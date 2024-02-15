‘World has gone to hell.’ Chiefs rally shooting leaves KC, NFL fans angry, heartbroken

As the news broke about the shooting outside Union Station Wednesday, Chiefs fans rushed online to check on each other’s safety. As the news went national, NFL fans across the country posted messages of condolences to their counterparts in Kansas City.

From a Broncos fan: “My heart is with the city and fans of Kansas City.”

“I’m not happy that the Chiefs won but hell, let them have their celebration without gunfire,” another fan lamented on a national story posted to Facebook.

Before many details were available about the scope of the shooting or who had been shot, Chiefs fans online expressed disbelief.

“Kansas City is in a state of shock right now,” one member of Chiefs Kingdom wrote on a private Facebook page for female fans.

“Was watching it live, it was terrible ...Why would you take something so positive and turn it into a tragedy? I’m heartbroken,” grieved a Chiefs fan in another Facebook group.

Then anger set in online.

“Insane. Such an amazing day and fools have to ruin it.”

“This is so sad, let the Chiefs enjoy their hard work and people to praise them. This world has gone to hell so quickly.”

“Such a disgrace for the city.”

“This is why I hate people.”

As the afternoon wore on, reactions become more pointed. Heated debate about gun control and gun violence broke out on Facebook and X, formerly Twitter.

“I didn’t go today because I was worried this EXACT thing would happen. KC’s gun violence has been on a terrifying upward trend for years. Something needs to change.”

“As soon as I heard this I was like, ‘Of course there was a mass shooting, this is America after all.”

“Just wouldn’t be an American celebration without guns.”

During the chaos of first reports and media images of people trying to get away from the scene, Chiefs fan pages asked members to check in.

Was everyone safe?

“Safe.”

“Safe.”

“Home safe.”

“We’re not safe to be anywhere.”

As of around 6 p.m. Wednesday evening, Kansas City police and fire departments confirmed at least one person died, and at least 22 people, including children, were injured because of the shooting.