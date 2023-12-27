World Darts Championship LIVE: Luke Littler shines before Michael Smith and Michael van Gerwen

The World Darts Championship returns from its Christmas break with a stellar evening session at Alexandra Palace, with defending champion Michael Smith, Michael van Gerwen and 16-year-old sensation Luke Littler all in action tonight and battling it out for the £500,000 top prize.

Darts prodigy Littler has captured the imagination with his run to the third round and now faces a winnable last-32 tie against Canadian Matt Campbell. Littler has been talked up as a potential champion and it is perhaps fitting that he shares the stage tonight with Smith and Van Gerwen, last year’s finalists.

No 1 Smith has not played since his nervy opening win against Kevin Doets on December 17 now takes on Madars Razma to headline a blockbuster line-up tonight, while three-time champion Van Gerwen also returns to third-round action against Dutch compatriot Richard Veenstra.

Follow live scores and updates from the World Darts Championship as Littler, Smith and Van Gerwen target a place in the fourth round

Today’s results: Cross advances as Chisnall sets up fascinating last 16 battle

Tonight’s order of play

Luke Littler 4-1 Matt Campbell

Michael van Gerwen vs Richard Veenstra

Michael Smith vs Madars Razma

World Darts Championship 2024: Michael van Gerwen ahead of match against Richard Veenstra

20:23 , Jack Rathborn

Van Gerwen: “I kept my head calm in the last round. I have a bank of confidence, experience now.

“I’m enjoying myself. You always want more, otherwise I wouldn’t be here.

“I don’t care [if I’m favourite], I don’t look at those details.

“Whatever comes, if you want to win the championship, you have to beat everybody.”

20:20 , Jack Rathborn

England’s Michael Smith is defending his title, with the World Darts Championship now underway. Smith won last year’s tournament, beating Michael van Gerwen 7-4 in the final to lift the trophy for the first time and he’ll be keen to repeat that success this year.

That won’t be an easy task as 96 players take part in the prestigious championship hoping for their shot at glory. As runner-up back in January, Van Gerwen is seeded second – behind Smith – for this competition with Luke Humphries third but two-time world champion Peter Wright is already out after being stunned in the second round pre-Christmas.

Other big names to compete are 2021 winner Gerwyn Price and World Matchplay champion Nathan Aspinall, while 16-year-old sensation Luke Littler has lit up the tournament with a level of play far beyond his years.

World Darts Championship 2024: Luke Littler reacts to win over Matt Campbell

20:13 , Jack Rathborn

Littler edged the 180 count, 8-4. He also averaged 97.19.

He also had a 40 percent checkout rate (14/35), too.

“I let my darts do the talking,” says Littler. “As soon as I won the first game, I settled.

“I wanted them [the crowd] back, I was watching my highlights every day.

“Barney has said nice words about me, Jamie has beaten Peter Wright, but I’ll take anybody.

“Who wants to see me get another kebab?”

That’s the celebration sorted, then.

World Darts Championship 2024: Luke Littler vs Matt Campbell

20:10 , Jack Rathborn

Luke Littler 4-1 (3-1) Matt Campbell

Littler’s 180, his eighth of the match, puts him in prime position to win. Six darts to win from 167.

Just 57 leaves the door ajar. But Campbell’s 135 leaves 103, probably not enough.

But he has a chance. Double 16 for the leg... NO!

Littler, here we go, double top, bingo!

The leg and the match, what a star!

World Darts Championship 2024: Luke Littler vs Matt Campbell

20:05 , Jack Rathborn

Luke Littler 3-1 (2-1) Matt Campbell

Now then, Littler missed bull for the match, can he respond?

You bet he can, 164, he checked out with the bull, would you believe? Scrap that question entering the fifth set.

Campbell showing real fight though. 175 from Littler leaves 100...

To break again, two darts, not a problem. Throwing for the match once more, can Littler finish in style?

19:58 , Jack Rathborn

Luke Littler 3-1 (2-3) Matt Campbell

20, 19, 18... Hmmm, scrappy from Littler, but a 51 from Campbell is not the response he needs.

Littler, 167, he’s got six darts, sets up 91 for his next visit.

Campbell can only put up 58, 120 left, not enough pressure surely.

Littler needed bull, no good!

Shanghai for Campbell... Double tops, gets it! We’ve got a game!

RIDICULOUS FROM LITTLER!



A 130 finish Luke Littler to lead 2-0 in the second set and break Campbell.



World Darts Championship 2024: Luke Littler vs Matt Campbell

19:55 , Jack Rathborn

Luke Littler 3-0 (2-1) Matt Campbell

That double seven from Littler was a bit special, 2-1.

The Rhythm of Littler is majestic. And Campbell can’t keep up.

Gutsy checkout from Campbell, Littler will have to throw for the match.

(Getty Images)

World Darts Championship 2024: Luke Littler vs Matt Campbell

19:53 , Jack Rathborn

Luke Littler 3-0 (1-1) Matt Campbell

Little nearly checks out 170, the bull just evading him. But my word, the 16-year-old is on his way to a whitewash in the match.

He leads 1-0 and continues to throw with such smooth control.

Campbell bangs in the eighth 180 of the match. But it’s now inevitable, surely, that Littler’s ride continues.

Little couldn’t make 68, but Campbell can’t buy a double. He’ll get another go though, double five won’t go for the youngster and the Canadian pounces, double four and back in the set, 1-1.

World Darts Championship 2024: Luke Littler vs Matt Campbell

19:47 , Jack Rathborn

Luke Littler 3-0 (3-2) Matt Campbell

What a dart! 180 for Campbell from the most improbable angle, but Littler is ruthless, levelling up.

A decider now, and 180 for ‘The Nuke’! Tremendous!

And there are five perfect darts, but the sixth treble 20 misses... boos from the crowd, they sensed something very special was close.

Littler, 124 for the set: single 20, single 18, single 18, leaves 68.

But Campbell can’t get rid of 142 in a visit.

Littler gives him hope though, double tops is no good. Campbell blows it though, the same dart, too.

No mistake this time from Littler, 3-0!

(PA)

World Darts Championship 2024: Luke Littler vs Matt Campbell

19:46 , Jack Rathborn

Luke Littler 2-0 (1-2) Matt Campbell

The pair exchange 180s, 139 for Littler, though, double 11 is a slither away. But Campbell fails to check out with double four, Little gets the big two, double 10 is no problem and it's 2-1.

Will Campbell be thinking about those three darts to win the set?

World Darts Championship 2024: Luke Littler vs Matt Campbell

19:44 , Jack Rathborn

Luke Littler 2-0 (0-2) Matt Campbell

On the board! Relief for Campbell, who has a first leg in the match.

He’s behind here though, but Littler misses tops for the leg.

101... Double 16 lands! Campbell is in this now, the break!

(Getty Images)

World Darts Championship 2024: Luke Littler vs Matt Campbell

19:40 , Jack Rathborn

Luke Littler 2-0 (0-0) Matt Campbell

Average: Littler 102.5-82.5 Campbell

75 percent success on doubles helps too.

(Getty Images)

World Darts Championship 2024: Luke Littler vs Matt Campbell

19:35 , Jack Rathborn

Luke Littler 2-0 (3-0) Matt Campbell

Quite amazing!

Three 180s in this match already, and then the sheer arrogance to go treble 20, treble 20... Double five!

A 130 checkout and Campbell’s lip curls in approval. Absolutely devastating.

And in a flash, it’s 3-0 in the set and 2-0 overall!

World Darts Championship 2024: Luke Littler vs Matt Campbell

19:27 , Jack Rathborn

Luke Littler 1-0 (3-0) Matt Campbell

A little sloppy to finish the third leg from Littler, Campbell misses with the bull.

Darts for the set... Tops isn’t there for Littler.

Double eight... NO!

Double four... NO!

Pressure, Littler checks out, three-zip, 1-0. And doesn’t he love it, dancing to the crowd’s tune.

World Darts Championship 2024: Luke Littler vs Matt Campbell

19:24 , Jack Rathborn

Luke Littler 0-0 (2-0) Matt Campbell

180! The scoring is piping hot out the traps from Littler.

A two-leg lead, Campbell on the ropes already.

World Darts Championship 2024: Luke Littler vs Matt Campbell

19:23 , Jack Rathborn

Luke Littler 0-0 (1-0) Matt Campbell

Campbell to throw first in this first leg, and he misses to darts at tops.

Punished! Little checks out with aplomb, 1-0 to the teenager.

World Darts Championship 2024: Luke Littler vs Matt Campbell

19:18 , Jack Rathborn

Here he comes, Luke Littler walks to the stage.

And doesn’t he love it, pausing for a huge and an embrace with family, soaking it all in.

An already electric atmosphere at Ally Pally.

And now boos for Matt Campbell, who sees the funny side of it.

🇨🇦Campbell 🆚 Littler🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



Luke Littler returns to the Ally Pally stage!



Our opening game of the night sees the 16-year-old sensation taking on Canada's Matt Campbell.



Another celebratory kebab for Luke Littler tonight?

19:13 , Jack Rathborn

The story of the championship so far: Luke Littler. And ‘The Nuke’ has celebrated both victories so far with a kebab. One more tonight?

The 9/1 shot to win it all, only three men are shorter: Michael van Gerwen, Luke Humphries and Gerwyn Price.

Latest odds

3/1 Michael van Gerwen

10/3 Luke Humphries

11/2 Gerwyn Price

9/1 Luke Littler

10/1 Michael Smith

12/1 Gary Anderson

14/1 Rob Cross

16/1 Stephen Bunting

25/1 Dave Chisnall

40/1 Chris Dobey

Price is right? Gerwyn eyes another Ally Pally crown after warming to crowd

19:09 , Jack Rathborn

Gerwyn Price must have been a tad wary about returning to Ally Pally after how his last visit ended. The Welshman lost in the quarter-finals after a particularly vociferous crowd made his life so difficult that he resorted to wearing ear defenders midway through the match. Price got a much more favourable reaction in his opening match before Christmas and he will be dreaming of getting the chance to reign supreme in front of fans at the Palace after his 2021 title was played behind closed doors.

(Getty Images)

Scott Williams sparks controversy with ‘two World Wars’ remark after beating German opponent

19:04 , Jack Rathborn

Scott Williams courted controversy after joking about England winning “two World Wars and one World Cup” following his World Darts Championship third-round win over German Martin Schindler.

Williams won a final-set decider to advance 4-3 before making the heavy-handed remark in his post-match interview on Sky Sports.

The match was played in a raucous atmosphere at Alexandra Palace where Williams had most of the support from a partisan crowd, though there was also a German contingent.

Speaking to Sky Sports after his win, Williams said: “What a game! I’m so happy to get to the other side as the winner as well. Martin brought the fight and I wasn’t expecting to go all the way to sudden death as well. I’m knackered, I’m absolutely knackered.

Scott Williams sparks controversy with insensitive remarks after third-round win

Michael Van Gerwen aiming to end the drought

19:00 , Jack Rathborn

When Michael van Gerwen won the World Championship for a third time in six years in 2019, it looked like he would dominate the sport for years to come. But that turned out to be the end of a golden period as he has not won it since as other contenders have come up on the rails. The Dutchman usually remains the man to beat, having lost in two finals since then, while Covid-19 ruined his 2022 campaign. The four-year drought hurts Van Gerwen, who still considers himself the best player and will be desperate to get his hands back on the Sid Waddell Trophy.

Michael van Gerwen is targeting a fourth world title (Zac Goodwin/PA) (PA Wire)

Barney’s silver anniversary: Raymond van Barneveld still going strong

18:57 , Jack Rathborn

It is 25 years since Raymond van Barneveld claimed his first world title, winning the BDO crown in 1998. He won another three at Lakeside before switching to the PDC and winning another, while also kicking off an enduring rivalry with Phil Taylor which dominated the sport. The 56-year-old, who came out of retirement two years ago, has set his sights on marking the 25th anniversary of that first title with another at Alexandra Palace. A spectacular quarter-final with Littler looms in a potential match that would get the tastebuds tingling.

Raymond van Barneveld reached the third round of the PDC World Darts Championship with a 3-1 victory over Radek Szaganski (PA Wire)

Will Bully Boy hit the double? Michael Smith eyes more Ally Pally history

18:51 , Jack Rathborn

This time last year Michael Smith was gearing up to win his maiden world title, triumphing in that memorable final against Michael van Gerwen where he hit a nine-dart finish in the greatest leg in the history of the sport. Things have not gone so well since that magical night at Ally Pally, and he has failed to win any major tournaments in 2023, but Smith has all eyes on winning a second successive crown. He opened the tournament way back on December 15 and should have no problems getting past Madars Razma. Expect him to click through the gears as the business end of the tournament approaches.

(Getty Images)

Can Littler be the big man? Teenager Luke taking darting world by storm

18:45 , Jack Rathborn

Outside the darting world, no one had heard of Luke Littler until last week when the teenager burst onto the scene by winning his first two matches at Alexandra Palace. Now, everyone is sitting up and taking notice as he dreams of World Championship glory. Matt Campbell stands between him and a spot in the last 16, but it will be no gimme for Littler on Wednesday night. Campbell beat James Wade in the second round, but has been home to Canada over Christmas, so his travelling may play a factor.

(PA)

A night at the PDC World Championship: How the darts took over Christmas and New Year

18:40 , Jack Rathborn

It’s 8pm on the opening night of the World Darts Championship and Michael van Gerwen is sinking a pint to raucous roars at Alexandra Palace. It’s not the Michael van Gerwen, admittedly, although from a distance there is the same pink bald head, the same iconic lime green shirt, and if you discount the slightly smaller, rather rounder frame it makes for a convincing double. Van Gerwen, the three-time world champion and last year’s beaten finalist, does not play here until Tuesday but as the man wearing his costume finishes his beer and the room erupts to chants of “Oooooh, Michael van Gerwen!”, the party at Ally Pally is underway. It is utter carnage already.

Later, Michael Smith, the world No 1 and conqueror of Van Gerwen in last year’s final, will take to the stage at the front of the packed hall and begin his title defence. Smith is returning to Ally Pally for the first time since his victory over Van Gerwen, a match that changed his life and produced the greatest leg of darts the sport has ever seen. Smith’s historic nine-darter in the World Championship final, which came just seconds after Van Gerwen had his own shot at immortality, became the leg that was heard around the world: Wayne Mardle’s iconic commentary – “I CAN’T SPAKE, I CAN’T SPAKE” – helped create the sport’s first genuinely global viral moment, racking up over 30m views on social media.

How the darts continues to produce magic after its greatest moment

Luke Littler reflects on ‘crazy’ praise from Phil Taylor

18:32 , Jack Rathborn

Luke Littler reflected on how “crazy” it was for him to receive praise from his darts idols as he soared ahead in the PDC World Championship 2024.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast on Friday (22 December) after he defeated UK Open champion Andrew Gilding to reach the third round, the 16-year-old sensation described what it was like to hear icons such as Phil Taylor talking about him.

The sixteen-time World Championship winner previously called Littler “a one-off” and “another Michael van Gerwen.”

“It’s crazy seeing my idols comparing me to the top 96,” Littler said.

18:24 , Jack Rathborn

England’s Michael Smith is defending his title, with the World Darts Championship now underway. Smith won last year’s tournament, beating Michael van Gerwen 7-4 in the final to lift the trophy for the first time and he’ll be keen to repeat that success this year after sneaking through his opening match 3-2 against Kevin Doets on the first evening of action.

That won’t be an easy task as 96 players take part in the prestigious championship hoping for their shot at glory. As runner-up back in January, Van Gerwen is seeded second – behind Smith – for this competition with Luke Humphries third but two-time world champion Peter Wright is already out after being stunned in the second round pre-Christmas.

Other big names to compete are 2021 winner Gerwyn Price and World Matchplay champion Nathan Aspinall, while 16-year-old sensation Luke Littler has lit up the tournament with a level of play far beyond his years.

Meet Luke Littler – the 16-year-old darts prodigy lighting up the World Championship

18:16 , Jack Rathborn

Teenager Luke Littler will continue his dream World Darts Championship debut when he faces Canada’s Matt Campbell in the third round of the tournament on the first day of action after Christmas.

Before the Christmas break, 16-year-old Littler was the toast of Alexandra Palace after beating Christian Kist in the first round before taking the next step by defeating Andrew Gilding 24 hours later to reach the last 32.

Gilding, who is the reigning UK Open champion, was seeded 20th and is 37 years older than Littler, went down 3-1 as the teen prodigy showed the greater composure in the first two sets, with Gilding twice missing a pair of darts at double in the second.

Littler suffered a blip in the third but Gilding was unable to take his opportunities and the teenager clinched a spot in the last 32 against Campbell.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Littler said: “When I went 2-0 up, I lost all my energy. When Andrew got the set back I was just thinking, ‘Just try and win it’, because I don’t want to go 2-2 on this stage. I was nervous as it is. I don’t know how I got over the line but I’ve done it.”

Meet Luke Littler – the 16-year-old darts prodigy lighting up the World Championship

World Darts Championship schedule and order of play today

18:08 , Jack Rathborn

The world’s biggest darts tournament has emerged from the Christmas break and is ready to resume as the best players on the planet go toe-to-toe at the Ally Pally to win the sport’s most prestigious title.

England’s Michael Smith triumphed in the 2023 edition of the World Darts Championship, winning the title 7-4 against Michael van Gerwen at the start of the year to lift the trophy for the first time. Smith is the No. 1 for this year’s tournament just ahead of last year’s beaten finalist Van Gerwen.

Luke Humphries is seeded third, after winning three televised ranking titles over the last seven weeks while two-time world champion Peter Wright began his campaign as the fourth seed but stunningly exited the tournament pre-Christmas.

2021 winner Gerwyn Price and World Matchplay champion Nathan Aspinall are seeded fifth and sixth respectively, while 16-year-old darts prodigy Luke Littler has captured the imagination with his run to the third round.

Here’s everything you need to know, and get all the latest darts betting sites offers here.

World Darts Championship schedule and order of play today

World Darts Championship 2024 results: Rob Cross eases through

17:40 , Jack Rathborn

It’s already been a great day of darts at Ally Pally, with former world champion Rob Cross advancing.

Cross beat Jeffrey de Graaf 4-2 and qualifies for the last 16, where he will meet Jonny Clayton or Krzysztof Ratajski.

Scott Williams beat Martin Schindler 4-3 and now meets Damon Heta or Berry van Peer. While Dave Chisnall took down Gabriel Clemens. The world No 11 will face Ricky Evans or Daryl Gurney next.

Rob Cross and Scott Williams through to last 16 at Alexandra Palace

World Darts Championship: Tonight’s order of play

17:39 , Jack Rathborn

(provisional star times - all GMT)

19:10 Matt Campbell vs Luke Littler (R3)

20:15 Michael van Gerwen vs Richard Veenstra (R3)

21:30 Michael Smith vs Madars Razma (R3)

17:37 , Jack Rathborn

The World Darts Championship returns from its Christmas break with a stellar evening session at Alexandra Palace, with defending champion Michael Smith, Michael van Gerwen and 16-year-old sensation Luke Littler all in action tonight.

Darts prodigy Littler has captured the imagination with his run to the third round and now faces a winnable last-32 tie against Canadian Matt Campbell. Littler has been talked up as a potential champion and it is perhaps fitting that he shares the stage tonight with Smith and Van Gerwen, last year’s finalists.

No 1 Smith has not played since his nervy opening win against Kevin Doets on December 17 now takes on Madars Razma, while three-time champion Van Gerwen also returns to third-round action against Dutch compatriot Richard Veenstra.

Follow live scores and updates from the World Darts Championship as Littler, Smith and Van Gerwen target a place in the fourth round