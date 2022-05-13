World Food Programme chief forecasts millions of deaths if Ukrainian ports remain blocked

The Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi port
The Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi port

Read also: Ten reasons why Ukraine’s victory over Russia is crucial for the world

Beasley said that millions of people around the world are facing death because of this blockade.

"If you have any heart at all for the rest of the world, regardless of how you feel about Ukraine, you need to open up those ports," the WFP chief pleaded.

The blockade prevents vital shipments of agricultural products from Ukraine, "known as the breadbasket of the world", from export – due to the fact that Russia has blockaded the port of Odesa, and neighboring ports.

Read also: Russia ‘legalizes’ stealing Ukrainian grain from Kherson

Beasley warned that they must be put into operation within the next 60 days, otherwise Ukraine's agriculture-oriented economy will "completely collapse."

Read also: Nearly 4,500,000 tons of grain are stuck in Ukraine’s ports, says UN

Alternative logistics routes for the export of agricultural products are currently being developed and implemented, including increasing shipping volumes on the Danube river, which stretches from the Black Sea coast to Germany.

For his part, the executive director of the UN World Food Programme promised to help attract investment for the development of Ukraine's transport industry, and organize humanitarian hubs in southern Ukraine to provide food aid.

