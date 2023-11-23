In a world divided, six tales of heroism and hope to share this Thanksgiving
Trapped deep underground, an explorer falls deathly ill. A group of volunteers comes to his rescue.
A 12-year-old boy is stranded on the opposite side of the world from the only life he’s ever known. Through sheer force of will, he finds a way to freedom for himself – and his family.
Even in times of trouble, stories of good emerge.
Thanksgiving 2023 arrives in a world as divided as ever. We confront terrifying conflicts overseas and divisive politics at home. Today, though, there is space for stories of hope, grace and gratitude.
Here are six from USA TODAY worth being thankful for.
For finding a new life
The story of a 12-year-old boy who fled Afghanistan, totally alone.
For finding a way home
The story of Americans imprisoned abroad, and the people who seek their freedom.
For heroes who come to our rescue
The story of being trapped in the dark, and being saved.
For rescuers who find a way to save themselves
The story of a man who saved scores from an explosion, but couldn’t save his friend.
For neighborhood heroes – because there’s one in every city, if you’re willing to see
The story of a man who saved his community from gun violence, and the lesson that comes not from how he died, but how he lived.
For surviving war, and finding peace
The story of a man who carried a book taken from the enemy, and how he finally returned it to its home.
