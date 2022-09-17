World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $0.14

World Fuel Services Corporation's (NYSE:INT) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to $0.14 on 7th of October. This takes the annual payment to 2.2% of the current stock price, which unfortunately is below what the industry is paying.

World Fuel Services' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. Prior to this announcement, World Fuel Services' earnings easily covered the dividend, but free cash flows were negative. With the company not bringing in any cash, paying out to shareholders is bound to become difficult at some point.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 23.2%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 32%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

World Fuel Services Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from $0.15 total annually to $0.56. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 14% per annum over that time. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Let's not jump to conclusions as things might not be as good as they appear on the surface. Unfortunately, World Fuel Services' earnings per share has been essentially flat over the past five years, which means the dividend may not be increased each year.

Our Thoughts On World Fuel Services' Dividend

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think World Fuel Services will make a great income stock. While the low payout ratio is redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for World Fuel Services that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

