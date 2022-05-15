World’s Food Problems Piling Up as India Restricts Wheat Exports

Pratik Parija
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- India’s move to restrict wheat exports is set to reverberate through global agricultural markets, exposing just how tight global supplies are after the war in Ukraine and threatening to drive up food prices even more.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The government said in a notification dated May 13 it will suspend overseas sales to manage its food security. This drew criticism from the agriculture ministers of the Group of Seven nations, who said that such measures make the world’s crisis worse.

The surprising thing is that India isn’t even a prominent exporter on the world stage. The fact that it could have such a major impact underscores the bleak prospect for global wheat supplies. War has crippled Ukraine’s exports, and now droughts, floods and heat waves threaten crops in most major producers.

“If this ban occurred in a normal year the impact would be minimal, but the loss of Ukraine volumes exacerbate the issues,” said Andrew Whitelaw, a grains analyst at Melbourne-based Thomas Elder Markets.

India’s decision to halt wheat exports came as a record-breaking heat wave parched the crop during a crucial period, spurring estimates of slumping yields. The output risk created a dilemma for India, which has tried to fill the gap as the shortfall in Ukraine’s exports push buyers toward alternative origins.

India prioritized the domestic market, even as the move risks tarnishing its international image as a reliable supplier. Prime Minister Narendra Modi faces frustration on home soil about surging inflation, an issue that brought down the previous government and paved the way for his ascension to power.

India will approve exports to countries that require wheat for food security needs and based on the requests of their governments. It will also allow shipments for which irrevocable letters of credit have already been issued. Indian wheat usually goes to Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, the United Arab Emirates and Indonesia.

“Directing the wheat exports through government channels would not only ensure fulfilling the genuine needs of our neighbours and food-deficit countries, but also control inflationary expectations,” India’s food ministry said in a statement. It added that the country has adequate food stocks.

Traders are frustrated by the policy. A day before the export halt was announced, the government said it was sending trade delegations to countries in Africa, Asia and the Middle East to explore the possibility of boosting wheat exports. The food ministry had also said it saw no need to control exports as Bloomberg News reported that authorities were considering the move.

“A lot of exporters and actual users worldwide have commitments of purchase of Indian wheat, which should be honored,” said Vijay Iyengar, chairman and managing director of Singapore-based Agrocorp International, which trades about 12 million tons of grain annually.

The ban could spark frenzied trading when agricultural markets reopen on Monday. Benchmark wheat prices in Chicago jumped 6.2% in the latest week while Paris wheat futures surged to an all-time high on concern that extreme weather is pressuring the global harvest. India’s ban will add to supply risks.

(Updates to add chart)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Italian police prevents pro-Russian hacker attacks during Eurovision contest

    The Italian police thwarted hacker attacks by pro-Russian groups during the May 10 semi-final and Saturday final of the Eurovision Song Contest in Turin, it said on Sunday. During voting operations and contestants' performances, police said it had mitigated several cyber attacks on network infrastructure by the hacker group "Killnet" and its affiliate "Legion". On May 11, "Killnet" claimed an attack to the websites of several Italian institutions, including the Senate, Italy's upper house of parliament, and the National Health Institute (ISS), ANSA news agency reported.

  • Somalia's presidential election: Where just 329 people vote

    Only MPs, voting in a heavily fortified zone, will decide on who will lead the troubled country.

  • Elon Musk says Twitter deal "on hold" over spam accounts

    Elon Musk says his $44 billion takeover bid for Twitter is "on hold" as he seeks more information on the platform's spam accounts. CBS News tech reporter Dan Patterson has more on that, plus how Musk is also reportedly facing a SEC investigation for late disclosure after buying a substantial stake in the company.

  • Novogratz’s Galaxy Digital Braces for $300 Million Hit This Quarter

    (Bloomberg) -- Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. is anticipating a loss of $300 million in net comprehensive income this quarter, as uncertainty swirls across the broader cryptosphere. Most Read from BloombergCathie Wood Just Keeps Buying Coinbase and Getting More InflowsIndia Bans Wheat Exports as Food Security Comes Under Threat10 Dead in Buffalo Supermarket Attack Police Call Hate CrimeUkraine Latest: Finland Confident NATO Bid Won’t Be DerailedElon Musk Sows Doubt Over His $44 Billion Twitter Tak

  • There's A Lot To Like About Spectris' (LON:SXS) Upcoming UK£0.49 Dividend

    Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Spectris plc...

  • What You Need To Know About Henry Boot PLC's (LON:BOOT) Investor Composition

    The big shareholder groups in Henry Boot PLC ( LON:BOOT ) have power over the company. Generally speaking, as a company...

  • Sanderson Design Group plc (LON:SDG) Stock's Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Decent: Will The Market Correct The Share Price In The Future?

    Sanderson Design Group (LON:SDG) has had a rough three months with its share price down 24%. But if you pay close...

  • Why You Might Be Interested In Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) For Its Upcoming Dividend

    Kingfisher plc ( LON:KGF ) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in three days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one...

  • $11 Trillion and Counting: Global Stock Slump May Not Be Over

    (Bloomberg) -- A mass exodus of money, an $11 trillion wipeout, and the worst losing streak for global stocks since the 2008 financial crisis. The bad news is that it may not be over yet.Most Read from BloombergCathie Wood Just Keeps Buying Coinbase and Getting More InflowsIndia Bans Wheat Exports as Food Security Comes Under Threat10 Dead in Buffalo Supermarket Attack Police Call Hate CrimeUkraine Latest: Finland Confident NATO Bid Won’t Be DerailedElon Musk Sows Doubt Over His $44 Billion Twit

  • World's Richest Family Bet on Munis, Japanese Stocks, Coinbase

    (Bloomberg) -- An investment firm for the Walton family ramped up its position in a U.S. municipal bond fund and added a sizable stake in Japanese equities, while also betting on small-cap stocks and Coinbase Global Inc. before tumultuous declines. Most Read from BloombergCathie Wood Just Keeps Buying Coinbase and Getting More InflowsIndia Bans Wheat Exports as Food Security Comes Under Threat10 Dead in Buffalo Supermarket Attack Police Call Hate CrimeUkraine Latest: Finland Confident NATO Bid W

  • NATO sees Russia's war faltering, mulls expanding alliance

    A senior NATO official says Russia's military advance in Ukraine appears to be faltering and he expressed hope that Kyiv can win the war. Top NATO diplomats are meeting Sunday in Berlin to discuss providing further support to Ukraine and moves by Finland, Sweden and others to join the western alliance in the face of threats from Russia. “The brutal invasion (by) Russia is losing momentum,” NATO Deputy-Secretary General Mircea Geoana told reporters.

  • EU Drafts Plan for Buying Russian Gas Without Breaking Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union is set to offer its gas importers a solution to avoid a breach of sanctions when buying fuel from Russia and still effectively satisfy President Vladimir Putin’s demands over payment in rubles.Most Read from BloombergCathie Wood Just Keeps Buying Coinbase and Getting More InflowsIndia Bans Wheat Exports as Food Security Comes Under Threat10 Dead in Buffalo Supermarket Attack Police Call Hate CrimeUkraine Latest: Finland Confident NATO Bid Won’t Be DerailedElon M

  • California Sees Record $97.5 Billion Surplus, Driven by the Rich

    (Bloomberg) -- California Governor Gavin Newsom said Friday that his state has a record $97.5 billion operating surplus, as high tax rates on its wealthiest residents mean he has more cash to fund liberal priorities such as education and health care.Most Read from BloombergCathie Wood Just Keeps Buying Coinbase and Getting More InflowsIndia Bans Wheat Exports as Food Security Comes Under Threat10 Dead in Buffalo Supermarket Attack Police Call Hate CrimeUkraine Latest: Finland Confident NATO Bid

  • Buffalo shooting: Ten dead in suspected race attack at New York state store

    An 18-year-old is charged over the New York state attack, which is being investigated as a racial hate crime.

  • Ford Offloads More Rivian Automotive Stock After Lockup Ends

    (Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co. sold more shares of Rivian Automotive Inc. Friday, offloading more than $400 million worth of stock in the electric car maker since the end of a lockup this week. Most Read from BloombergCathie Wood Just Keeps Buying Coinbase and Getting More InflowsIndia Bans Wheat Exports as Food Security Comes Under Threat10 Dead in Buffalo Supermarket Attack Police Call Hate CrimeUkraine Latest: Finland Confident NATO Bid Won’t Be DerailedElon Musk Sows Doubt Over His $44 Billio

  • New Goldman Sachs policy gives bosses unlimited days off

    The Wall Street bank memo said that, as of May 1, there will be no cap on paid leave and senior staff can "take time off when needed without a fixed vacation day entitlement," the newspaper added. Goldman Sachs did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It comes about two months after a group of first-year Goldman Sachs analysts complained in March of being overworked and threatened to quit within six months unless conditions improved.

  • Soccer - FA Cup final defeat painful, says Chelsea's Azpilicueta after penalty miss

    Chelsea, who lost the League Cup final in February, went down 6-5 in the FA Cup shootout after Azpilicueta and Mason Mount both missed their spot kicks, allowing Kostas Tsimikas to slot home the winner in sudden death. When we make the list, we all feel confident that we want to shoot.

  • The Week Ahead – Central Banks Back in Focus Amidst Recession Fears

    The BoE, the ECB, the Fed, the PBoC, and the RBA are all in focus in the week ahead. Recession fears are placing greater emphasis on policy chatter.

  • Putin coup is underway and 'impossible to stop,' says Ukraine's military intelligence chief

    The process of overthrowing Russian President Vladimir Putin has started and can't be stopped, Ukraine's military intelligence chief told Sky News.

  • ‘A Military-Style Execution’: 18-Year-Old Accused White Supremacist Kills 10 People In Buffalo Grocery Store In Orchestrated Terror Attack

    The FBI is investigating Saturday’s mass killing that left 10 people dead and three injured in Buffalo, New York, as a hate crime, the agency […]