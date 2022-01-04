World’s First 2022 Rate Hike on Cards in Poland

Dorota Bartyzel and Barbara Sladkowska
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Poland will probably stage the world’s first interest-rate hike this year, intensifying the battle against inflation that’s poised to hit its highest point this century.

Most Read from Bloomberg

After the central bank sharply raised its 2022 inflation forecasts, it’s expected to hike the benchmark rate by 50 basis points to 2.25% on Tuesday, according to 15 of 17 economists surveyed by Bloomberg. The other two expect a 75 basis-point rise.

Having raised borrowing costs three times in the last three meetings, the Monetary Policy Council is still scrambling to catch up with its regional peers Hungary and the Czech Republic, where policy makers have launched Europe’s most-aggressive campaigns to rein in spiraling price growth. Polish Governor Adam Glapinski said last week inflation would peak at above 8% in June and indicated more hikes were needed.

“The Council will hike by 50 basis points,” said Piotr Poplawski, an economist at ING Bank Slaski, citing rising inflation expectations and a growing risk of the wage-price spiral. “These factors threaten a return of inflation to the upper range of the inflation target at the end of 2023.”

Glapinski will hold a news conference at 3 p.m. on Wednesday to discuss the decision.

Driving the spike in inflation are soaring natural gas and energy prices, a factor expected to persist in 2022. That will continue to pose challenges to the MPC, which will undergo a major reshuffle as almost all of its members will be replaced by end-March.

Tuesday’s meeting will be the last for rate setters Jerzy Kropiwnicki and Eugeniusz Gatnar before they are replaced by the Senate. The chamber is poised to vote former deputy finance minister Ludwik Kotecki and economy professors Przemyslaw Litwiniuk and Joanna Tyrowicz to the 10-person panel next week.

All three have advocated for higher interest rates, while Gatnar said last week that “a 50 basis-point hike would be appropriate” if forecasts that inflation exceeded 8% in December are confirmed on Friday. In November, consumer price growth surged to 7.8%, the highest since December 2000.

Another concern is the persistent pandemic and its potential to undercut economic growth, a main factor in the central bank’s previous reluctance to tighten policy this year. The government has re-imposed some social-distancing restrictions but forgone full lockdown protocols.

“The expected interest rate hike could be even higher, but the risk of an increase in infections due to the omicron variant remains high,” ING’s Poplawski said.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Oil prices edge higher ahead of OPEC+ output policy meeting

    Oil prices rose on Tuesday as investors embraced expectations that oil producers will add supply at a meeting on Tuesday as a sign that fuel demand remains robust despite the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. Brent crude futures gained 43 cent to $79.41 a barrel at 0502 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude recouped its earlier loses and rose 33 cents to $76.41 a barrel. Chauhan also said that fuel demand concerns from the spread of Omicron are ebbing and the planned releases of crude from various national strategic petroleum reserves are smaller than expected.

  • New Year Sends Treasury Yields Higher

    Signs that the Omicron variant may cause less serious illness than earlier Covid-19 strains have encouraged investors to sell bonds and pursue riskier bets. The 10-year yield rose above 1.6%.

  • China Evergrande 2021 sales plunge 39%, shares set to resume

    Embattled property developer China Evergrande Group said on Tuesday its contracted sales for 2021 had plunged 39% from the previous year to 443 billion yuan ($69.5 billion), as its shares were set to resume trading. The buildings affected are at its Ocean Flower Island project, and Evergrande added the decision does not involve other plots of land in the project. "The company will actively communicate with the authority in accordance with the guidance of the decision letter and resolve the issue properly," Evergrande said in a filing on Tuesday.

  • Shares Resume Trading After Demolition Order: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group shares climbed after a volatile resumption of trading in Hong Kong’s afternoon session, as the company said it would work with authorities following an order to demolish 39 buildings in Hainan province. Most Read from BloombergOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireIvanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Subpoenaed in Asset ProbeU.S. Catches Kremlin Insider Who May Have Secrets of 2016

  • Your BlackBerry Dies Today: End of an Era for Iconic Handset

    (Bloomberg) -- BlackBerry devices running the original operating system and services will no longer be supported after Jan. 4, marking the end of an era for the storied device that catapulted work into the mobile era.Most Read from BloombergOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireIvanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Subpoenaed in Asset ProbeU.S. Catches Kremlin Insider Who May Have Secrets of 2016 HackProperty Stocks Sin

  • Trump Family Starts Airing Dirty Laundry to Fight Off Subpoenas

    Michael Zarrilli/GettyWith their backs pressed against the wall by two simultaneous tax-dodging investigations in New York, the Trump dynasty is starting to hit back.On Monday afternoon, copies of subpoenas and details about the investigation were exposed in court documents filed by attorneys for former President Donald Trump and his adult kids—Don Jr. and Ivanka. The trio are trying to avoid being forced to testify under oath in a civil investigation, saying their statements will simply be used

  • Want to be Uncle Sam's Landlord? Earn up to 8.7% yield with these REITs that rent to the US government

    We all pay taxes, so why not get some money back?

  • Inflation Won’t Be Driving Markets in 2022. Here’s What Will.

    Rising consumer prices are yesterday's story. Here's what Larry Hatheway and Alex Friedman of Jackson Hole Economics are focusing on today.

  • Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump Over 70%, Says Oppenheimer

    As 2022 has now kicked into action, we should take a moment to understand current conditions. Yes, corona is still with us. The Omicron variant is spreading faster than others – but it is also less dangerous, and that brings the very real possibility that the true danger of the pandemic is receding. And yes, inflation is high – but the US Federal Reserve has rate hike in the pipeline, the traditional curative for high inflation. There’s a sense that inflation can be brought back down in 2022, if

  • Trump and His Children Refuse to Be Deposed in Tax Dodging Investigation

    ALEX EDELMANThe Trump family was supposed to turn over records and testimony to the New York Attorney General related to the Trump family’s alleged tax dodging. Predictably, they didn’t. So now, investigators are turning up the heat on former President Donald Trump himself, Don Jr., and Ivanka.The three Trump family members are being added as “respondents” in an ongoing legal fight with New York Attorney General Leticia James, according to a document filed in New York state court Monday morning.

  • 4 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Amid Strong Industry Growth

    Here we discuss four semiconductor stocks - ON Semiconductor (ON), Microchip (MCHP), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and MACOM (MTSI) - that are well-poised to benefit from strong chip demand.

  • Here's an Unstoppable Metaverse Stock That Could Double in 2022

    Metaverse mania is sweeping the land. OK, that might be something of a stretch. But it's definitely true that investors' interest in the metaverse has soared in recent months. You can probably thank Mark Zuckerberg.

  • Ashli Babbitt a martyr? Her past tells a more complex story

    The first time Celeste Norris laid eyes on Ashli Babbitt, the future insurrectionist had just rammed her vehicle three times with an SUV and was pounding on the window, challenging her to a fight. When she learned of the relationship, Norris called Babbitt’s husband and told him she was cheating. “She pulls up yelling and screaming,” Norris said in an exclusive interview with The Associated Press, recounting the July 29, 2016, road-rage incident in Prince Frederick, Maryland.

  • Stock picking in 2022? Goldman Sachs says these are the companies that should be on your radar.

    Look for companies that have high growth and high margins, and avoid those with high exposure to wage inflation. That's the playbook for 2022, says Goldman Sachs.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene suspended from Facebook hours after Twitter ban

    Congresswoman claimed data showed Covid-19 vaccine was unsafe

  • These 12 ‘Dividend Aristocrat’ stocks have been the best income compounders over 5 years

    Faithful investors in companies that have raised payouts rapidly, including Target and McDonald's, have been rewarded with excellent stock performance.

  • These 3 REITs Are Poised for Major Growth in 2022

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are often sought after for their reliable, attractive dividend returns, but REITs can also make great growth stocks. Right now, most real estate industries are booming across the country, which has helped REITs grow to massive heights. Over the past year, REITs achieved a near 40% return year to date, outperforming the S&P 500 by over 10%.

  • Queen of Corruption Imelda Marcos Expected to Return to the Presidential Palace

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyEverything old is new again in the Philippines where family names, wealth, and a virulent internet dominate a tumultuous race for the next president.The image of Ferdinand Marcos, who ruled as a profligate dictator for two decades, shines brighter than ever nearly 36 years after he and his free-spending wife, Imelda, were tossed out in the bloodless “People Power Revolution” and flown with family and cronies—and $77 million worth of c

  • 'Happy New Year A**hole': Michael Cohen Taunts After Bill Barr Served Lawsuit Papers

    Cohen is suing Barr and Trump for revoking his home confinement in alleged "retaliation" for writing a book about the former president.

  • Forget Bitcoin: I'm Buying This Under-the-Radar REIT

    This real estate investment trust offers similar benefits to investing in Bitcoin, with less volatility.