World freedoms at stake, President Biden tells US troops

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States
Joe Biden with US troops
Joe Biden with US paratroopers deployed to Poland

President Joe Biden hailed American military deployments to Europe as part of a struggle for democracy against autocracy during a visit to US troops in Poland.

His remarks come as the US and others have reinforced Nato's eastern flank amid the war in Ukraine.

The stop at an airbase in Rzeszow, near the Ukrainian border, was part of Mr Biden's trip to Europe to rally allies.

However, back home Mr Biden faces scepticism over his Ukraine response.

In his remarks to the troops on Friday, the president sought to portray their deployments as part of a wider "fight between democracies and oligarchs".

"You are the finest fighting force in the history of the world," he said. "What you're doing is consequential."

"What's at stake is what your kids and grandkids are going to look like in terms of their freedom," he said. "What you're engaging in is much more than whether or not you can alleviate the pain and suffering of the people of Ukraine".

Since February, the US has sent about 12,000 troops to Europe, many of them to Poland to help deter Russia from threatening Nato allies and to assist with humanitarian efforts. Thousands more have been redeployed east from existing US bases in Europe.

The deployments bring the total number of US troops in Europe - including both those on temporary missions and stationed there permanently - to 100,000 for the first time since 2005.

Mr Biden has repeatedly made clear, however, that the troops are in Europe to defend Nato allies and not to fight Russian forces. Earlier in March, he said that a "direct confrontation" between Nato and Russian forces would lead to "World War III" - a scenario he said must be prevented.

Earlier this week, Mr Biden met with Nato, EU and G7 leaders in Brussels to shore up a message of unity against Moscow's invasion of its neighbour.

He is due to hold a bilateral meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda on Saturday, and deliver a major address after meeting with Ukrainian refugees.

The trip comes as polls show that a majority of US voters are worried about his handling of the crisis in Ukraine.

Only about a quarter said they had confidence in his ability to handle a crisis or effectively manage the US military, according to an AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll, while 56% of Americans believe that Mr Biden's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine has "not been tough enough".

Another poll, from NPR/Ipsos, found that 45% of Americans believe Mr Biden is being too cautious. Over 60% said they want the US to give Ukraine the support it wants, while still wanting to avoid a larger conflict with Russia.

While no additional US troop deployments have been announced, earlier this week National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that troops levels in Europe are "a matter of constant reassessment" in the White House.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden eats pizza with troops in Poland and recalls how son Beau hid his name on front lines

    ‘I walked in and I was looking for my son, and I’m going around wondering, “Where the hell is my son?”’ the president recalled

  • Biden meets refugees, Academy Awards, NCAA's Final Four: 5 things to know this weekend

    President Joe Biden to meet with Ukrainian refugees in Poland, the Oscars are back, with three hosts, and more news to start your weekend.

  • South Africa Eliminated Pre-arrival Test for Vaccinated Travelers

    Unvaccinated travelers will still be welcome but will have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of their trip.

  • Ukraine-Russia war live updates: Biden to call for Western unity as Russia suffers setbacks

    President Joe Biden will set out how the "free world" should unite to resist Russia's invasion of Ukraine in a major speech in Poland on Saturday.

  • J.K. Rowling Slams Vladimir Putin on Twitter After He Defends Her Against ‘Cancel Culture’

    J.K. Rowling slammed Vladimir Putin on Twitter following a television appearance in which the Russian president said his country was being “canceled” by Western culture, similar to how Rowling has faced criticism over her controversial anti-trans comments. The “Harry Potter” author reacted to Putin’s name drop by posting an article on Twitter about how a […]

  • Wildcard Nick Kyrgios cruises past fifth seed Andrey Rublev at Miami Open

    The Australian is currently ranked outside the top 100.

  • Ukrainian president calls on energy producers to hike output

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on energy producing countries on Saturday to increase output so that Russia cannot use its oil and gas wealth to "blackmail" other nations. Addressing the Doha Forum international conference via video link, Zelenskiy said countries such as Qatar could make a contribution to the stabilisation of Europe. The future of Europe depends on your effort.

  • Channing Tatum says he won't wax for 'Magic Mike 3': 'Change with the times'

    Channing Tatum says he's not going to wax to prepare for "Magic Mike's Last Dance" and that body hair can be sexy.

  • Biden in Poland to see US troops

    Biden planned to meet with members of the U.S. Army’s 82nd Airborne Division, who are serving alongside Polish troops.

  • Senator delays India post as LA mayor denies ignoring abuse

    Mayor Eric Garcetti’s nomination to become U.S. ambassador to India is facing another obstacle, after Iowa Republican Sen. Jodi Ernst said she would delay the nomination over questions involving what the Democratic mayor knew about sexual harassment allegations against a former top adviser in his office. Two weeks ago, the top Republican on the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee, Sen. Chuck Grassley, said he had received “numerous credible allegations” that Garcetti was aware of sexual harassment and assaults of city employees committed by his friend and then-close adviser, but did nothing to stop the misconduct. Garcetti has repeatedly denied the claims.

  • G-7 leaders pledge action to address food shortages caused by war

    "We will make coherent use of all instruments and funding mechanisms to address food security, and build resilience in the agriculture sector in line with climate and environment goals," leaders of the G-7 group said.

  • Trial over brutal killings sheds light on MS-13 and power of US street gangs

    Complex social and political elements swirl round gang – with roots in El Salvador – accused of hacking four US teens to death Members of the MS-13 gang in prison in El Salvador, where MS-13 has its roots. US authorities actually have scant information about gangs’ range and effect. Photograph: Yuri Cortéz/AFP/Getty Images The mythology of the street gang is rooted in American popular culture, from West Side Story to The Warriors to Training Day. But a recent trial in the seemingly endless subur

  • 2 Cheap Stocks to Buy During the Market Rebound and Hold

    Investors who want to add stocks to their portfolios as we head into the second quarter might consider dividend-paying stocks with solid valuations that are also poised to grow. Today we look at two stocks that fit the criteria that are also cheap.

  • Biden visits U.S. troops in Poland

    STORY: U.S. President Joe Biden landed in Poland on Friday to get a first hand look at American troop readiness and the humanitarian toll from Russia's invasion of Ukraine. "We're in the midst of, and I don't want to sound too philosophical, but you're in the midst of a fight between democracies and oligarchs."His first visit was to U.S. soldiers with the 82nd Airborne Division at a base in eastern Poland. Several thousand American forces reinforced NATO allies here and in Romania ahead of the Russian assault. And Biden repeatedly pledged to defend every square inch of territory under the transatlantic treaty. He shared pizza with soldiers and snapped selfies, before meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda and receiving an humanitarian briefing on the wave of Ukrainian refugees now sheltering in this country. Poland has taken in nearly two-and-a-quarter million people fleeing violence in Ukraine... out of an estimated 3.7 million who have fled across borders over the last four weeks.Biden again accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of committing war crimes in Ukraine."The single most important thing that we can do from the outset is keep the democracies united in our opposition in our effort to curtail the devastation that is occurring at the hands of a man who, I quite frankly think is a war criminal."Moscow calls its actions in Ukraine a "special military operation" to disarm its neighbor, and denies its soldiers target civilians.Kyiv and its Western allies call it an unprovoked war of aggression and say Russia's true aim was to overthrow the government of what President Vladimir Putin regards as an illegitimate state.

  • President Joe Biden shares pizza with US troops in Poland

    President Biden visited U.S. troops stationed near the Poland/Ukraine border and shared a pizza with them

  • Russia's Lavrov compares European tactics to 'Nazi Germany'

    Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov compares Europe's tactics to those of Nazi Germany, slamming sanctions against Moscow and saying the term "total war" was borrowed from Hitler's playbook.

  • Kristin Chenoweth says she's 'ready' to play Dolly Parton on the screen or stage

    Parton has previously endorsed the "Wicked" star for the job.

  • The DOJ has charged 2 men over the $1.1 million Frosties NFT 'rug pull' – and alleged they were preparing to pull off another scam

    The pair of 20-year-olds, charged with fraud and money laundering, were preparing a second "Embers" scam, the DOJ said in its complaint.

  • Is It Smart To Buy a Used Car During Spring 2022? Here’s What Experts Say

    For the first time in months, used cars finally got a little bit cheaper in February -- but only by a measly $25, according to Kelley Blue Book. The price for the average used car is still a painfully...

  • Russian troop fatalities in Ukraine nearing losses over 10 years in Afghanistan

    NATO estimated Wednesday that Russian forces have lost 7,000 to 15,000 soldiers in the war with Ukraine, an estimate on par with the 15,000 troops Russia lost over the course of a decade in Afghanistan.A senior NATO military official told The Associated Press that the figure was based on information from Ukrainian authorities, intelligence from open sources and what Russia has released, both intentionally and unintentionally. But Russian forces...