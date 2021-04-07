- By GF Value





The stock of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $35.43 per share and the market cap of $2.2 billion, World Fuel Services stock shows every sign of being significantly overvalued. GF Value for World Fuel Services is shown in the chart below.





Because World Fuel Services is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. World Fuel Services has a cash-to-debt ratio of 1.26, which is in the middle range of the companies in Oil & Gas industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of World Fuel Services at 7 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of World Fuel Services is fair. This is the debt and cash of World Fuel Services over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. World Fuel Services has been profitable 9 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $20.4 billion and earnings of $1.7 a share. Its operating margin of 0.85% in the middle range of the companies in Oil & Gas industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks World Fuel Services's profitability as fair. This is the revenue and net income of World Fuel Services over the past years:

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of World Fuel Services is -13.7%, which ranks worse than 73% of the companies in Oil & Gas industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 33.9%, which ranks better than 83% of the companies in Oil & Gas industry.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, World Fuel Services's return on invested capital is 4.35, and its cost of capital is 9.60. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of World Fuel Services is shown below:

In conclusion, the stock of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT, 30-year Financials) appears to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 83% of the companies in Oil & Gas industry. To learn more about World Fuel Services stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

