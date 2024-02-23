In a world of fortune seekers, Rockford's Eight Fifteen Capital is chasing impact

It's Eight Fifteen Capital, LLC. Not 8-1-5 Capital.

And don't be fooled by the name. Eight Fifteen Capital, a Rockford-based investment firm, is not just about making a profit.

"We're not chasing money," said Matthew Simpson, a partner in the firm. "We're chasing impact and opportunities to tell a story and be collaborative."

Eight Fifteen Capital is run by Simpson, Terrance Hall, Clydale Hilson, Jaron Hite and Joshua Patterson — five Black men whose long friendship grew into a business partnership. The investment firm will celebrate its 10-year anniversary in July.

Eight Fifteen Capital LLC members, from left, Clydale Hilson, Matthew Simpson and Joshua Patterson stand Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, in front of Wired Cafe, a downtown Rockford coffee shop purchased by the local investment firm.

On a wild ride

It all started when the five men decided to pool their resources together to not only create wealth but to make "impacts" in the city.

"Research tells us that wealth is accumulated oftentimes through businesses, through real estate acquisitions," Simpson said. "So, we ended up purchasing a multifamily residential property as our first investment."

The men strategically acquired properties in neighborhoods close to amenities such as stores and parks and schools. They renovated the properties, screened the tenants and collected rent.

"And that's how it started as an investment firm, acquiring multifamily residential real estate properties, and we've been on a wild ride ever since," Simpson said.

Rich experiences

That wild ride included Eight Fifteen Capital branching out and making partnerships within the community such as with Rockford City Market.

"We have a booth there, and we'll have different minority or a woman-owned business in our booth every week," Simpson said.

The collaboration allows entrepreneurs to rent Eight Fifteen’s booth, which for many is more affordable than reserving a spot for the entire season up front or paying for half a season. A tent, table and chairs are provided as well as help with marketing.

"We always say, 'People find value in rich experiences and quality relationships.' So, we look for ways to deliver people rich experiences and quality relationships," Simpson said. "We have three kinds of strategies in how we do that. One of them is real estate investment properties. One of them is collaborations with brands and companies around products and the other is entertainment."

Matthew Simpson, a co-owner of Wired Cafe and a partner in local investment firm Eight Fifteen Capital, talks about both business ventures Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, in the downtown Rockford coffee shop.

Quality relationships

The entertainment portion includes things like producing plays at the West Side Show Room theater and a collaboration with the annual Soar Awards, a nationally televised gospel awards show.

Eight Fifteen Capital's latest venture has been the purchase this year of Wired Cafe, a family-owned downtown Rockford coffee shop.

"We're not trying to change Wired. We want to grow it," Simpson said. "We're going to have a lot of great things coming out of Wired, even this year. Nothing we can talk about yet, but you know, we see this as a platform for rich experiences and quality relationships."

Chris Green is a Rockford Register Star general assignment reporter. He can be reached at 815-987-1241, via email at cgreen@rrstar.com and Twitter @chrisfgreen.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Rockford Investment firm celebrates 10 years with coffee shop purchase