The world economy has shown itself far more resilient than pessimists feared

It is a bit early to be assessing the year that has not yet ended, still, in a week’s time it will be Christmas Eve. In any case, I am sure that you wouldn’t want a missive from one of the dismal scientists to be interfering with your Christmas cheer. So here goes.

Cast your mind’s eye back to the beginning of the year and recall how things seemed. The mood was very bleak. Inflation had just reached 11.1pc in October. Interest rates were rising and most people regarded recession as inevitable. The geopolitical scene looked extremely threatening.

At the beginning of January, I suggested that 2023 would be a year of two halves, with gloom prevailing in the first half and much more optimism in the second. To some extent, this proved correct – with some qualifications.

I thought that much of the world would be in recession during this year, with the UK economy contracting by 2pc. In the event, the economy turned out to be more resilient. The UK may only now be just about entering a very mild recession. Even so, the outturn for the year is likely to be growth of something like 0.5pc.

In the US, the economy has been very robust, defying many forecasts, including my own, that it would fall into recession. The recession call may yet turn out to be right, however, for Germany, where GDP fell slightly in Q3 and looks likely to contract again in Q4.

I reckoned that the early months of the year would be dominated by still high rates of inflation and interest rates that were still rising. This is indeed what happened, with US rates reaching 5.25pc to 5.5pc in July and UK rates reaching 5.25pc in August.

It was also right to presume that inflation would fall quite rapidly later on. I suggested that here in the UK it might reach 4pc by year end. Inflation was 4.6pc in October and it may dip only marginally in November and December. So it probably won’t quite get to 4pc on time. Still, the inflation forecast was broadly correct.

Yet the overwhelming reason for this was the fallback in global energy and commodity prices. By contrast, many of the domestic factors influencing UK inflation continued to perform badly. Mostly because of a rise in long-term sickness, the number of people able and willing to work is still no higher than it was before the pandemic.

If labour supply had evolved in line with previous trends, we would have expected the workforce to have increased by about 1 million people. Consequently, the rate of recorded unemployment has risen only modestly.

In these circumstances, it is unsurprising that UK pay inflation has continued to be a serious problem. It reached 9.3pc in June. It is currently running at about 7pc, well above the rate of about 3pc that would be consistent with achieving the 2pc inflation target.

For much of the year, price inflation was running ahead of pay inflation so average real incomes were falling. That started to change in July when price inflation fell back below average pay inflation. Thereafter, real incomes continued to rise, albeit only moderately.

The earlier pressure on real incomes, aided by the slow build-up of financial strains as people gradually came off fixed rate mortgage deals to face much higher interest rates, meant that consumers’ expenditure was under the cosh. Even so, over the year it just about managed to edge up.

One part of my forecast which proved to be wrong was the housing market. Although house prices fell in the early part of the year, later they started to recover.

Interestingly, not for the first time, the other property market, namely commercial – covering offices, shops and industrial premises – was different. As forecast, it has had a dire time, with prices down by 20pc since Q2 last year.

Perhaps the best bit of news over the year was the upward revisions to the UK GDP data in September by the statisticians at the ONS.

They showed that UK GDP has surpassed its pre-Covid peak. Moreover, its relative performance against other developed countries was now shown as not awful but about average. Not only that, but the UK’s performance since the Brexit vote in 2016 was now more or less in line with other European countries and better than some, especially Germany.

One area where there was a distinct improvement in 2023 that was not the result of a slip of a statistician’s mouse, was the public finances. As the economy defied predictions of recession, tax revenues poured in.

This was helped by the operation of fiscal drag, which was intensified by the Chancellor’s deliberate decision not to increase tax allowance and thresholds.

By the Autumn Statement in November, it looked as though for the year as a whole the deficit would be some 0.6pc of GDP lower than the Office for Budget Responsibility had forecast as recently as March. This allowed the Chancellor to reduce taxes. Mind you, this wasn’t exactly a cause for major celebration. The tax-take is still rising. The Chancellor was only giving back with one hand some of what he was taking with the other.

So, was 2023 surprisingly good or surprisingly bad? Bearing in mind the extent and speed of interest rate rises, it was remarkable that there weren’t more financial “events”. The only major happenings have been the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in the US and in Europe the forced merger of Credit Suisse with UBS.

Depending on whether you are naturally an optimist or a pessimist, you will interpret this fact either as cause for relief or as a warning that there is something nasty yet to come. I will give you my views on 2024 in two weeks’ time.

Meanwhile, to all readers, optimists and pessimists alike, here’s wishing you a Happy Christmas.

