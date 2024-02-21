World Heritage designation already providing boost in calls to visitors bureau

CHILLICOTHE — Melody Young, Executive Director of the Ross-Chillicothe Convention & Visitors Bureau, recently met with the Ross County Commissioners to give an update on tourism efforts in the county.

"Your investment in the county is wide-reaching and it is truly appreciated," said Young to the Ross County Commissioners. "We had a very good year in 2023."

Looking back at 2023, Young said everything changed when Ross County became part of the first World Heritage Site Designation in Ohio. Since then the site has seen a 40% increase in traffic with many people calling the Bureau from around the world to get information for trips they are planning years in advance.

As part of the World Heritage Designation, the Bureau has recently unveiled a frontline training for people to take to give them information about the sites. Young and the Commissioners hope to see public-facing people in the community taking the course so that they can help visitors and make a good impression.

The Bureau is working with new technology to better showcase how the increase in visitors is impacting local businesses.

In 2023 other indoor attractions in the community also saw an increase in visitors with Adena Mansion and Gardens seeing a 24% increase in visitors. Outdoor attractions, however, like Tecumseh!, saw a record number of closed days due to rain and air quality cancelations.

Looking forward in 2024 Young said the bureau is continuing to capitalize on and improve visitors' experiences through attractions and lodging. With strategic marketing tactics, she hopes to continue seeing an increase in visitors to the area. She also hopes to provide the best experience possible so that visitors leave with positive thoughts about Ross County and all it offers.

Shelby Reeves is a reporter for the Chillicothe Gazette. You can email her at SReeves@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter @Shelby_Reeves_

This article originally appeared on Chillicothe Gazette: International tourists planning trips to Ross County for World Heritage