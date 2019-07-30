New World Development (HKG:17) Shareholders Booked A 23% Gain In The Last Three Years

New World Development Company Limited (HKG:17) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 13% in the last quarter. But at least the stock is up over the last three years. Arguably you'd have been better off buying an index fund, because the gain of 23% in three years isn't amazing.

See our latest analysis for New World Development

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

New World Development was able to grow its EPS at 7.5% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. This EPS growth is remarkably close to the 7.2% average annual increase in the share price. That suggests that the market sentiment around the company hasn't changed much over that time. Au contraire, the share price change has arguably mimicked the EPS growth.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

SEHK:17 Past and Future Earnings, July 30th 2019 More

We know that New World Development has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? Check if analysts think New World Development will grow revenue in the future.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, New World Development's TSR for the last 3 years was 41%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that New World Development has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 5.0% in the last twelve months. And that does include the dividend. Having said that, the five-year TSR of 7.9% a year, is even better. The pessimistic view would be that be that the stock has its best days behind it, but on the other hand the price might simply be moderating while the business itself continues to execute. Before spending more time on New World Development it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of companies that have proven they can grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on HK exchanges.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.