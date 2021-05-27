World Faces Longer Supply Shortage as China’s Factories Squeezed

1 / 2

World Faces Longer Supply Shortage as China’s Factories Squeezed

Bloomberg News
·6 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Eric Li’s factory making glass lampshades for companies including Home Depot Inc. is being stretched to its limits with sales doubling their pre-pandemic level.

But like many Chinese manufacturers, he doesn’t plan to expand operations -- a reticence that could slow the pace of China’s economic growth this year and prolong a shortage of goods being felt around the world as demand picks up.

Surging prices of raw materials means “margins are compressed,” explains Li, owner of Huizhou Baizhan Glass Co. Ltd., in the southern Chinese province of Guangdong, which makes about $30 million in annual revenue. With the global economic recovery still uneven, “the future is very unclear, so there is not much push to expand capacity,” he adds.

The combination of higher input prices, uncertainty about export prospects and a weak recovery in domestic consumer demand meant Chinese manufacturing investment from January to April was 0.4% below the same period in 2019, according to official statistics (comparing to 2019 strips out the distortion of last year’s pandemic data).

Due to the vast size of China’s manufacturing sector, that poses a risk both to the nation’s growth -- which is currently predicted to reach 8.5% in 2021, according to a Bloomberg tally of economists’ estimates -- and to a global economy that’s grappling with supply shortages and rising prices.

Falling Profits

Weaker-than-expected investment could have a “sizable” impact on GDP growth this year, said Citigroup Inc.’s China economist, Li-gang Liu. Lower investment may dent imports of capital goods and equipment from developed economies like Japan and Germany, “which in turn could drag their economic recovery and rebound as well,” he added.

AnHui HERO Electronic Sci & Tec Co. Ltd. is one of those companies feeling the squeeze. Based in the eastern province of Anhui, the company manufactures capacitors used to make electronic circuits, with sales mainly in the domestic market. Jing Yuan, the founder, says orders are up as much as 30% year-on-year, but profits are down 50% due to increasing materials costs that are not easily passed onto clients.

The company is under “huge cash pressure” as it needs to pay half a month in advance of delivery in order to secure copper and other metals, which they previously paid for months after receiving, he said. “The commodity issue has to be addressed by the government,” he added.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

Chinese industry is absorbing significant cost pressures from rising commodity prices -- damping the inflationary impact for the rest of the world. Will it last? Our analysis of gross margins suggests it could for a while longer: downstream industries -- where the cost crunch is most severe -- still have a small cushion.

David Qu, China economist

For the full report, click here.

Input shortages mean some manufacturers aren’t able to make use of their existing facilities, so expansion would be of little use. Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio Inc. suspended production at one of its factories last month, due to a shortage of microchips.

Modern Casting Ltd., which makes iron and steel products in Guangdong, issued a note to clients this month saying it would not be able to meet its current orders due to high raw material costs. A member of staff who answered the phone at the company’s office confirmed the note, but declined to give further details.

Growth Transition

On top of the higher input costs, Chinese companies face a bumpy transition toward domestic consumer spending to sustain its post-pandemic recovery.

Exports, China’s strong-suit last year, may begin to slow as vaccine roll-outs cause consumers in wealthy countries to shift spending back to services. Meanwhile, the growth rate of Chinese consumer spending has yet to fully recover.

Investment sentiment among Chinese small and medium-sized enterprises is below levels seen even in 2018-9 when uncertainties from the U.S.-China trade war were a brake on expansion plans, according to a regular survey of more than 500 Chinese companies by Standard Chartered Plc.

“Demand is still mainly underpinned by exports, so domestic companies are aware that this is not sustainable,” said Standard Chartered’s China economist, Lan Shen.

While some export-oriented sectors have been pushed to their limits, large amounts of slack remain for manufacturers targeting Chinese consumers due to subdued domestic demand.

Retail sales growth was 4.3% in April on a two-year average basis, which strips out base effects from the pandemic, less than half pre-pandemic growth rates. Overall capacity use at China’s manufacturers fell to 77.6% in the first quarter from 78.4% in the previous three months, with the automotive sector hit hardest by overcapacity following three years of declining sales volumes.

Even for electric vehicles whose sales are surging, most companies have already built their capacity and will now focus on incremental upgrades. “The majority of the investment has been done,” said Jochen Siebert of JSC Automotive Consulting.

China ordered state-owned companies to expand last year, with their investment growth of 5.3% in 2020 from the prior year easily outstripping the 1% increase in private investment. But for a sustainable pick-up in investment, the market, not the state, needs to feel confident.

Carsten Holz, an expert on Chinese investment statistics at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, estimates that privately-owned companies have accounted for 87% of manufacturing investment in 2015, the most recent year of available data. They are more sensitive to input costs.

“There is a pandemic plus insecurity about future trade given a new U.S. administration, neither of which is conducive to investment that relies on long-term growth prospects,” Holz said.

Mixed Policies

Transport bottlenecks are also a challenge for export-oriented manufacturers. Gordon Gao, who exports gardening products from China, said that he has had to reject 80% of orders this year due to port delays. In one case, an order placed before mid-February could only be shipped three months later when a client finally secured a container.

Beijing has tried to improve conditions for private companies by ordering a crackdown on speculation to curb commodity prices and easing access to bank loans.

Yet the government continues to gradually withdraw fiscal and monetary stimulus measures introduced amid the pandemic last year. It set a relatively unambitious target of “above 6%” growth for this year, and the Communist Party’s Politburo signaled last month it would prioritize reforms to control house prices and debt growth.

“The policy stance has definitely shifted away from supporting growth and back toward de-risking the financial sector,” said Adam Wolfe, an economist at London-based Absolute Strategy Research. “The risks for economic growth seem tilted to the downside, especially for capital-intensive, construction-linked sectors.”

For manufacturers such as Li, a longer period of domestic growth and control over input prices will be needed before capacity expansion is on the cards. While his company of 200 workers took on new permanent staff before the pandemic, for now he’d rather pass the risks of investment on to others.

“I wouldn’t do that now, I would rather hire some temporary workers and outsource the rest,” he said.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • The father of Red Sox legend David Ortiz was a Yankees fan and got him a bat signed by Don Mattingly as his first piece of baseball memorabilia

    David Ortiz, who was famous for killing the Yankees as a Boston Red Sox slugger, said that his father was a big Yankees fan.

  • Schumer’s China bill a litmus test for if Dems can work with GOP on anything

    Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) is forcing Republicans into a corner as he tries to pass his China-focused global competition bill.Why it matters: It's important by itself but also seen by the left as a test for whether Democrats can work with the GOP on anything. If it fails to gain support, it would likely endanger future bipartisan efforts — including infrastructure talks — for the remainder of the 117th Congress.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDetails: Schumer strategically mapped out a plan for the bill that would box in the rival party. The foundation of the U.S. Innovation and Competition Act is a bipartisan proposal from Schumer and Republican Sen. Todd Young of Indiana.The legislation is expected to focus on manufacturing, technology, 5G, supply chains and semiconductors — all concerns for both parties.In February, Schumer asked both Democratic committee chairs and their ranking Republicans to work on measures that could be included in a larger package.Now, Republicans are saying they need to see a rigorous amendment process in order to support the measure. So far Schumer has obliged, though it's still unclear whether he'll give all of their amendments a vote.On Tuesday, he introduced six Republican amendments and scheduled votes on three others on Wednesday. In his messaging, Schumer has consistently emphasized he's put up more Republican amendments than Democratic ones.Yes, but: Many Republicans still argue Schumer isn't working in good faith, and that the process hasn't been totally bipartisan. Sen. Mike Crapo (R-Idaho) is going so far as to try to convince Republicans to reject the bill outright, complaining his negotiated bipartisan provision was blocked by Schumer.The bottom line: Some Democratic lawmakers and their aides say that if this bill doesn't pass, the entire mood in the Senate will shift away from any semblance of accommodation.Alternatively, if it succeeds, it could provide momentum for future negotiations.What they're saying: Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, told Axios he's confident the bill will pass."My feeling is that it's too big to fail. So much work has been put in that it would be inconceivable to me that Republicans would walk away just because the last-minute process didn't play out the way they want it."Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) said she's less certain the bill will succeed unless certain changes are made."Bottom line is, it's an awful lot of money. There has to be some transparency involved with this, and we have to have clearly defined goals and objectives."Remember: Aiming to outcompete China is an area in which Republicans and Democrats largely agree.It's the one issue on which Schumer and President Trump saw eye to eye — making it the perfect one for Democrats to force Republicans' hand.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • What’s up with a $100 sandwich at Disneyland Resort? Here’s the skinny on a big meal

    Better assemble a team to tackle this enormous sandwich.

  • Biden’s Top Man in Asia Says the Era of Engagement With China Is Over

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. is entering a period of intense competition with China as the government running the world’s second-biggest economy becomes ever more tightly controlled by President Xi Jinping, the White House’s top official for Asia said Wednesday.“The period that was broadly described as engagement has come to an end,” Kurt Campbell, the U.S. coordinator for Indo-Pacific affairs on the National Security Council, said at an event hosted by Stanford University. U.S. policy toward China will now operate under a “new set of strategic parameters,” Campbell said, adding that “the dominant paradigm is going to be competition.”Chinese policies under Xi are in large part responsible for the shift in U.S. policy, Campbell said, citing military clashes on China’s border with India, an “economic campaign” against Australia and the rise of China’s “wolf warrior” diplomacy. Beijing’s behavior was emblematic of a shift toward “harsh power, or hard power” which “signals that China is determined to play a more assertive role,” he said.The blunt comments by Campbell came as President Joe Biden said he ordered the U.S. intelligence community to “redouble” its efforts to determine where the Covid-19 virus came from, after conflicting assessments of whether its origins are natural or from a lab accident in China.The move is certain to anger officials in Beijing, who have repeatedly rejected any suggestion that the virus escaped a lab in the city of Wuhan. Biden said in a statement on Wednesday that Chinese officials need to be more transparent, and he encouraged Beijing to join an “evidence-based international investigation and to provide access to all relevant data and evidence.”Covid-19’s origins are just one part of a contentious and complex U.S.-China relationship. That includes disputes over Beijing’s claims over the South China Sea, human rights in the Xinjiang region, the future of Taiwan and Hong Kong and economic concerns including the deployment of 5G technology and a global shortage of semiconductors.Chinese and U.S. officials have said they see areas of mutual cooperation, particularly on climate change, but on many other issues the relationship is far more frosty.Campbell knows well what it’s like to negotiate with angry Chinese diplomats. In March he was among U.S. officials who met with their Chinese counterparts in Alaska in talks that got off to a rocky start with bickering before reporters and cameras over human rights, trade and international alliances.‘Unsentimental’ XiPresident Xi, Campbell said, is at the heart of the new approach to U.S.-China ties. He described Xi as “deeply ideological but also quite unsentimental,” adding that the Chinese leader is “not terribly interested in economics.”Since coming to power in 2012, Xi has “almost completely disassembled nearly 40 years of mechanisms designed for collective leadership,” Campbell said, adding that top Chinese diplomats such as Politburo member Yang Jiechi and Foreign Minister Wang Yi -- the top officials dispatched to the talks in Alaska -- are “nowhere near, within a hundred miles” of the Chinese leader’s inner circle.Allies will be central to U.S. efforts to push back against China in the years ahead, Campbell said. The U.S. has already tried to build up the importance of its work within the so-called Quad group of nations, which includes India, Japan and Australia. And Biden’s first meetings at the White House with foreign heads of state were with Japan’s Yoshihide Suga and South Korea’s Moon Jae-in.“We believe that the best way to engage a more assertive China is to work with allies, partners and friends,” Campbell said, adding that “the best China policy really is a good Asia policy.” Still, he said the U.S. will need to dispel fears of American decline in Asia and offer a “positive economic vision” for the region.“For the first time, really, we are now shifting our strategic focus, our economic interests, our military might more to the Indo-Pacific,” Campbell said.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. Justice Department starts probe on Archegos collapse - Bloomberg News

    Federal prosecutors in Manhattan sent requests for information to some banks that had worked with the investment firm, the report said https://bloom.bg/2QVsCyV, citing people familiar with the matter. Archegos, a family office run by ex-Tiger Asia manager Bill Hwang, defaulted on margin calls in March, which left banks nursing heavy losses after a fire sale of shares, including ViacomCBS and Discovery Inc, had been meant to act as collateral. U.S. banks such as Goldman Sachs, which also acted as brokers for Archegos, suffered much lower losses.

  • Trump offered campaign cash to squash New England Patriots ‘Spygate’ scandal, senator’s son says

    ‘If you laid off the Patriots, there’d be a lot of money in Palm Beach,’ former president allegedly told Senator Arlen Specter

  • Elizabeth Warren takes on JPMorgan CEO as bank collects nearly $1.5bn from overdraft fees in 2020

    Senator asks Jamie Dimon and other big banks if they’ll refund customers after raking in billions in fees during coronavirus pandemic

  • Jeff Bezos and Amazon may own all of The Apprentice US with Donald Trump when MGM takeover is approved

    Numerous individuals involved in the show have claimed the former president used racist and other offensive language during filming

  • Woman in pair’s alleged killing spree in SC, Missouri charged with murder in York

    Suspect Tyler Terry and co-defendant Adrienne Simpson now are both charged with murder.

  • 'F9' star John Cena says 'I love and respect China' after receiving backlash for calling Taiwan a country

    The 44-year-old WWE wrestler recently referred to Taiwan as a country during an interview with Taiwanese broadcaster TVBS.

  • Gunman kills 8 coworkers at California rail yard

    Eight people were killed Wednesday when a transit employee opened fire at a light rail yard in San Jose, California, the latest in what has become an all too common occurrence in the U.S.All eight were employees of the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority, or VTA.“This is a very dark moment for our city…”At a news conference, Mayor Sam Liccardo hailed these essential workers for helping the city get through the pandemic.“They were showing up every day to operate light rail and buses to ensure people could still continue to go about their lives, and they had all of the challenges of the pandemic, and they were taking risks with their own lives in doing so.”The gunman – a fellow VTA employee – took his own life, apparently when he became aware that police were closing in on him. Local media outlets identified him as 57-year-old Samuel Cassidy, a maintenance worker.The shooting took place just before 7 a.m. Pacific time. VTA chairman Glenn Hendricks said it occurred in the maintenance yard.“It’s just very difficult for everyone to be able to wrap their heads around and understand what has happened.”Officials said a bomb squad was searching the yard after "at least one" explosive device was found. Authorities also responded to a fire at the home of the suspect that erupted at about the same time as the shooting.The FBI is assisting in the investigation, and the White House is monitoring the situation.San Jose lies at the heart of Silicon Valley, home to some of America's biggest tech companies."What the hell is going on in the United States of America? What the hell is wrong with us?"California Governor Gavin Newsom was visibly angry as he urged politicians from both parties to move beyond the usual platitudes that follow gun violence and finally take action. "It's time to deal with the endemic, before this pandemic, of gun violence. The pre-existing condition that somehow we sort of pushed aside last year but now has raised its ugly head again this year. And wake up to this reality and take a little damn responsibility, all of us, to do a little bit more and a little bit better this time.” Mass gun violence has escalated considerably as the U.S. emerged from the worst of the pandemic this spring.

  • Judge says Steve Bannon siphoned $1m from ‘build the wall’ campaign while dismissing indictment

    He was accused of pocketing more than $1 million from ‘We Build the Wall funds

  • UK health minister should have been fired for lying - PM Johnson's ex-adviser

    Britain's health minister Matt Hancock should have been fired for lying in government meetings on COVID-19, Prime Minster Boris Johnson's former top adviser Dominic Cummings said on Wednesday. "I think that the Secretary of State for Health (Hancock), should have been fired for at least 15, 20 things including lying to everybody in multiple occasions in meeting after meeting in the cabinet room and publicly," Cummings told a parliamentary committee. Asked for an example, Cummings said Hancock had said that all patients got the treatment they needed during the first peak of the virus.

  • Meet the Young Korean Designer Putting an Inventive Spin on Tradition

    AD's Newest One to Watch Minjae Kim openly explores techniques and materials from his live-work space in Queens Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • ‘Because I can:’ Simone Biles a champion — in gymnastics and in the fight for women’s equity | Opinion

    The awesomeness and Black Girl Magic that is Simone Biles had the perfect response when asked why she keeps performing such difficult moves, including the recent Yurchenko double pike: “Because I can.”

  • Holiday islands considered for green list

    Islands such as the Canary Islands and Majorca may be put on the UK's green list of holiday destinations.

  • Republican House leaders condemn Marjorie Taylor Greene's 'appalling' comparisons of vaccines and masks to Nazism

    Greene has repeatedly argued that those who refuse to wear masks or get vaccinated are being persecuted in the same way Nazis persecuted Jews.

  • Tone-deaf racial comments aside, Coral Gables does the right thing honoring Harriet Tubman | Opinion

    Election politicking behind them (or so was claimed), the newly installed city of Coral Gables mayor and commission finally did the right thing Tuesday and reversed a wrong.

  • Manchin and Sinema challenge Senate GOP not to block Capitol riot commission

    Both senators oppose reforming filibuster as critical Democratic agenda items at risk

  • Quadruple murder suspect found after week on the run ‘living in woods’

    ‘We had confidence that he was in our bubble and he was. He was in our bubble the whole time,’ Sheriff says of murder suspect