wearing shorts — as she took pictures with a Brazilian flag with her husband and two sons outside Doha’s Education City Stadium before the Brazil-Croatia quarterfinal match last week.

This is the first World Cup held in an Arab and Muslim nation. In the lead-up, the Qatari government, world soccer body FIFA and national governments advised people attending from around the world to respect local customs, on everything from women’s dress to drinking.

Many women fans speaking to The Associated Press said that despite worries, they’ve encountered no troubles and only had to make minor adjustments in how they dress. Some welcomed Qatar’s tight restrictions on alcohol, saying it made them feel safer. Qatar, meanwhile, is presenting the tournament as an opportunity to overcome stereotypes about women’s role here.

Qatar is a conservative nation, and most Qatari women in public wear the headscarf and loose-fitting robes. But it’s also home to an international population of more than 2 million foreign workers, far outnumbering the around 300,000 citizens – so it’s hardly unused to foreign women.

Bemie Ragay, a Filipina woman who has worked in Qatar for eight years, said she has always felt safe, “safer than my country.” Attire is not an issue as long as you know the boundaries, she said, pointing out that she was wearing a crop top.

“You can’t just walk here in the street in a backless (outfit). You have to respect their culture,” she said.

Isabeli Monteiro, a 32-year-old Brazil supporter, said she was wearing longer skirts instead of shorts and has had no difficulty. “Nobody looks at us in any way, especially because we are within a World Cup with different cultures from all over the word.”

Women played an integral role in organizing the World Cup, including several in high positions in the Supreme Committee, the body in charge of the tournament, said Fatma Al Nuaimi, the SC spokesperson.

She said she hoped one legacy of the tournament would be to change attitudes about women in the region.

“A lot of people actually have a misperception, especially when it comes to the role of women in Qatar or in the region,” she said. Fans coming to Qatar see that “women do have rights and women are actually being empowered," she said.

Qatar has said improving the situation of women in the tiny Gulf nation is one of its priorities. Women hold a number of prominent government and academic positions, including three ministers in the Cabinet. The mother of its ruling emir, Sheikha Moza bint Nasser al-Missned, is one of the most famous women in the Arab world, known for advocating for social causes.

Qatar also has one of the strongest rates of women’s education in the Arab world. The number of Qatari women in university is twice the number of Qatari men, and nearly all Qatari children — boys and girls — attend primary school.

Still, the country has for years sat near the bottom of the World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Report, which tracks gaps between women and men in employment, education, health and politics.

Rights groups have pointed in particular to laws that require a male guardian's permission for a woman to travel or marry, and they say women often need the same permission to work or for some forms of reproductive health care, including pap smears.

Around 37% of Qatari women work, high for the region, but it has remained level in recent years, according to government statistics. By comparison, Saudi Arabia has seen a more aggressive growth, with the percentage of Saudi women with jobs rising from 14% in 2019, one of the lowest in the region, to nearly 27% this year.

Mead El-Amadi, director of the FIFA Fan Festival in Doha, said women involved in organizing the tournament will be role models for other women who want to go into the business of soccer or sports in general.

“Globally football is a male-dominated sport,” she said. But she said women organizers had support of their male colleagues “to make this happen and to make the world look at us today, delivering this huge event.”

___

AP journalist Lee Keath contributed to this report. ___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Recommended Stories

  • Japan to double defense spending, gain missiles amid regional threats

    U.S. officials were quick to praise the massive adjustment to post-WWII Japan's pacifist policy as marking "a new era in the defense of democracy."

  • China's re-opening to lift Asia equity capital market volumes from three-year lows

    Asian equity capital markets activity, languishing at three-year lows now, is set to get a much needed boost in 2023 from China's expected re-opening to the rest of the world after a spate of COVID-19 lockdowns, dealmakers said. An easing of China's two-year tech sector crackdown, coupled with a breakthrough for the U.S. audit watchdog to get access to financial accounts of mainland firms, is also seen as a positive for equity capital markets activity, encompassing initial public offerings (IPOs), secondary listings and follow-on equity sales. "As China's re-opening happens, market activity will come in stages," said Edward Byun, Goldman Sachs' co-head of equity capital markets in Asia ex-Japan, adding that secondary market trading and follow-on capital raisings would benefit first.

  • H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?

    H&E Equipment (HEES) is at a 52-week high, but can investors hope for more gains in the future? We take a look at the company's fundamentals for clues.

  • Wall Street set to extend losses on recession fears

    Wall Street's main stock indexes were set to extend losses on Friday as fears of a looming recession, sparked by the Federal Reserve's relentless battle against inflation, hammered sentiment. Investors are trying to come to terms with Fed Chair Jerome Powell's recent comments, signaling more policy tightening ahead, and the central bank's projection that interest rates would breach the 5% mark in 2023, a level not seen since 2007. "The market is reeling from the aftershock of the Federal Reserve's hawkish rhetoric and more specifically because of the Fed's movement of its dot plots to above the 5%," said Andre Bakhos, managing member at Ingenium Analytics LLC.

  • Deputies accuse man of burglarizing a Midlands church

    “This is a prime example of an individual having no respect for property, even that of a religious establishment,” the sheriff said.

  • FIFA targets $11BN revenue through US-led 2026 World Cup

    FIFA expects to earn $11 billion through 2026 with a 48-team men’s World Cup in North America set to deliver a big rise in revenue. The four-year budget was presented Friday to the ruling FIFA Council which foresees almost 50% raise in income mainly tied to broadcasting and sponsor deals for the men’s World Cup, plus ticketing and hospitality at a tournament which will use several NFL stadiums. FIFA typically makes conservative budget estimates and ends up overshooting targets.

  • Why Roku Stock Was Falling Today

    Shares of Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) were pulling back today as the stock reacted to the broad sell-off in the market due to interest rate hikes and a weak retail sales report. In a note this morning, Cleveland Research said channel checks on the streaming platform show that the company is seeing pressure in the fourth quarter, and it expects results to come in slightly below consensus. The comments are the latest negative data point for Roku stock, which has plunged sharply this year as growth has slowed and losses have mounted after the company stepped up investments in the business during the pandemic boom.

  • Kim Jong-un oversees North Korea test of key component for more powerful ICBM

    If successful, ‘high-thrust solid-fuel motor’ test a significant step for North Korea’s nuclear-capable missile development

  • Pakistan seeks UN help as flood aid for survivors drains

    Pakistan is seeking U.N. help in securing long-term aid for survivors of last summer's deadly, record-breaking floods before recovery funds run out next month as a U.K.-based charity on Friday urged donors to step up ahead of the harsh winter. The grim threshold for Pakistan could come as soon as Jan. 15, according to Chris Kaye, the country director for the World Food Program. The unprecedented flooding, which experts attribute in part to climate change, erupted in mid June and at one point during the summer deluge, a third of Pakistan's territory was submerged.

  • Netanyahu, set to return to office, eyes deal with Saudis

    Israel’s designated prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, on Thursday vowed to seek full diplomatic relations with Saudi Arabia once he takes office, claiming that doing so would also promote peace with the Palestinians. Netanyahu also said he would be open to restarting behind-the-scenes peace talks with the Palestinians. The comments, made in a rare interview with an Arab news outlet, the Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya news channel, appeared to be aimed at easing concerns over the far-right makeup of the government that Netanyahu is forming.

  • At World Cup in Qatar, Women Fans Shrug Off Worries Over Dress Codes

    Many women at the World Cup in Qatar speaking to The Associated Press say that despite initial worries over the country's conservative dress codes, theyve encountered no troubles, feel safe, and only had to make minor adjustments. This is the first World Cup held in an Arab and Muslim nation. In the lead-up, the Qatari government, FIFA and national governments all advised people attending from all around the world to be careful to respect local customs, on everything from womens dress to drinkin

  • Colombia Boosts Minimum Wage by 16%, Pressuring Central Bank

    (Bloomberg) -- The government of President Gustavo Petro will raise Colombia’s minimum wage by 16% for next year, potentially putting extra pressure on the central bank to extend its steepest-ever series of interest rate rises. Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesCovid Unleashed in Beijing Shows Rest of China What’s NextWorld’s Largest Hotel Aquarium Bursts Spilling 1,500 FishIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?The mont

  • Gambia child deaths: WHO stands by 'dangerous' India cough syrup claim

    WHO said it stands by its action after India's drug regulator said the syrups complied with standards.

  • Russian Missile Barrage Knocks Out Power to Ukrainian Cities

    (Bloomberg) -- A salvo of more at least 76 Russian missiles knocked out power and water across Ukraine as President Vladimir Putin’s forces continued their campaign of attacking infrastructure.Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesCovid Unleashed in Beijing Shows Rest of China What’s NextWorld’s Largest Hotel Aquarium Bursts Spilling 1,500 FishIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Rockets slammed into residential areas acro

  • Economy weakens again, S&P finds, as rising interest rates choke off demand

    Business conditions at U.S. companies eroded again in December, a pair of surveys show, as high inflation and rising interest rates dampened demand for goods and services.

  • What would a more sustainable World Cup look like?

    The Paris 2024 Olympics will be “climate positive,” organizers claim. The men’s World Cup in 2026 — to be held in Mexico, the U.S. and Canada — will be the “lowest-carbon FIFA World Cup of the modern era,” if promises pan out. Qatar’s World Cup is ending on Sunday, but climate pledges like its promise of a “carbon-neutral” event — central to the gas-rich Gulf nation’s hosting bid — are staying with the world of mega sporting events.

  • HTC plans to reveal its Meta Quest competitor next month

    HTC will reveal a virtual reality and augmented reality headset at CES. The device will support full color passthrough and have a privacy focus.

  • Gabon to Conserve 30% of Territory With Bezos, Waltons Support

    (Bloomberg) -- Some of the world’s richest families have entered a financial arrangement that will help the planet’s second-most forested nation conserve 30% of its natural capital.Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesCovid Unleashed in Beijing Shows Rest of China What’s NextWorld’s Largest Hotel Aquarium Bursts Spilling 1,500 FishIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?The agreement with Gabon is backed by Enduring Earth, a

  • As sports betting grows in Africa, many see a real scourge

    The Ugandan health official was so sure Argentina would win its World Cup soccer match against Saudi Arabia that he gambled $1,800 advanced to him by authorities as allowances for 243 people who had participated in a polio immunization campaign. Argentina lost, and the official was in trouble. In at least five African countries, gamblers and experts said that many see the growing sports betting industry as a source of regular income, and a possible path out of poverty.

  • State says NYC planned ban on foie gras sales violates law

    New York City’s ban on the sale of foie gras, already delayed by a court challenge, has now been found in violation of state agricultural law. The state Department of Agriculture and Markets informed city officials Wednesday that the ban “unreasonably restricts” the business of two upstate foie gras farms that have sued over the law. Animal welfare advocates say the production of foie gras — the fattened liver of a duck or goose — is cruel to the birds because it involves force feeding.