World’s Energy Chaos Turns Russia Into Top Emerging-Market Pick

Karl Lester M. Yap, Netty Ismail and Srinivasan Sivabalan
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Surging energy prices are kindling bullish bets on developing-nation exporters, with Russia emerging as traders’ favorite investment destination.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Russia’s ruble has gained more than any other emerging-market currency this month, bolstered by the prospect of higher oil revenues, while the nation’s stocks outperformed as a broad gauge of developing equities sank. OPEC’s monthly report will be closely watched this week as investors seek further clues on the outlook for the oil industry.

It marks an abrupt change of pace for emerging-markets investors who’ve spent the last few weeks alternately worrying over the threat of cascading debt delinquencies from China’s Evergrande crisis and the looming prospect of tighter policy from the Federal Reserve. That’s soured demand for the stocks, bonds and currencies of emerging economies across the board -- until now.

Investors have switched to weighing the assets of energy exporters from Russia to Colombia -- whose peso is the No. 2 performer this month -- to determine which offer the best bet.

“Energy prices will remain elevated and companies in commodity-exporting nations will be beneficiaries of the global tightness in the supply of power-related commodities,” said Ali Akay, the London-based chief investment officer of hedge fund Carrhae Capital. “This theme should continue to re-rate energy and materials exporters.”

Russian Doll

Ructions in the energy market have thrown a spotlight on Russia’s status as an oil and gas superpower and its healthy finances. The world’s biggest energy exporter has over $600 billion in reserves, an enviably low debt burden, and is pushing hard with rate hikes to tame inflation.

A look at earnings upgrades for Russia compared with other emerging markets illustrates the divergence. Twelve-month earnings projections for Moscow-listed stocks have surged 14% since the second half of the year. In comparison, profit forecasts for companies in Saudi Arabia have increased 6.7%, are little changed in Asia and have fallen in Latin America. Energy companies in emerging markets are also about a third cheaper compared with the broader index despite recent gains, suggesting the rally has room to power on.

Money managers like London-based hedge fund Carrhae Capital have responded by partly shifting from Chinese technology shares to Russian energy companies in the third quarter. Wells Fargo Asset Management also moved its investments from China to Russia. JPMorgan Chase & Co. added to its position on the Russian Depositary Index as it remains bullish on commodities and oil-related bets into year-end, strategists led by London-based Davide Silvestrini wrote in a report.

“Higher oil prices will drive higher earnings and dividends in the energy stocks which account for 59% of the index, and drive a stronger ruble which in turn drives the domestic stocks, another 25% of the index,” they wrote. “As such, it is fundamentally perfectly suited as an equity vehicle for our bullish call on commodities, and oil in particular.”

These are the events and data to look out for this week:

  • Russian Energy Week from Wednesday through Friday will showcase the prospects for the country’s fuel and energy industry

    • Russia’s trade data due Tuesday and inflation report the following day will also watched

  • Czech assets will be in focus after Prime Minister Andrej Babis suffered a surprise, razor-thin defeat in general elections, setting the stage for protracted political wrangling over forming a new government that may eventually force the scandal-plagued billionaire from power. The koruna was one of the biggest losers in emerging markets last week

  • In China, a slew of data will provide clues on the health of the economy, which has been hit by a worsening energy crunch

    • The expansion in China’s aggregate social financing likely picked up in September from August as the authorities boosted credit support for the economy, according to Bloomberg Economics

    • Export and import growth likely slowed in September from August

    • Data due Thursday will probably show that consumer price inflation remained subdued in September, while the producer price index likely jumped on higher commodity prices

  • The Bank of Korea is set to keep its benchmark rate on hold at 0.75% on Tuesday after lifting it from a record low in August

  • On Wednesday, Chile is expected to hike its benchmark lending rate by 75 basis points Wednesday to 2.25% after consumer prices rose more than expected in September in one of the world’s fastest growing economies

  • Peru will release economic activity figures for August that will give investors a sense of the pace of the nation’s economic recovery as they weigh the chaotic start to the government of President Pedro Castillo. The country will also report September unemployment figures

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Oil Surges to $80 as Global Energy Crisis Threatens Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. crude futures topped $80 a barrel for the first time since November 2014 as a global energy crisis boosts demand at a time when OPEC+ producers are keeping supplies tight.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Tycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainHow Franc

  • Central Bankers Are Spooked by Signs That Inflation Is Lingering for Longer

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Tycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtMany central banks are sta

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Judo Bank, Shareholders Seek $477 Million in Sydney Fintech IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Australian small business lender Judo Capital Holdings Ltd. and a group of shareholders are seeking to raise about A$653 million ($477 million) in a Sydney initial public offering priced at A$2.10 each, after lining up cornerstone investments for most of the shares already.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After

  • Wall Street Week: Rattner Says He's Stunned at GM's Success

    Oct.08 -- Steve Rattner, Willet Advisers CEO and former lead advisor to President Obama's Auto Task Force, says GM CEO Mary Barra has engineered an amazing turnaround at the automaker. He talks about GM's next road and the global race to be the top maker of electric vehicles.

  • Should Google Pay a Stock Dividend?

    Many tech companies pay stock dividends to their shareholders, but the parent company of Google isn't one of them—despite pressure from investors.

  • UK working on support for energy-intensive industries, minister says

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain is working out how to support energy-intensive industries hit by soaring gas prices, business minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Sunday, describing the situation as critical but declining to say what action is being considered. Producers of steel, glass, ceramics and paper and other sectors have said they may be forced to halt production unless the government does something about energy prices. "It's a critical situation clearly," Kwarteng told the BBC, when asked about possible factory closures.

  • BOE’s Saunders Says Markets Right to Price in Quicker Tightening

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Tycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtA Bank of England policy maker said markets are right to price in an earlier interest-rate hike than previously expected a

  • San Francisco Fed's Daly: Too soon to say job market 'stalling'

    "So I think it's too soon to say it's stalling, but certainly we're seeing the pain of COVID and the pain of the Delta variant impact the labor market," she said. Daly's comments came after the Labor Department on Friday reported that just 194,000 new jobs were created last month, fewer than half the number expected by economists in a Reuters poll.

  • The Hottest Party in the Metals World Is Back, But Much Smaller

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Tycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtNear-record copper prices are usually a sure sign that the parties will be extravagant and the champagne will flow all nig

  • China’s Coal Hub Broadens Output Freeze Amid Heavy Rain, Floods

    (Bloomberg) -- China broadened a production halt at mines and chemical factories in its top coal-producing province, after a week of torrential rain that ravaged the area.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Tycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainHow France Turned the Humble

  • Marathon bomber faces revived death sentence in high court

    The Biden administration will try to persuade the Supreme Court this week to reinstate the death penalty for convicted Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev by arguing that a jury had no need to examine evidence that the government itself relied on at an earlier phase of the case.

  • In a World Fighting Climate Change, Fossil Fuels Take Revenge

    (Bloomberg) -- With its chimneys towering 200 meters above the industrial heartland of England, West Burton A power station is a relic of the fossil fuel age. When fired up, its boilers burn thousands of tonnes of coal each day, spewing out the carbon dioxide that’s warming up the planet.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Is At Inflection Point, What To Do Now; Tesla FSD Beta Rollout Looms

    The market rally is at an inflection point, needing to get above key levels. Tesla will roll out FSD Beta starting Sunday night.

  • Iran Plans to Sell Oil in Exchange for Investment and Goods

    (Bloomberg) -- Iran plans to offer oil and gas condensate to “any investor” in exchange for either goods or capital investment in the Islamic Republic’s sanctions-hit energy sector, the country’s oil minister said. Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Tycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billio

  • Newsom signs bills restricting sentencing enhancements for many crimes

    Gov. Gavin Newsom has acted on bills aimed at reducing prison sentences for people convicted of drug- and gang-related crimes, despite concerns from prosecutors that the measures will hinder efforts to protect Californians.

  • U.S., Russia lift targeted sanctions to allow Nuland visit - Moscow

    Russia will allow U.S. Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland to visit for talks despite having previously blacklisted her, after Washington agreed to lift a similar restriction placed on a Russian citizen, Moscow said on Sunday. The U.S. official, who is expected in Moscow from Oct. 11 to 13, visits at a time when political ties between the countries are badly strained.

  • Biden White House denies Trump's attempt to use 'executive privilege' to conceal records from January 6 committee: report

    Legal experts deemed the Trump request to be without merit, and the Biden administration formally blocked it on Friday.

  • Why Marathon Oil Shares Are Rising

    Shares of several energy companies, including Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO), are trading higher in sympathy with the price of oil on increased demand. Shares of several energy companies were also trading higher Tuesday as oil prices continue to rise following OPEC+ decision to stay with an existing pact to increase oil output by 400,000 bpd in November. Companies in the broader oil sector also continue to see strength as oil prices gain amid ongoing supply concerns from the impact of Hurr

  • LA’s transition to green energy is driven by this inclusivity-focused cleantech incubator

    Los Angeles has set the nation's most ambitious targets for the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. The Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator is driving the change in partnership with the city.