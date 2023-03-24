World Fuel Services Corporation's (NYSE:INT) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 61% Above Its Share Price

Simply Wall St
·6 min read

Key Insights

  • The projected fair value for World Fuel Services is US$38.17 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

  • Current share price of US$23.73 suggests World Fuel Services is potentially 38% undervalued

Does the March share price for World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

View our latest analysis for World Fuel Services

The Model

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

2032

Levered FCF ($, Millions)

US$180.4m

US$194.4m

US$213.2m

US$227.2m

US$239.0m

US$249.3m

US$258.3m

US$266.4m

US$273.9m

US$281.0m

Growth Rate Estimate Source

Analyst x1

Analyst x1

Analyst x1

Est @ 6.57%

Est @ 5.22%

Est @ 4.27%

Est @ 3.61%

Est @ 3.15%

Est @ 2.83%

Est @ 2.60%

Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 11%

US$162

US$157

US$154

US$148

US$139

US$130

US$121

US$112

US$104

US$95.5

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$1.3b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.1%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 11%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$281m× (1 + 2.1%) ÷ (11%– 2.1%) = US$3.1b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$3.1b÷ ( 1 + 11%)10= US$1.0b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is US$2.4b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$23.7, the company appears quite undervalued at a 38% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf
dcf

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at World Fuel Services as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 11%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.570. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for World Fuel Services

Strength

  • Earnings growth over the past year exceeded its 5-year average.

  • Net debt to equity ratio below 40%.

  • Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

  • Earnings growth over the past year underperformed the Oil and Gas industry.

  • Interest payments on debt are not well covered.

  • Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Oil and Gas market.

Opportunity

  • Annual earnings are forecast to grow for the next 2 years.

  • Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Threat

  • Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Moving On:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. Why is the intrinsic value higher than the current share price? For World Fuel Services, we've compiled three relevant factors you should further examine:

  1. Financial Health: Does INT have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk.

  2. Future Earnings: How does INT's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart.

  3. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every American stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • 'Oh my God': This secretary in Illinois built a $7M fortune starting with $180. Here's the one powerful technique that made Grace Groner rich — and can change your life too

    No lotto tickets required.

  • 3 Exceptionally Safe Dividend Stocks That Can Turn $400,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    These historically profitable dividend-paying stocks are ideal for risk-averse investors wanting to take advantage of a bear market discount.

  • $8.3 Billion Reasons to Avoid This Growth Stock, Down 98% From Its High

    Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) made a big mistake when it slammed the growth accelerator during the pandemic years; total debt quadrupled in just a few years to $8.3 billion. The Federal Open Market Committee's aggressive shift in interest rate policy tightened the lending environment last year, and now Carvana's scrambling as investors demand profitability from their stocks. The stock's 98% decline from its high is a loud statement about the market's skepticism toward Carvana.

  • ‘Our Best Long-Term Picks’: Morgan Stanley Suggests 3 High-Quality Stocks to Buy Now

    Stock experts often tout the merit of taking the long-term view rather than looking for short term gains. It’s a strategy that gets the thumbs up from Morgan Stanley’s US Equity Strategy team, led by Mike Wilson. Wilson has been one of the Street’s most vocal bears for a while, but while he does not see the bear market as over just yet, he forecasts a “stronger earnings picture” by next year. A friendlier monetary policy, high inflation receding, pent-up demand in investment/capex and in specifi

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy with Reasonable Valuations

    There are still some chip stocks that are trading at reasonable valuations

  • 2 Unique Dividend Aristocrats to Diversify the Portfolio

    Here are two Dividend Aristocrats that are top-rated Zacks stocks at the moment and can offer unique exposure and diversification to investors' portfolios.

  • 3 High-Octane Growth Stocks Down 90% to 93% That Can Double Your Money by 2026

    Despite taking an absolute beating, these innovative growth stocks can deliver triple-digit returns over the next three years.

  • Jack Dorsey’s Wealth Tumbles $526 Million After Hindenburg Short

    (Bloomberg) -- Block Inc. co-founder Jack Dorsey’s net worth was hammered after Hindenburg Research’s latest report, which alleged the payments company ignored widespread fraud. Most Read from BloombergUBS Sends Khan to Stem Credit Suisse’s Private Banker ExitsJack Dorsey’s Block Vows to Fight Back After Hindenburg Says It’s Short the StockJack Dorsey’s Wealth Tumbles $526 Million After Hindenburg ShortCredit Suisse, UBS Among Banks in DOJ Russia-Sanctions ProbeDorsey’s fortune plunged by $526 m

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Could Soar 43% to 70%, According to Wall Street

    To be sure, many dividend stocks aren't likely to deliver huge gains. Here are three dividend stocks that could soar 43% to 70% over the next 12 months, according to Wall Street. Devon Energy's (NYSE: DVN) dividend yield currently stands at 10.5%.

  • Billionaire Richard Branson's Space Business Just Found a Game-Changer

    Virgin Orbit's shares are up about 35% in March 22 trading after a report emerged the company had found some capital. The company, part-owned by billionaire Richard Branson, had been challenged recently by a drop in its market capitalization. Virgin Orbit is close to making a deal for a $200 million investment from Matthew Brown, Reuters reported.

  • $10,000 Invested In These Growth Stocks Could Make You a Fortune Over the Next 10 Years

    Now is a great time to start building a portfolio of growth stocks to simply hold on to for the next decade. Three industry-leading companies that I think will continue their growth trends are Spotify (NYSE: SPOT), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), and Topgolf Callaway (NYSE: MODG). No company has been more critical in the recovery of the music business than Spotify.

  • 'Big Short' Michael Burry Sounds the Alarm on U.S. Banks

    The legendary investor published a chart which quantifies the uninsured clients and unrealized capital losses for major regional banks.

  • Got $500? 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Emphatically

    Buying stocks for the long term is a great way to build wealth. American Express is a longtime Berkshire Hathaway holding, and it's no wonder: It's one of the most iconic brands in America. Premium brand status: American Express is considered a luxury brand in the credit card industry.

  • No 'Guarantee' But Yellen May Have Just Set a Trap for the Bears

    For once, Wall Street isn't blaming Powell for a market beatdown. Here's how I expect things to play out as we edge toward the end of March.

  • Warren Buffett's Stock Buys are Sending a Big Signal

    Whenever the 'Oracle of Omaha' suddenly puts billions of dollars to work, it usually signals major opportunities for value investors. Tracey highlights three reasons why Buffett is buying again and how you can capitalize moving forward.

  • This Cathie Wood Stock Could Nearly Double, According to Wall Street

    One stock that could ride the market rally is CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP). This biotech is seeking to develop breakthrough therapies for difficult-to-treat illnesses using gene editing, and the company's focus in this area earned it a prominent place in the Ark Genomic Revolution ETF, an exchange-traded fund overseen by Cathie Wood. Wood isn't the only one on Wall Street who likes CRISPR.

  • First Republic shares fall as Yellen says not considering 'blanket insurance' on bank deposits

    A "bull case" scenario for the shares of beleaguered First Republic Bank as it considers its options became more difficult on Wednesday after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said there is no discussion on insurance for all bank deposits without approval from the U.S. Congress. First Republic, whose shares have lost much of their value since the banking crisis started in the U.S. on March 8, is among banks speaking to peers and investment firms about potential deals in the wake of U.S. regulators' taking over Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank following bank runs. Morgan Stanley analyst Manan Gosalia, in a report earlier this week, set a target price of $54 for First Republic shares in a best-case scenario.

  • Cathie Wood Suffers Double Blow as Drama Hits Coinbase and Block

    (Bloomberg) -- An activist short seller attack on one US firm and the threat of regulatory action against another have conspired to deal a double blow to Cathie Wood and ARK Investment Management, as both shares are among her top holdings.Most Read from BloombergJack Dorsey’s Block Vows to Fight Back After Hindenburg Says It’s Short the StockUBS Sends Khan to Stem Credit Suisse’s Private Banker ExitsCredit Suisse, UBS Among Banks in DOJ Russia-Sanctions ProbeJack Dorsey’s Wealth Tumbles $526 Mil

  • Realty Income Pays a 5.1% Dividend Yield; Here's When to Buy the Dip

    Realty Income, stock symbol O, is one of the most consistent dividend payers in the markets. Here's when and where to buy the dip.

  • Bitcoin To $1 Million: Former Coinbase CTO Predicts Bitcoin To Rise 35,000% In June Amid U.S. Bank Uncertainty

    Former Coinbase Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Balaji Srinivasan is betting big on Bitcoin (BTC/USD), predicting the cryptocurrency will hit $1 million by June 17 because of a rapid devaluation of the U.S. dollar. Srinivasan entered into a $1 million bet via Twitter with two individuals, offering up Circle's USDC stablecoin to pseudonymous Twitter personality James Medlock and another unnamed person if Bitcoin fails to achieve the historic gains he predicts. The bet is part of Srinivasan’s view