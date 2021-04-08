World Health Day 2021: Nourish your body and mind with these deals on health products

Nishka Dhawan, Reviewed
·6 min read
Make your wellness a priority on World Health Day 2021.
Make your wellness a priority on World Health Day 2021.

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Staying healthy is one of the most important things you can do for yourself—and yet, many of the things that help to keep us that way, including high-quality workout equipment, healthy foods and more, can cost a hefty sum, making us less inclined to take advantage of them.

Today, for World Health Day 2021 (an annual day that was created to bring important health issues to light), we're doing our part to support this year's campaign, which highlights healthcare inequity, by reminding you that health is for everyone and eliminating the gap between inflated pricing and the products you'll need to improve your well-being with a slew of deals on smartwatches, blenders and more.

Whether you're trying to stay active indoors for less or taking some time for your mental health with a meditation app, give back to yourself with these discounted picks, so you can become a healthier, stronger, more carefree you.

The best deals to shop for World Health Day 2021

Smartwatches

Stay active and get your daily steps in with these smartwatches.
Stay active and get your daily steps in with these smartwatches.

Keeping an eye on your heart rate during those hour-long workout sessions is important. A smartwatch can help you do all of that and more, from monitoring your daily exercise and step counts to how much shut-eye you’re getting each night. Some advanced watches, like our top pick, the Apple Watch Series 6, can even track your blood oxygen levels at any given time to track the amount of oxygen you have in your blood—and currently, it's on sale for $319.99, which is down $64.99 from $384.98 with the coupon listed below the product's price. Check out other major markdowns on smartwatches below.

Blenders

Whip up juice or smoothies in a flash with the Magic Bullet.
Whip up juice or smoothies in a flash with the Magic Bullet.

Blenders can help you get your daily fruit servings straight from the comfort of your own home (it will also keep you from spending close to $10 per day to get a single smoothie serving at your local deli). The Magic Bullet Blender is our favorite pick for smoothies thanks to its simple, portable design and ability to dish out the silkiest smoothies during our tests. It's also discounted from $39.88 to $29.99 right now at Amazon, saving you $9.89. With several other highly rated options to choose from as well, you’ll be blending citrus beverages, nut and fruit smoothies and more before you know it each morning.

Workout equipment

Reviewers say this machine will help you feel the burn.
Reviewers say this machine will help you feel the burn.

A good piece of workout equipment doesn’t need to cost upwards of $1,000. According to Amazon shoppers, the Sunny Health and Fitness squat machine can help you workout not only your glutes, but your upper body, too. What's more, it will cost you a fraction of the price of other at-home exercise machines, since it's on sale from $129 to $94.53, saving you $34.47. If heavy equipment isn't your jam, you can also try jumping rope, do barre workouts with some resistance bands or pump some iron with these affordable dumbbells. With options below $10, getting in shape has never been more affordable.

Workout clothes

Stay fit with the best activewear on sale.
Stay fit with the best activewear on sale.

While high-quality workout apparel can be a pricey venture, there are marked-down options available that can help you feel confident in your own skin as you get moving. Case in point? This Daily Practice by Anthropologie Nightingale sports bra, which is down from $78 to $54.60, grabbing you $23.40 in savings. Anthropologie shoppers loved the supportive-yet-comfy polyester/nylon blend on this crop. You can also get the matching leggings for $68.60, down from $98.

Kitchen essentials

This compact air fryer is the perfect addition to your dream kitchen.
This compact air fryer is the perfect addition to your dream kitchen.

Staying home and cooking our own meals is a great way to make sure we're getting all the nourishment and healthy ingredients we need in our diets. Whether that means whipping up a batch of yuka fries without any oil with a handy air fryer or spinning your own homemade salad with a nifty salad spinner, you'll be covered with these deals.

The Mueller salad spinner, for one, is a fan favorite, with a 4.8-star Amazon buyer rating from shoppers who loved this appliance for its durability and easy push-button use. It's also currently seeing a major markdown reduced from $39.99 to $27.97, and you can get an even bigger discount if you click the coupon below this pick's price, bringing it down to $26.57.

Meditation apps

Let go of your daily worries with the Calm app.
Let go of your daily worries with the Calm app.

As important as it is to keep your body feeling fit, it’s equally important to give your mind a break from constant stress and worry. Our favorite meditation apps can help you wind down by leading you through guided meditations. Many also offer free trials, so you can pick the app you like best—our favorite is Headspace, which is currently free for 14 days with an annual subscription ($69.99). Our testers loved how beginner-friendly this app was and how it made them feel present and focused. They also liked how they could customize the length of each session with options ranging from three minutes to 20.

Meal delivery kits

Sunbasket has a large menu, easy recipes and organic ingredients.
Sunbasket has a large menu, easy recipes and organic ingredients.

Not everyone is a wizard in the nutrition department. If you need a little help finding recipes with healthy ingredients for your body, a meal delivery service is a good way to go. While many come at astronomical pricing, Sunbasket, which we ranked as our favorite meal kit for vegetarians, was loved by our testers for its high-quality, nourishing ingredients and just-right sizes, and right now, you can currently grab $90 off your first four boxes when you sign up as a new customer—you'll never miss takeout again!

Fitness apps

Most gym subscriptions come at extremely high monthly rates, rendering them luxury services. But you can stay fit for a fraction of the price if you download a fitness app. One of our favorites, Daily Burn, offers a 30-day free trial for all new members. Thereafter you can choose to pay $14.95 a month or $180 a year—that's less than a month of an Equinox membership! Our team loved the vast catalog of workouts this app offered including yoga, pilates, HIIT and more. You may need to watch your screen closely if you're a beginner to pick up each move, but as long as you have some sort of gadget you can follow the videos on, it shouldn't be problematic. Try it out for yourself today!

