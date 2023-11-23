In a world divided, six tales of heroism and hope to share this Thanksgiving

Trapped deep underground, an explorer falls deathly ill. A group of volunteers comes to his rescue.

A 12-year-old boy is stranded on the opposite side of the world from the only life he’s ever known. Through sheer force of will, he finds a way to freedom for himself – and his family.

Even in times of trouble, stories of good emerge.

Thanksgiving 2023 arrives in a world as divided as ever. We confront terrifying conflicts overseas and divisive politics at home. Today, though, there is space for stories of hope, grace and gratitude.

Here are six from USA TODAY worth being thankful for.

For finding a new life

The story of a 12-year-old boy who fled Afghanistan, totally alone.

Mohammad Shams, now 14, with his brothers and father in Buffalo, N.Y.

For finding a way home

The story of Americans imprisoned abroad, and the people who seek their freedom.

Journalist Danny Fenster hugs his mother, Rose Fenster, alongside the late U.S. diplomat Bill Richardson.

For heroes who come to our rescue

The story of being trapped in the dark, and being saved.

Rescue teams work to free American Mark Dickey at a cave in Turkey.

For rescuers who find a way to save themselves

The story of a man who saved scores from an explosion, but couldn’t save his friend.

Michael Irving, a former police officer in West, Texas, was first on the scene of a fertilizer plant explosion.

For neighborhood heroes – because there’s one in every city, if you’re willing to see

The story of a man who saved his community from gun violence, and the lesson that comes not from how he died, but how he lived.

Family and friends gather in the square named for Jose Quezada in Wilmington, California.

For surviving war, and finding peace

The story of a man who carried a book taken from the enemy, and how he finally returned it to its home.

Peter Mathews sits with the older sister of Cao Van Tuat, a Vietnamese soldier who died in 1967.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: The best stories to read on Thanksgiving: Lives saved, hearts changed