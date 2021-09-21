World faces decisive decade - Biden

Biden

In his first address to the United Nations, US President Joe Biden has pledged cooperation with allies through "a decisive decade for our world".

His reassurances come amid tensions with allies over the US' Afghanistan withdrawal and a major diplomatic row with France over a submarine deal.

Mr Biden campaigned on returning America to a global leadership role, which he reaffirmed on Tuesday.

"I believe we must work together like never before," said the president.

The 76th General Assembly takes place against the backdrop of a climate crisis and a once-in-a-century pandemic, both of which have sharpened the divides globally.

Mr Biden pushed for global cooperation on these fronts, saying: "Our own success is bound up in others succeeding as well."

