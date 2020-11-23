New World Development unveils "11 SKIES" - the first destination to combine wellness and wealth management, together with retail, dining and entertainment in Hong Kong

Five large scale international institutions in financial services, insurance and health management will establish presence

Together with KidZania and SkyTrack's first launch in Greater China

HONG KONG, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New World Development Company Limited ("New World Group" or "the Group", Hong Kong stock code: 17) announced today the name of its HK$20 billion mixed-use development project at the Hong Kong International Airport development SKYCITY: 11 SKIES, which will be Hong Kong's largest hub for Retail, Dining and Entertainment (RDE), and the first to combine wealth management and wellness services, providing unique connectivity across the region, and redefining the traveller and consumer experience in the Greater Bay Area (GBA). It attracted anchor tenants including Bank of China (Hong Kong), Citibank, Standard Chartered, FTLife Insurance and Trinity Health Enterprise to provide service for customers in Hong Kong, GBA and rest of the world.

The most comprehensive retail and business hub in GBA

Operated by K11, 11 SKIES is a brand new landmark in Hong Kong for locals and tourists with a gross floor area of 3.8 million sq. ft., including 2.66 million sq. ft. dedicated to dining and retail outlets, 570,000 sq. ft. for experiential entertainment facilities and 570,000 sq. ft. for grade A office space. There will be over 800 shops including more than 120 dining concepts, entertainment never seen before in the region, and access to world-class financial and medical services, all under one roof.

Strategically located right next to the Hong Kong International Airport, Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, and Tuen Mun-Chek Lap Kok Link, 11 SKIES will benefit from the high volume of passengers who travel through Hong Kong International Airport, which recorded 71.5 million last year, and the 72 million people residing in the GBA. People can arrive at 11 SKIES several hours earlier before they board the plane to enjoy the wonderful retail entertainment. It will become both a centre piece within the GBA "one-hour living circle" and a gateway to the rest of the world.

Adrian Cheng, CEO, New World Development and Founder of K11 Group said, "11 SKIES will be a game-changer for Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area. It is the first project that comprehensively combines retail, dining, entertainment, together with wellness and wealth management in one complete ecosystem for people in Hong Kong, Greater Bay Area and the rest of the world.

11 SKIES will create thousands of job opportunities as well as give birth to new business opportunities in key sectors which can leverage the unique connectivity, ultimately providing a new impetus for the long-term growth."

Three Grade A towers providing seamless connection for wealth management, wellness services, and GBA business

11 SKIES features three grade A office towers under K11 ATELIER, a premium office network brand which transforms the design, purpose and culture of workplaces. The three towers each serve a special purpose: one focuses on wealth management services such as insurance and asset management, one focuses on wellness and medical services, and one is tailored to companies and organisations wishing to establish their GBA business centre at the heart of the region. The 570,000 sq. ft office space is expected to be completed by 2022.

Five premium brands will establish their presence at K11 ATELIER 11 SKIES, including Bank of China (Hong Kong), Citibank, Standard Chartered and FTLife Insurance to start offering financial services when the property opens, and Trinity Health Enterprise being the first to offer medical services. Wealth management and wellness specialists at 11 SKIES can tap into the increasing demand for financial solutions and healthcare coming from around the region and in particular the GBA. Consumers can take advantage of the unique prospect of combining business with entertainment and leisure all under one roof.

Hong Kong's biggest indoor entertainment centre for all ages

11 SKIES will cater to all ages and interests and be a destination to keep returning to.

One such entertainment offering is KidZania, an immersive, fun and interactive role-play learning experience for children from age 1-14, the first in Greater China and exclusive in GBA, where kids can independently explore a scaled indoor city with more than 50 exciting careers that they can try. The entertainment offering is expected to start operation by 2023.

KidZania has become a global phenomenon with 27 locations in twenty countries. Each KidZania location offers experiences that are relevant to a particular region, culture and geography by way of food, entertainment and professions. At every location, KidZania uses real-world fun and learning to ready kids for a better world.

Xavier Lopez Ancona, CEO & Founder of KidZania stated: "We are excited about the upcoming opening of the first KidZania in Greater Bay Area (GBA) at 11 SKIES. KidZania Hong Kong's strategic location, New World Group and K11's expertise in the entertainment industry, alongside the constant development and growth in this region, create an outstanding growth potential for our concept in this area. We look forward to sharing our playful and experiential learning model with kids in Hong Kong and from around the world."

11 SKIES will also be home to SkyTrack, the world's longest indoor and outdoor karting track which is seamlessly woven throughout the complex. SkyTrack presents the most technologically sophisticated karting system in the region, with electric-powered karts and AR-enabled interactive control. Visitors of all ages will be able to experience the excitement of racing.

More unique and imaginative entertainment facilities will be included in 11 SKIES, from flying theatre, digital multimedia performance, to educational immersive experience, 11 SKIES will be a must-go entertainment destination in the region.

11 SKIES will open in phases from 2022 to 2025, to bring brand new experiences for consumption, entertainment and wellness services for everyone.

For more details of 11 SKIES, please browse its website: 11-skies.com

About New World Development

Founded in 1970, New World Development Company Limited ("The Group", Hong Kong stock code: 00017) was publicly listed in Hong Kong in 1972 and is a constituent stock of the Hong Kong Hang Seng Index. A premium brand infused with a unique personality best defined by The Artisanal Movement, New World Group's core business areas include investment in property and property development, and investment in and/or operation of roads, commercial aircraft leasing, construction, insurance, hotels and other strategic businesses. Its Greater China operations, especially in the Greater Bay Area, had a total asset value of approximately HK$600.2 billion as at 30 June 2020. The Group's two listed companies are NWS Holdings Limited (61%), and New World Department Store China Limited (75%). New World China Land Limited is wholly owned by the Group.

About K11 Group

K11 Group was founded in 2008 by renowned entrepreneur Adrian Cheng. The unique concept brand combines art and commerce in commercial and residential real estate, and a growing portfolio of brands across different sectors in Greater China and around the world.

A destination 10 years in the making, K11 MUSEA, K11 Group's most ambitious Cultural-Retail development, opened its doors in August 2019. Reinvigorating Hong Kong's waterfront, Cheng's vision is to make K11 MUSEA the Silicon Valley of Culture that will facilitate a broader discussion on the interconnectedness of creativity, culture and innovation.

In addition to its flagship K11 Art Malls, K11 Group also operates K11 ATELIER, a network of office buildings for the next-generation workforce; luxury residences for worldly travellers K11 ARTUS; open education platform K11 KULTURE ACADEMY; consulting and market research institution K11 Future Taskforce; K11 Art Foundation, China's first not-for-profit to incubate Chinese artists and curators; K11 Craft & Guild Foundation, a foundation that is dedicated to preserving traditional Chinese crafts and bringing them into the future.

K11 Group is based in Hong Kong and has operations in Greater China, as well as investments in Europe and the US. Through K11 Group, Cheng's stated aim is to enrich the new consumer's daily life through the power of creativity, culture and innovation. This work will create a new global identity for Chinese millennials as well as cultivate opportunities for communities to thrive, connect, work and shop. By FY2025, K11 Group will have gained a footprint in 38 projects (total GFA 2.824 million sqm) in ten cities across Greater China. K11 was honoured by Fast Company as one of the most innovative companies in 2019 for its disruptive retail model.

SOURCE New World Development Company Limited

