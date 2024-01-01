Luke Littler v Brendan Dolan LIVE: World Darts Championship quarter-final score and latest updates today

Teenage sensation Luke Littler is back in action at the World Darts Championship taking on Brendan Dolan for a place in the semi-finals.

Littler, who is only 16, has captured the hearts of darts fans around the world with his performances so far at Alexandra Palace, after adding five-time world champion and icon of the sport Raymond van Barneveld to his list of scalps on Saturday night. That victory has set up this quarter-final contest with Dolan, the Northern Irishman who has knocked on Gerwyn Price and Gary Anderson on his own surprise surge through the rounds.

“I have certainly broken the rules and records already but I know if my game is there I can beat even more records,” Littler said. “My game is there, it is every darting kid’s, man’s, whoever’s dream to win it. I have certainly got the game, it is whatever happens on the day, whatever Luke Littler turns up.”

Key Points

Luke Littler, 16, taking on Brendan Dolan in quarter-finals (expected 2pm GMT)

Match follows Rob Cross vs Chris Dobey (scheduled for 12.30pm)

World Darts Championship LIVE

12:06 , Lawrence Ostlere

So, we are down to the quarter-final stage with eight remaining players as the tournament ticks over into 2024. Rob Cross and Chris Dobey will open up proceedings, before the 16-year-old sensation Luke Littler returns to the Alexandra Palace stage for a contest with Brendan Dolan.

Later tonight, three-time champion Michael van Gerwen takes on Scott Williams, Dave Chisnall meets the 28-year-old quietly working his way through the tournament and many people’s favourite to win the title, Luke Humphries. It’s a mouthwatering line-up.

Afternoon Session (12:30pm)

2x Quarter-Finals

Rob Cross vs Chris Dobey

Brendan Dolan vs Luke Littler

Evening Session (7pm)

2x Quarter-Finals

Michael van Gerwen vs Scott Williams

Dave Chisnall vs Luke Humphries

World Darts Championship LIVE

11:44 , Lawrence Ostlere

Welcome along to live coverage of the World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace.