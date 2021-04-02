The World’s Deepest Known Shipwreck Has Just Been Rediscovered

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Rachel Cormack
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

One former US Navy Officer just couldn’t let a sleeping vessel lie. Victor Vescovo has piloted a submersible to the world’s deepest-known shipwreck some 21,180 feet below the waves of the Philippine Sea. And the marine relic has quite the history.

USS Johnston (DD-557) was a Fletcher-class destroyer that sank in battle during WWII. The vessel, which measured an imposing 376 feet, was taken down by the Japanese fleet on October 25, 1944, during the Battle of Leyte Gulf. With more than 200,000 naval personnel involved, this skirmish is widely considered to be the biggest naval battle in history.

More from Robb Report

With Native American Captain Commander Ernest Evans at the helm, the destroyer played an instrumental role in buying time for the US escort carriers during the battle and was fittingly awarded a Presidential Unit Citation (the highest award that can be given to a ship). Evans was also awarded a posthumous Medal of Honor for his bravery and was the first Native Amerian to receive such a decoration.

Wreckage that was believed to be the Johnston was discovered in 2019 by R/V Petrel at a depth of 20,400 feet, though the remotely operated vehicle (ROV) on the expedition couldn’t get quite deep enough to capture the vessel in its entirety. But this time around, there was no such issue. Vescovo, a retired US Navy Commander, piloted his submersible DSV Limiting Factor down to the wreck on two separate, eight-hour dives, reaching a depth of 21,180. These are now the deepest wreck dives, manned or unmanned, on record. Engineer Shane Eigler joined Vescovo on one dive and naval historian Parks Stephenson on another.

The highly maneuverable sub was able to conduct a meticulous survey of the wreck to verify the vessel’s identity, construct a map of its layout and obtain high-def imagery for naval historians. During the dive, the team was able to clearly see the destroyer’s two 5-inch gun turrets, twin torpedo racks and gun mounts on the superstructure, along with her battle scars.

“We could see the extent of the wreckage and the severe damage inflicted during the intense battle on the surface,” Stephenson said in a statement. “It took fire from the largest warship ever constructed—the Imperial Japanese Navy battleship Yamato, and ferociously fought back. All of the accounts pay tribute to the crew’s bravery and complete lack of hesitation in taking the fight to the enemy, and the wreckage serves to prove that.”

Johnston had a crew of 327, though only 141 survived. The dives have helped to complete the picture of this seminal moment in naval history that ended in an unexpected American victory. It’s also highlighted the courageous captain and crew, who attacked ships up to 20 times the size of Johnston to defend the nearby support fleet.

“It was ‘the Alamo’ at sea,” Vescovo, a native Texan added, “but in this case, the defenders—unbelievably—won.”

The team laid wreaths before and after the dives.

Check out pictures from the dive below:

Best of Robb Report

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Recommended Stories

  • Latest snow survey shows California snowpack ‘well below normal,’ DWR says

    The Department of Water Resources conducted its fourth snow survey Thursday, which showed that the state's snowpack is well below normal for this time of the year. The manual survey at the Phillips Station snow course recorded 49.5 inches of snow depth for that specific location. Statewide, the snowpack is at 16.5 inches, or 59% on average for April 1 — when California's snowpack is typically the deepest. See more in the video above.

  • Matriarch of Delaware sub shop celebrates ahead of 97th birthday

    One of the first sub and steak shops to serve the Elsmere, Delaware area opened 65 years ago. The woman behind the successful business received a big honor Wednesday.

  • WATCH: Haunting footage from the submersible that just visited the world's deepest known shipwreck

    Two former naval officers have explored the depth of the ocean to bring back eerie footage from the U.S.S. Johnston, a sunk WWII destroyer.

  • US Navy: for first time in history four women of color command war ships

    Kimberly Jones, LaDonna Simpson, Kristel O’Cañas and Kathryn Wijnaldum break new ground in white and male-dominated field Navy noted all four women ‘have spent a considerable amount of their time serving aboard nuclear-powered aircraft carriers and in nuclear-related shore duty billets’ Photograph: Petty Officer 3rd Class Jason Tarleton/EPA Four US Navy officers have made history this week – and breaking new ground in a traditionally white and male-dominated field. For the first time in US Navy history, four women of color are now commanding war ships at the same time, NBC News has reported. The four officers, Kimberly Jones, LaDonna Simpson, Kristel O’Cañas, and Kathryn Wijnaldum, recently said that there have been dramatic changes for women serving in the Navy over the years. The Navy “looks different in the fact that as an ensign, I looked around and at that time, there were not many senior female officers that I could necessarily go to for gender-specific questions,” Jones, who joined the Navy more than two decades ago, remarked in an interview clip obtained by People magazine. “I may not have felt comfortable asking my male boss,” Jones also said. “Now, to their credit, they were phenomenal leaders. However, when it came time [for] some of those more intimate conversations on how to plan your career with a family, as a mom, that did not exist.” She added: “And I was overseas, so the population was slightly smaller. And now walking this waterfront, there are leaders, there are role models, at every rank...That is something that I hope ensigns, young sailors, gravitate towards and take advantage of.” These four women are all based at Norfolk Naval Station, in Virginia. They are all “Nuclear Surface Warfare Officers” – a qualification which is “extremely competitive” to obtain, according to the US Navy. All four women “have spent a considerable amount of their time serving aboard nuclear-powered aircraft carriers and in nuclear-related shore duty billets,” the Navy noted. Simpson said that while she was never discouraged from going after her career goals, she did not have many female role models. “The Navy has been very supportive of my journey and my professional training. There weren’t any voices in the Navy that said that I could not achieve this goal,” Simpson said. “The only limitation was the fact that women as a whole hadn’t been on board combatant vessels until, I believe, it was 1994.”

  • Pakistan Links Resumption of India Trade to Progress on Kashmir

    (Bloomberg) -- Pakistan said on Thursday any resumption of trade with India is linked to the resumption of autonomy for the disputed region of Kashmir, underscoring the political difficulties of any detente between the long-time rivals. The decision by Prime Minister Imran Khan’s cabinet reversed by a move by the government economic committee to import cotton and sugar from India, Interior Minister Shaikh Rashid Ahmed said. Pakistan had downgraded diplomatic relations and suspended bilateral trade with India in August 2019 after New Delhi revoked the autonomy given to its part of the disputed territory.Resuming trade is seen as an important sign of warming ties between the nuclear-armed neighbors after they surprised the world last month with a rare joint commitment to respect a 2003 cease-fire agreement along a disputed border that has seen wars and regular gunfire. That statement marked a milestone in secret talks brokered by the United Arab Emirates, Bloomberg reported earlier this month.But opposition parties and analysts in Pakistan have criticized the push to resume imports -- a move aimed at addressing shortages and stabilizing prices in the country -- as a compromise on Kashmir. In recent weeks top political and military officials from both countries have called for an easing of tensions. Last month Pakistan army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa asked India “to bury the past and move forward” while saying the military was ready to enter talks to resolve “all our outstanding issues.” The comments came a day after Khan called for a resolution on Kashmir, which he described as “the one issue that holds us back.”Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also sent a tweet wishing Khan well after he was diagnosed with Covid-19.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Netflix spends upwards of $450 million to secure 'Knives Out' sequels: Reports

    Yahoo Finance's Alexandra Canal breaks down Netflix's latest purchase as the platform looks to maintain its dominance in the streaming fight.

  • St. Vincent Releases New Track from Daddy’s Home, ‘The Melting of the Sun’

    Ahead of her appearance on Saturday Night Live this weekend, St. Vincent released a second track from her upcoming album, Daddy's Home. "The Melting of the Sun" — which happens to be the fifth song on the album — continues the retro grimy NYC vibe put forth by "Pay Your Way in Pain" just under…

  • GOP condones racism, but draws the line with alleged sex trafficker Gaetz

    The Justice Department investigation into Rep. Matt Gaetz (R., Fla.) for alleged child sex trafficking may be a bridge too far, even for the scandal-plagued Republican Party, whose standard-bearer, Donald Trump, has had numerous sexual assault allegations against him. While the GOP may not be prepared to cover for their colleague from Florida’s 1st district amid allegations that he, a grown man, had sexual relations with at least one 17-year-old, condemning racists in their ranks is an entirely different story.

  • Meet Allen Weisselberg, the Trump Organization CFO prosecutors are reportedly trying to flip

    Weisselberg may know more about the Trump Organization's and Trump family's finances than anyone else, and he's served Donald Trump for decades.

  • Pakistan decision on India trade deferred until Delhi reviews Kashmir status: foreign minister

    Pakistan's cabinet on Thursday put on hold a decision made by the country's top economic decision-making body to allow imports of cotton and sugar from neighbouring India until Delhi reviews its 2019 move to revoke the Kashmir region's special status, the foreign minister said. In an effort to cool local demand and prices, Pakistan's Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on Wednesday gave the go-ahead for the imports, which was to have ended nearly two years of trade suspension between the nuclear-armed rivals. "It was a consensus opinion, including the prime minister, that as long as India doesn't review the Aug. 5, 2019, unilateral steps it took, it wouldn't be possible to normalise relations with India," Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said of the cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, which had to endorse the ECC's decision for trade to start.

  • 26 Best Things to Do in Bermuda

    Hit the pink sand beaches, sample a Rum Swizzle, explore a shipwreck or two, and prepare to plan your next trip back. Originally Appeared on Condé Nast Traveler

  • Wisconsin seeks $145,000 in fees for Trump's 'bad faith' election lawsuit

    Wisconsin's Democratic Governor Tony Evers has asked a federal judge to order Donald Trump to cover $145,000 in legal fees the state spent to defend against the former Republican president's unsuccessful effort to overturn its 2020 election results. In a filing in Milwaukee federal court on Wednesday, Evers' lawyers said there was "no doubt that Trump and his attorneys brought and litigated this lawsuit in bad faith." "Unconscionably, they did so for the purpose of sowing doubt about the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election, with a goal of disenfranchising nearly 3.3 million Wisconsin voters in order to secure the presidency contrary to majority will," they wrote.

  • Fate of Chargers' ownership at stake as Dean Spanos' sister asks court to force sale

    A legal filing by Dea Spanos Berberian seeking to force the sale of the Chargers cites $353 million in family trust debt.

  • How American guns help Mexican cartels overwhelm Mexico's police and military

    "It is getting to a point where we are not equipped enough to fight back," a Mexican state police officer told Insider.

  • Ford’s Shelby GT500 Is Winning Again

    Ford and Shelby American completely out-did themselves for the 2020 model year.

  • Netflix's 'Virgin River' Season 3: Everything We Know

    Because we must know what happened to Jack at the end of season two!

  • American Craft Distillers’ Sales Plummeted by 55% in 2020

    The closure of tasting rooms across the country is largely to blame.

  • U.S., Philippines officials discuss Chinese activities in South China Sea

    The national security advisers for the United States and the Philippines discussed their shared concerns over Chinese activities in the South China Sea in a call on Wednesday, the White House said. The Philippines has described the presence of hundreds of Chinese boats inside its 200-mile exclusive economic zone at Whitsun Reef in the South China Sea as "swarming and threatening." Chinese diplomats have said the boats were sheltering from rough seas and no militia were aboard.

  • See A Carry-Over 1966 Shelby GT350 Barn Find

    Talk about a rare pony…

  • Legal filing alleges Chargers should be sold because family trust is $353M in debt

    The Chargers moved to Los Angeles in 2017, which resulted in a $650 million relocation fee.