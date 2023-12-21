World-famous restaurant with 360-degree bar, floor-to-ceiling candy wall opens location in Boston

A world-famous restaurant chain known for its vibrant sweets and treats has opened a new location in Boston that boasts a 360-degree bar, a floor-to-ceiling candy wall, and a two-story dining area.

Sugar Factory on Tuesday opened its doors at 100 South Market Building at Quincy Market in a space filled with unique menu items, indoor and outdoor seating, the famed “Pink Room,” captivating decor, legendary desserts, and a retail store offering hundreds of candy options.

This new eatery will serve brunch, lunch, and dinner items, including specially created New England-influenced dishes, as well as a colorful lineup of legendary desserts and beverages.

THE MENU

Those who enjoy brunch can order delights like Reese’s Pieces churro French toast and a s’mores Nutella waffle.

Shareable, regional-inspired dishes include fried Ipswich clams and lobster mac & cheese.

Big eaters can chow down on eight-ounce “monster” burgers, including the restaurant’s famed “24K Gold Burger” served with edible 24K golf leaf, freshly-dusted golden French fries, and a 24K golden milkshake. Wagyu beef smashed burgers are also a featured item.

Entrees include lobster pot pie, fish & chips, bone-in ribeye, twin Maine Lobster tails, linguini & clams, and spicy chicken parmesan, among other items.

Guests with a sweet tooth can order “insane” milkshakes that are lavishly decorated and served in chocolate-covered mugs.

To view the full menu, click here.

THE SPACE

Spanning 11,836 square feet over two floors, the venue includes a 124-seat main dining area.

The “Pink Room” offers both indoor and outdoor seating options with cotton-candy-colored wallpaper complemented by floral detailings, heart-candy prints, neon signage, twinkling lights, pink booths, and flowery chandeliers hanging overhead.

The Pink Room has a dedicated bar and capacity for 50 guests, two separate bar areas that seat 34 guests, and an outdoor cafe with seating for 48 people adjacent to the luxurious greenhouse dining space decorated with crystal chandeliers.

Upon entering the restaurant, guests will be greeted by an “Instagram-worthy” floral wall with neon signage, marble stairs leading to the second-floor main dining room, a 360-degree marble bar, and the candy retail store where guests can choose from over 50 types of sweet treats and more on Sugar Factory’s signature floor-to-ceiling candy wall.

The restaurant’s elevated white marble bar seats provide full-menu service complete with Sugar Factory’s signature, celebrity-endorsed smoking candy goblets served either with or without alcohol.

Operating hours for the Boston location are Monday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m., and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

