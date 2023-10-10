The world’s EV battery revolution, through the eyes of Goldman Sachs

The world is splitting into two great battery zones with two competing chemistries. In one camp is the US-Korean industrial nexus; in the other is China, with Europe as a junior province. The technology race will slash battery pack prices by the mid-2020s, and slash them again by the turn of the decade.

Global lithium supply will be cheap and abundant. New methods of direct lithium extraction (DLE) using resins or sorbents are already doing for lithium what shale fracking did for oil and gas, but with a twist: DLE not only doubles the yield, it also cuts land use 20-fold and greatly reduces water needs. The discovery of vast high-grade lithium deposits in Nevada points to ample global supply.

The US-Korean bloc specialises on “ternary” technology for lithium-ion batteries using nickel, cobalt, and manganese, which have high energy density and decent mileage, well-adapted to the large vehicles and long distances of the US market.

This is sheltered behind the protectionist wall of the Inflation Reduction Act, which cuts the cost of batteries made in US gigafactories by $45 kWh and keeps the Chinese at bay. It promises fat profit margins for those able to tap it under free trade deals. The Koreans will have almost 70pc of US market share by 2025, if you include joint ventures. The winners will be Samsung SDI with a potential share price gain of 74pc over the next year, or LG Chem (+63pc).

The China-Europe bloc specialises on cheaper lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries that last longer, degrade less in the heat, and don’t need cobalt from African child labour, but are 30pc less energy dense.

China’s huge overcapacity in battery manufacturing will find its way into Europe one way or another, whatever Brussels says. German carmakers are too deeply intertwined with Chinese firms to let the ideological wing of the EU impose its vision of European manufacturing sovereignty. This LFP battery zone will be a cut-throat market with shrivelling profit margins.

This is the broad conclusion of a deep dive into the battery revolution by a team of fifteen analysts at Goldman Sachs. The report is for investors. It is technical and far removed from the culture war that pollutes most discussion of EVs and clean-tech in the British political debate. I pass it on to readers to make their own judgement.

The greenflation scare caused by Covid and Putin is subsiding. Battery components are in surplus supply. Global battery pack prices were $153 kWh at the end of 2022. Goldman thinks they will fall to $99 by the end of 2025, and $72 by 2030.

Electric vehicles will soon undercut combustion cars on a lifecycle or ‘total cost of ownership’ basis on pure price in most places. “We estimate that cost parity without subsidies could be achieved around mid-decade,” they said.

EVs are already cheaper in China on purchase price alone – the BYD Seagull retails from $10,200 – but that is chiefly because production has been heavily subsidised in all kinds of ways. National (not local) subsidies have now been cut to zero. China is moving to the next stage of price wars and ferocious cost-cutting.

The tipping point for an EV consumer take-off is when the “payback time” from lower running costs is under three years. Goldman thinks this will happen in China by 2025. EV sales will then go parabolic, leading to 80pc penetration by 2030.

This may understate the lightning speed of the change. Li Xiang, head of Chinese carmaker Li Auto, is betting that the 80pc threshold will be reached as soon as 2025. But let us not quibble.

A clutch of new technologies are hitting the global market and will lead to a new set of winners and losers by 2026. Chemists have long eyed silicon as a substitute for graphite in battery anodes. It can store over ten times as much lithium and therefore has far higher energy density – for anoraks, 4,200mAh/g v 372mAh/g. It is abundant and has a lower CO2 footprint, but has been too unstable for anodes until recently.

The industry has now figured out how to harness silicon using nanotechnology. One leading start-up is the British firm Nexeon, a spin-off from Imperial College, London. It is building a commercial-scale plant in Korea to supply batteries for Panasonic, blending carbon and silicon as its secret sauce.

The company’s Karandeep Bhogal told me that this cut costs by 20pc, boosts the driving range by 20-40pc, and opens the way for a flood of smaller mass-market EVs.

The Chinese battery maker BYD, now the top global producer of EVs by volume, has stolen a march with its new “blade” batteries. These are less likely to catch fire, charge extremely fast, and last 1.2 million kms on 3,000 cycles. They are already being used in some Tesla and Mercedes models.

Toyota missed the first EV wave but is betting on resurrection from its “bipolar” battery, the fruit of 20 years research. An LFP variant will come into play in 2026-2027 with a range of nearly 800 km and at a cost of $95 kWh, followed a year later with a muscular version reaching 1,400 km range at around $115 kWh.

Big cylindrical batteries are coming of age, too. Tesla has slashed $2,000 to $3,000 from the cost of its 4680 battery pack by cutting the number of cells by 80pc. All these intermediate technologies are hitting the market or will be by mid-decade.

This is before the larger quantum leap to solid state batteries, with double or even triple the energy density of lithium ion batteries. These will start to appear at viable cost in 2027-2028 or shortly after.

My conclusion: it is already irrelevant whether or not Britain and Europe have a petrol and diesel sale ban in 2035. The market will preempt it. If collectors want to keep buying a petrol car in the 2030s for political or nostalgia reasons, let them, so long as they are charged for the CO2 cost to society.

In an ideal world, Britain should buy cheap batteries directly from China under the principle of Ricardian comparative advantage. It should focus industrial policy on hi-tech, rather than joining the European subsidy race for copy-cat gigafactories.

But the world is not ideal. The local content rules of the Brexit trade deal mean that carmakers cannot sell into Europe’s EV market without tariffs unless a rising share comes from local (or EU) sources, so the UK has to join this gigafactory rat race or watch its car industry snatched away – the explicit goal of Thierry Breton, the internal market commissioner.

What is striking in the Goldman Sachs report is how marginal Europe has become to the creative explosion in battery technology. It risks spending exorbitant sums trying to close the EV chasm, only to find that it is still a Chinese battery province a decade hence.

Somebody should have paid more attention when America’s Tesla produced its first car in 2008 with a range of 245 miles, a top speed of 125 mph, and breathtaking acceleration. They should have paid even more attention when China and Korea ran away with the global battery trade.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.