World Darts Championship LIVE: Latest updates as Raymond van Barneveld faces Jim Williams in third round

Raymond van Barneveld returns to the oche on Friday afternoon hoping to set up a blockbuster clash with rising superstar Luke Littler in the last-16. The 56-year-old has impressed during the PDC World Darts Championship this year following a 3-1 victory over Polish debutant Radek Szaganski in round two.

“I enjoy that boy. Really formidable,” Van Barneveld said of Littler. “He’s 16 years old. When I was 16, I was still playing with Playmobil, haha! I have huge respect for that little guy and I can’t wait to play against him.

“I don’t underestimate Jim Williams at all and I don’t think it’s respectful to Jim Williams if we only talk about Luke Littler. Of course I know that I will possibly get Littler, but Jim is a fantastic player so I don’t want to look beyond that yet.”

Barney averaged 99.81 and pinned 11 of his 20 darts at double to defeat Szaganski 3-1 in his opener and now the five-time world champion must get past the man who provided the biggest shock of the tournament so far - a comprehensive 3-0 win to knock out Peter Wright in the second round.

Follow all the action from the World Darts Championship below:

World Darts Championship LIVE: Raymond van Barneveld in action against Jim Williams

Today's afternoon session has third round matches with latest results below:

Damon Heta defeats Berry van Peer 4-3 in thrilling contest

Jonny Clayton earns decent 4-2 over stubborn Krzysztof Ratajski

Jim Williams vs Raymond van Barneveld

Jim Williams is introduced first and receives a decent round of applause as he strides to the stage ahead of this round three clash. The crowd are in full flow now though, they’ve been looking forward to this one.

The lights go out.

Here comes Raymond van Barneveld. The five-time champion of the world from the Netherlands comes down the walkway, high fiving the crowd with a big grin on his face.

One more match to play this afternoon and it’s a big one.

Raymond van Barneveld - the five-time world champion - returns to Alexandra Palace to take on Jim Williams who knocked out Peter Wright in round two.

Don’t go anywhere as this one promises to be a cracker.

Jonny Clayton 4-2 Krzysztof Ratajski

“I got that 2-0 lead and I don’t know if I relaxed a bit. I’m through and that’s all that counts,” said Jonny Clayton in his post match interview.

“I had to work for that, it was a little bit better than last week. I’ve got a massive game next [against Rob Cross], if I keep concentrating on what I can do maybe I’ll get through it.”

Jonny Clayton 4-2 Krzysztof Ratajski

A wayward 41 from Ratajski opens the door for Clayton who follows up with 140 to leave 84. He hits 20, then 14 before missing bullseye.

Ratajski can’t take out his own finish and Clayton tidies up 25 to take the leg, the set and the match!

Jonny Clayton 3-2 (2-1) Krzysztof Ratajski

Ratajski fails to leave himself on a finish meaning Clayton has six darts from 141 to win the leg. He scores 125 to leave 16 then hits double 8 with one dart to nudge back in front.

One more leg and Clayton wins this match.

Jonny Clayton 3-2 (1-1) Krzysztof Ratajski

The leg is so close that Clayton must take out 167 to win, he hits treble 20, hits treble 19 but misses bullseye for a spectacular win. In response Ratajski needs 32, he goes wide with his first two throws but manages to land his final one and takes the leg.

Close game this one.

Jonny Clayton 3-2 (1-0) Krzysztof Ratajski

Jonny Clayton’s rhythm is abandoning him as he looks to close out this match. Three holds of throw will be enough for him but Krzysztof Ratajski isn’t going to let him do it easily.

123 for a finish and Ratajski sets up to hit bullseye. He sends it into the 25 and Clayton breathes out in relief as his hits double top with his 21st dart to take the leg and hold throw.

Jonny Clayton 3-2 (0-0) Krzysztof Ratajski

Bang! A checkout of 115 - Ratajski’s highest checkout of the tournament so far - sees the Polish Eagle claim the fifth set with the darts and he’s got himself back in the match.

Jonny Clayton 3-1 (1-2) Krzysztof Ratajski

A professional leg from Ratajski sees him hold serve having left 46 in 12 darts. He nails 14 then targets the middle of double 16 to edge back in front in the set.

This set is still in the balance. Clayton needs to hold though.

Jonny Clayton 3-1 (1-1) Krzysztof Ratajski

A great 97 from Clayton leaves him with a finish of 74 but Ratajski lands 135 to leave 87 and put a bit of pressure on Clayton. He shrugs it off with ease and cleans up 74 in two darts to hold throw and get on the board in the set.

Jonny Clayton 3-1 (0-1) Krzysztof Ratajski

Krzysztof Ratajski has a lot of work to do to get himself back into this match but he’s scoring pretty well. Jonny Clayton takes control of the leg though by getting to 100.

He leaves 40 but can’t take it out. Ratajski pings a dart into double 18 and holds his throw in the fifth set.

Jonny Clayton 3-1 (0-0) Krzysztof Ratajski

Clayton has 161 left and comes up to the oche to hit 84. He needs 77 to win the set and lands treble 19. Two shots at double 10 for the Welshman but both slide wide.

Ratajski misses double 20 with two darts - incredibly - and looks up to the heavens. Clayton steps back up to the oche, hits 10, misses double 5 then hits it with his third throw!

He claims the fourth set and moves within one of victory.

Jonny Clayton 2-1 (2-1) Krzysztof Ratajski

The further this set goes on the more pressure Jonny Clayton will feel. The Welshman is looking strong though and sets up 136 in nine darts.

A 96 leaves him with double 20 to take the leg and Clayton fails to get it! He hits 20, 10 and then misses double 5.

A second attempt to hit the double lands for Clayton and he moves ahead in the set once more.

Jonny Clayton 2-1 (1-1) Krzysztof Ratajski

There’s a couple of opportunities for Clayton to take control of the next leg but Ratajski holds him at bay before almost taking out 111 and missing double 20.

Clayton doesn’t get near his own three figure check out and Ratajski lands double 10 to win a tidy leg of darts.

Jonny Clayton 2-1 (1-0) Krzysztof Ratajski

Though he didn’t win a leg in that last set, Clayton seems to have found some rhythm. He’s on for a possible 11 dart leg but undershoots his attempt at double 18.

With 18 left, he lands 2 then misses two attempts at double 8. Ratajski can’t take out a three figure finish and Clayton holds throw by hitting double 2.

Jonny Clayton 2-1 (0-0) Krzysztof Ratajski

Clayton brings some of his mojo back with a maximum 180 to keep the third set alive and ticking. Clayton could check out 145 and needs to.

He misses the treble 20 to give Ratajski the chance to tidy up 59. Ratajski misses a dart at double 10, then misses double 10. Clayton’s next trip is poor though and the Pole hits double 5 to claim the third set.

Game on.

Jonny Clayton 2-0 (0-2) Krzysztof Ratajski

There’s a bit of scoring pressure being applied on Clayton from Ratajski. The number nine seed is just struggling to land those trebles and slips behind in the leg.

Ratajski has the chance to take out 137 but he settles for 97 to leave double tops. This time he takes it and moves two legs ahead in the third set.

Jonny Clayton 2-0 (0-1) Krzysztof Ratajski

Jonny Clayton will know that winning this next set will almost guarantee him a spot in the next round but he’s going against the darts.

Ratajski is throwing well though and quickly gets his score down to 104. He takes it out with 18, treble 18, double 16. Perfect start to the third set.

Jonny Clayton 2-0 (0-0) Krzysztof Ratajski

How will this deciding leg go? Jonny Clayton has the darts and could nick the set from two legs down. Ratajski ups the pressure with a 140 to leave 145.

He only scores 60 and Clayton has 138 to take out. He lands one treble 19 but misses the second. Clayton leaves 32.

Ratajski needs 85, he hits 10, hits 25... can he take out bullseye? No! Clayton pings his next dart into double 16 and wins the second set as well.

Jonny Clayton 1-0 (2-2) Krzysztof Ratajski

Can Ratajski close out this set here? He has the throw and is scoring slightly higher than Clayton to edge his way down to 161. He’s got two visits to take this out.

A 137 leaves him with just 24 needed. He misses double 12, misses double 6, misses double 3!

Clayton can’t take out 78 despite two throw at double 12. Ratajski doesn’t tidy up 3 and the leg goes Clayton’s way. Huge moment already in this match.

Jonny Clayton 1-0 (1-2) Krzysztof Ratajski

Jonny Clayton needs to get going in the second set and starts off with a 180. Ratajski responds with a maximum of his own though he can’t get down to a finish.

A 96 leaves Clayton with 40 to get and he nails double tops with one throw.

Jonny Clayton 1-0 (0-2) Krzysztof Ratajski

Ratajski is starting to edge ahead in this set as a few hig scoring trips to the oche see him move to 146 after 12 darts. The Pole hits treble 20 but slides into the 1.

He sets up to leave 28 and nails it with one dart on his next attempt.

Jonny Clayton 1-0 (0-1) Krzysztof Ratajski

Oh hello. Krzysztof Ratajski starts the second set with a maximum 180 to put a bit of pressure on Jonny Clayton’s throw. He’s the first player to set up a checkout but it’s a tough 125.

The Pole leaves himself 32 and Clayton doesn’t get close to a 141. Ratajski breaks throw by hitting double 16.

Jonny Clayton 1-0 (0-0) Krzysztof Ratajski

Clayton starts off his next leg with a maximum 180! If he holds here he’ll take the first set against the throw. Clayton leaves 126, and hits treble 19 with his first dart.

A single 19 follows to leave the bullseye and Clayton lands it! He wins the first set.

Jonny Clayton 0-0 (2-1) Krzysztof Ratajski

Ratajski is the first man to set up a finish and eases himself down to 52. A single 20 leaves two darts at double 16 but the Pole misses both attempts.

In response, Clayton takes out 42 and lands the double 16 to nick another leg against the throw.

Jonny Clayton 0-0 (1-1) Krzysztof Ratajski

Ratajski has the chance to immediately break back after three treble 19s leave 135. He’s a fair way ahead and sets up a double tops finish.

Clayton nails a 180 to keep the pressure on but Ratajski lands the double to claim the leg.

Jonny Clayton 0-0 (1-0) Krzysztof Ratajski

These players have a tendancy to alternate wins against one another with Jonny Clayton being victorious the last time they met each other. By that metric Krzystof Ratajski should triumph today.

Clayton, against the darts, almost takes out 121 but misses out to leave 25. Ratajski in response flings a dart high over double 20 and sees the leg slip by as Clayton tidies up by hitting double 8.

Here come the players.

Ratajski makes his way to the stage first to a flutter of cheers and applause. There’s more enthusiasm for Jonny Clayton and he comes down the walkway high fiving the crowd.

Up next we’ve got Welshman Jonny Clayton taking on the Polish Eagle Krzysztof Ratajski. Who’s going to get through this one and will the match be as thrilling as this afternoon’s opener?

Damon Heta 4-3 Berry van Peer

“I’m so proud of myself,” said Heta in his post match interview. “It’s due [reaching the last-16]. Just play my game, I’m No.10 in the world for a reason so I’ve got to turn up and play my game [against Scott Williams in the next round].”

Damon Heta 4-3 Berry van Peer

Van Peer needs to win this leg against the throw and opens up with a couple of 140s. He has a chance after a 92 leaves a 129 finish for the Dutchman.

Damon Heta has 151 and needs to take it out after Van Peer misses his checkout.

He hits, treble 20, hits treble 17, hits double 20! A 151 checkout sends the Australian into the fourth round at the World Darts Championship!

Damon Heta 3-3 (2-1) Berry van Peer

Close! With 104 left to win the match, Damon Heta nails his treble 18. He follows up with a single 18 to leave double 16. Heta misses and he can’t believe it.

He gets another shot to take out 32 but all three go by without victory. Van Peer makes his way down to 20 and tidies up double 10 to get himself on the board in the set.

Damon Heta 3-3 (2-0) Berry van Peer

Heta’s high scoring isn’t as strong as it was previously. He’s slipped under 100 but his throws at doubles have been costing him.

Not in this set though. One shot at double 20 lands right in the middle and the Australian moves clear in the seventh set.

Damon Heta 3-3 (1-0) Berry van Peer

What a match this is! Tit-for-tat, blow-for-blow, there’s been hardly anything to split the players.

Berry van Peer has the darts in the seventh set but Damon Heta wrestles control of the opening leg away from him. He needs to hit 130 but misses treble 20. He hits on his second attempt and leaves bull for the finish ... wide!

Van Peer needs to take out 78, he has one dart at double 12 but goes wide too. Heta then fails to clean up 25 after two shots at double 8.

Van Peer takes his time and misses double 12. Heta lands double 4 and takes a tense leg.

Damon Heta 3-3 (0-0) Berry van Peer

Van Peer is turning the match. With the darts he hits consequtive 180s to put himself on a nine dart finish. Can he take it? No.

He misses treble 20 and settles for a score of 83 to leave 58. Heta’s response is a maximum but that’s not enough as Van Peer takes out the check out to force a seventh set!

Damon Heta 3-2 (1-2) Berry van Peer

Heta carries on as if nothing happened. He goes wild after sinking another 180 and follows up with a couple more plus 100 visits. An 89 leaves 72 for the Australian with Van Peer on 288.

Heta’s first double attempt is double 16 but he slips inside it. Van Peer scores a maximum to leave 108 and a chance to nick the leg after Heta misses three attempts at double 8.

Van Peer hits treble 19, then 19 and finally double 16! It’s a massive checkout and he wins the leg.

Damon Heta 3-2 (1-1) Berry van Peer

Van Peer has a lifeline.

Heta fails to take out 67 and leaves the Dutchman with a checkout of 20. He hits 10, flies one well wide of double 5 but lands the last throw in the green to take the leg!

Damon Heta 3-2 (1-0) Berry van Peer

Heta firing on all cylinders and leaves himself on 82. He just misses double 20 and Van Peer can’t do anything about 156. With 39 left, Heta goes single 7 and takes the leg with a double 16.

Perfect execution.

Damon Heta 3-2 (0-0) Berry van Peer

Three sets in a row for Damon Heta! He quickly moves down to 88 but misses his double to leave just 14 to win the set. Berry van Peer is nowhere to be seen on the scoreboard an Heta checks out double 7 to claim his third set in a row.

He’s got the darts now and is one set from victory.

Damon Heta 2-2 (2-1) Berry van Peer

Both players have traded 13 dart legs in the fifth set. Heta ups the tempo though, scores very highly - he’s averaging over 100 for the set - and takes out the double to win the leg against the throw.

He’s storming towards the fourth round now.

Damon Heta 2-2 (1-1) Berry van Peer

180! Heta celebrates after another maximum - his 10th - and leaves himself 130. He’s ahead in the leg and sets up double 16 for his finish.

Van Peer lands a maximum to keep Heta on his toes but the Aussie takes out 32 to win the leg and hold throw.

Damon Heta 2-2 (0-1) Berry van Peer

We go again. Berry van Peer with the darts and the determination to halt the momentum of Damon Heta. He starts with a 140 and a nails his latest 180 to leave a finish of 41.

9 goes down, 16 is hit, 8 is hit to leave the Dutchman with 8 to score. Heta increases the pressure with a casual 180 but Van Peer pings double 4 to take the leg.

Damon Heta 2-2 (0-0) Berry van Peer

Take a bow Damon Heta! The Australian gets seven darts into a possible nine dart finish before slipping underneath the treble 19. The crowd were very excited but Heta just failed to get over the line.

He’s blown Van Peer totally out of the leg though and leaves 32 for his next trip to the oche. He hits it first time for a 10 dart finish to win the fourth set.

All square as the players head for another break.

Damon Heta 1-2 (2-2) Berry van Peer

That previous leg was a steal for Berry van Peer and Damon Heta can’t afford to let it slip again. The 180 counter hits 11 as Van Peer pings in another maximum to leaves 124 with Heta nowhere close.

Van Peer decides to lay up with a 92 and leave himself just 32 but Heta hits 180 to add a bit of pressure.

It doesn’t matter as Van Peer hits the green to take the leg!

Damon Heta 1-2 (2-1) Berry van Peer

Van Peer’s fourth set average has fallen to a tick over 71 while Heta is in the high 90s. The No. 10 seed is really starting to tick along and play well now, Van Peer is starting to drown.

Heta leaves himself 54 but fails to check out. Van Peer requires 76 and has the opportunity to win a leg. He almost gets it but slides under double 18.

Heta then messes up his own finish and Van Peer nails double 9 to extend the fourth set.

Damon Heta 1-2 (2-0) Berry van Peer

Heta has won the last four legs in a row and is closing the gap on Van Peer. The Dutchman’s rapid start is slowing down as Heta continues to score heavily.

The Australian can break the throw again here if he can take out 160. He hits treble 20, nails it again, then misses tops!

Van Peer isn’t on a finish and Heta needs a couple more attempts at tops before he takes the leg.

Damon Heta 1-2 (1-0) Berry van Peer

That last set was perfect for Damon Heta and he’ll need to win this one too to really increase the pressure on Berry van Peer. Heta has the darts and makes use of them to leave just 32.

He misses it on both sides and has to move up to double 8 to claim the first leg in the fourth set.

He hits it!

Damon Heta 1-2 (0-0) Berry van Peer

Can Heta get a set on the board? He’s against the throw but has a higher scoring average than Van Peer. He has the chance to take out 161 but only scores 64.

Van Peer can’t capitalise and leaves Heta looking at 97.

It takes two darts, a treble 19 followed by double 20 and the set is his!

Damon Heta 0-2 (2-0) Berry van Peer

180! What presssure?

Berry van Peer lands another maximum as he attempts to immediately break back. He’s down to 178 after nine with Heta left on 190 from 12.

The Dutchman only takes 60 and has a tricky 118 to deal with. He misses the treble to leave Heta with 56. This time the Aussie takes advantage and takes the leg.

Damon Heta 0-2 (1-0) Berry van Peer

Damon Heta is averaging more than Berry van Peer over the opening two sets but he finds himself two down. He starts brilliantly against the throw in the third set though to get down to 161 after nine darts.

In reply Van Peer has 184 and no finish.

Heta sets up 64 and sticks with 16. He hits two singles before landing the double with one dart to break the throw!

Damon Heta 0-2 (0-0) Berry van Peer

Berry van Peer takes the set!

He sets up a finish first and needs to take out 83. A score of 65 from two darts leaves him with one shot at doube 9 but he slides it too low.

In reply Heta sets up one attempt to take out double 20 but flings it too high.

With 9 to score, Van Peer hits 1, misses wide of double 4, then lands in the green to nick the second set away from Heta. From two legs down he moves two sets ahead!

Damon Heta 0-1 (2-2) Berry van Peer

This is a match. A sensational leg sees both players leave finishes after nine darts. Van Peer misses his effort but leaves just 58. Heta does the same but has 72 to win.

Van Peer lands 18 and has two shots at double tops - he misses both! Heta scores 40 to leave double 16 with one throw... he misses!

The Dutchman comes back and finally checks out. The second set is level again.

Damon Heta 0-1 (2-1) Berry van Peer

Response! Van Peer scores brilliantly to set up a 125 finish. He hits 25, then treble 20 and has a shy at double top but sends it too high.

Heta isn’t on a finish so Van Peer gets to come back to the oche. He needs one more dart to take out 40 and get himself a leg in the second set.

Damon Heta 0-1 (2-0) Berry van Peer

Very impressive stuff from Heta. Against the throw in this leg he starts off with a 180 followed by two 140s to leave just 41 after nine darts.

He finishes off with a 9 and then double 16 for a winning 11 dart leg.

Damon Heta 0-1 (1-0) Berry van Peer

Damon Heat comes out after the break with a low 57 and needs to click into gear. He follows up with a 100 but Berry van Peer nails another 180 to pile on the pressure.

The Dutchman leaves 130 but slides into the treble 5 instead of the treble 20. A trip of 54 leaves him with 76 but Heta isn’t done.

With 144 left he lands two doubles but misses double 18. Van Peer fails to checkout 76 and Heta takes the leg!

Damon Heta 0-1 (0-0) Berry van Peer

Van Peer has taken the opening two legs and is now throwing to win the set. Heta is the first man to set up a finish and leaves 167, he misses treble 20 though and decides to set up with a solid 131.

It’s not enough though!

Van Peer pings his third dart into double 14 and completes a huge checkout of 142 to take the leg and the set. What a display from the Dutchman so far.

Damon Heta 0-0 (0-2) Berry van Peer

Now we’re cooking. The first maximum of the match goes to the Australian (Heta) but Van Peer responds with a 180 of his own! The scoring is strong and Heta leaves himself 68. A couple of slip ups leaves him with one shot at double 16 but he hits the single.

Van Peer has a finish of double 19. He hits!

Damon Heta 0-0 (0-1) Berry van Peer

Berry van Peer has the darts in this opening set and leg. He scores very well and leaves a finish of 64. In response Damon Heta misses his treble to checkout 164.

Van Peer only sets up one dart at double 18 and flings it wide. Heta misses out again and the leg slips away from him as Van Peer nails 36 in the next trip.

Damon Heta vs Berry van Peer

Here come the players.

Damon Heta, the world number 10, strides onto the stage to take on the impressive Berry van Peer. The Dutchman is on his World Championship debut and could secure a spot in the last-16 with a win today.

Friday's afternoon session

Afternoon Session (12.30pm)

Damon Heta vs Berry van Peer (R3)

Jonny Clayton vs Krzysztof Ratajski (R3)

Jim Williams vs Raymond van Barneveld (R3)

World Darts Championship LIVE

12:21 , Mike Jones

The World Darts Championship continues following its Christmas break with an afternoon session at Alexandra Palace that could set up some blockbuster fixtures for the fourth round.

The headline match sees Raymond van Barneveld take on Jim Williams with the victor going through to face 16-year-old prodigy Luke Littler. Littler has been talked up as a potential champion and it would be a fantastic match-up should he face five-time world champion Van Barneveld.

However, Williams will be a tough customer. He defeated Peter Wright 3-0 in the second round and will be looking to add another former world champion to his tally.

Elsewhere, Damon Heta takes to the oche to face Berry van Peer and Jonny Clayton plays Krzysztof Ratajski for a spot in the fourth round.

Coverage will start from 12.30pm and we’ll have all the latest updates throughout the afternoon.