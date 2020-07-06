World Finance Delves into China's Education Gap, Growing Weaknesses in the Turkish Economy and the Decline of Financial Globalisation in its Latest Issue

News provided by World News Media

LONDON, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the summer edition of World Finance magazine, Barclay Ballard shines a light on China's looming education crisis. While the country has industrialised in a remarkably short space of time, educational attainment is still poor, with only 30 percent of the population in possession of high school qualifications. Without more investment in its human capital, China could struggle to transition from a manufacturing-based economy to a service-based one. Ballard finds that school closures as a result of the coronavirus crisis have only exacerbated the problem, widening the education gap between urban and rural areas.

Meanwhile, Charlotte Gifford investigates the risk that Turkey could fall victim to its second currency crisis in just two years. The Turkish lira has come under mounting pressure amid rising inflation, slow growth and diminishing foreign currency reserves. Concerns among investors about policy direction are only adding to the nation's financial woes.

Elsewhere in the magazine, Alex Katsomitros examines whether the pandemic could accelerate the end of financial globalisation. From the 1970s onwards, the world saw a period of market integration that reached its peak in 2007, after which point cross-border lending dropped sharply. Katsomitros explores the cyclical nature of financial globalisation's evolution and the likelihood that investors should prepare for a long period of protectionism.

Topics also covered in the summer issue of World Finance include economic diversification in Saudi Arabia, possible solutions to desertification in Africa and the long-term consequences of the EU's updated trade deal with Mexico.

