World Hunger to Worsen After Spiking 25% Before Ukraine War

Megan Durisin
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The number of people going hungry surged by 25% last year and the toll is rising as the war in Ukraine sends food prices ever higher.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Conflicts in countries like Ethiopia and Afghanistan have worsened crises there, and economic shocks from the Covid-19 pandemic curbed food access in almost two dozen nations, the Global Network Against Food Crises said. Extreme weather, like severe drought in Madagascar, is also exacerbating the problem.

Almost 193 million people across 53 countries or territories suffered acute food insecurity in 2021, meaning their lack of meals posed an immediate threat to their lives or livelihoods, the international alliance said in a report. That’s up from 155 million in 55 countries for the prior year, and a record in the six years since the report began. The outlook is expected to “deteriorate further” this year.

“The war in Ukraine is supercharging a three-dimensional crisis -- food, energy and finance -- with devastating impacts on the world’s most vulnerable people, countries and economies,” United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in the report.

Ukraine is one of the world’s top grain and vegetable-oil suppliers and the war is disrupting its harvests and exports. A gauge of world food prices has soared to a record -- eclipsing levels seen in 2008 and 2011 that contributed to global food crises -- piling pressure on governments from Sri Lanka to Peru. That’s helping to spark a wave of protectionism as some exporters curb overseas crop sales to ensure local supplies.

The war will have “severe consequences” on global food security, as millions of Ukrainians are displaced and many import-dependent countries can’t get staple crops or fertilizers from Ukraine and Russia, according to the report. The war is also hampering the global economic recovery from the pandemic.

Early data already indicate the food crisis is worsening. The number facing hunger this year will reach about 180 million in 41 of the countries surveyed last year, plus Cabo Verde. While there’s no forecast yet for the remaining 12 nations, it represents an additional 5 million hungry people across the countries where there are already projections.

The food crises network was founded by the European Union, World Food Programme and UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization in 2016.

(Updates with 2022 outlook and comments from first paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Rise in U.S. factory orders beats expectations in March

    New orders for U.S.-made goods increased more than expected in March and shipments rose solidly, but supply constraints following new COVID-19 lockdowns in China could slow manufacturing activity in the months ahead. The Commerce Department said on Tuesday that factory orders rose 2.2% in March after edging up 0.1% in February. Manufacturing, which accounts for 12% of the U.S. economy, faces some headwinds in the near term from China's zero-tolerance COVID-19 policy, which is causing disruptions to supply chains.

  • Pimco Warns Bonds Are Facing Headwinds From Inflation, Central Banks

    (Bloomberg) -- Bond markets will continue to face pressure from inflation and tighter monetary policy from the world’s central banks, making stocks a better bet during this stage of the economic cycle, Pacific Investment Management Co. said in its May asset-allocation outlook.Most Read from BloombergCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsAlibaba Recovers After Report on ‘Ma’ Briefly Erased $26 BillionUkraine Latest: J

  • Didi Global Says It Faces SEC Probe Related to U.S. IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating Didi Global Inc.’s chaotic 2021 debut in New York, when the ride-hailing giant raised $4.4 billion days before revelations of a Chinese probe into data security tanked the stock.Most Read from BloombergRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksUkraine Latest: Russia Seeks to Annex Occupied TerritoryAs Putin Gets Desperate, U.S. Should Remember

  • Airbus faces jet delay as regulator eyes design change-sources

    Airbus faces a delay of several months in the introduction of its A321XLR jetliner, pushing its start date out to 2024, as European regulators consider imposing changes to a lower-fuselage design to contain potential fire risks, industry sources said on Wednesday. The latest upgrade to the planemaker's best-selling A321 single-aisle jet had been due to enter service in late 2023, but that timetable has been delayed by discussions with regulators about certification of a new rear-central fuel tank. The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) is looking at imposing significant changes to the design of the "underbelly fairings," part of the plane's lower structure, a senior industry source said.

  • Rogoff Sees Fed Hiking Rates Up to 5% as Things Are ‘Out of Control’

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve will have to raise interest rates to as much as 5% to ease the hottest inflation in four decades just as the world faces a “perfect storm” of potential recessions in the U.S., European Union and China, former International Monetary Fund chief economist Kenneth Rogoff said.Most Read from BloombergCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsAlibaba Recovers After Report on ‘Ma’ Briefly Eras

  • Oil Rallies as EU Proposes Phasing Out Russian Supply This Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil advanced as the European Union proposed to ban Russian crude over the next six months and refined products by the end of the year. Most Read from BloombergRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksUkraine Latest: Russia Seeks to Annex Occupied TerritoryAs Putin Gets Desperate, U.S. Should Remember Pearl HarborBiden’s Team Eyes $125,000 Income Cutoff for Student Loan ReliefBrent futures rose as much a

  • Buy value-brand groceries to help cost of living, says Cabinet minister

    Shoppers should consider buying value brands at the supermarket to help take the sting out of the cost of living crisis, a Cabinet minister has suggested.

  • Iceland Ramps up Tightening in Biggest Rate Hike Since 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksUkraine Latest: Russia Seeks to Annex Occupied TerritoryAs Putin Gets Desperate, U.S. Should Remember Pearl HarborBiden’s Team Eyes $125,000 Income Cutoff for Student Loan ReliefIceland’s central bank delivered its biggest hike since the 2008 financial crisis to try to curb inflation and rein in Europe’s fastest house-price rally. The Mone

  • RBI Stuns Bond Market With Surprise India Rate Hike Before Fed

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksUkraine Latest: Russia Seeks to Annex Occupied TerritoryAs Putin Gets Desperate, U.S. Should Remember Pearl HarborBiden’s Team Eyes $125,000 Income Cutoff for Student Loan ReliefIndia’s central bank raised its key interest rate in a surprise mov

  • I Moved to America for a Better Life. Here's Why I'm Leaving

    Amid the anxiety about my grandmother’s rapidly deteriorating condition, rising COVID-19 cases in Vietnam, travel, I am also acutely aware of a more practical matter: I don’t have enough time to buy any American merchandise to gift my relatives. Whenever my uncle visits Vietnam from Texas, he fills his suitcase with Dollar Tree goods to appease friends and family, never mind that many of those items had been manufactured in Vietnam. Because America is better.

  • War in Ukraine: Missile strikes rock Lviv, knocking out power in parts of city

    People in Lviv, Ukraine, were told to seek shelter on Tuesday after multiple missile strikes were reported in the western city.

  • Oil prices surge as EU proposes plan to phase out Russian oil within six months

    Crude prices are getting a boost as a much anticipated plan for an embargo on Russian oil was announced by the European Union on Wednesday.

  • Pope Francis Says NATO Started War in Ukraine by ‘Barking at Putin’s Door’

    Claudio Peri/Pool/ReutersROME—Since the beginning of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Pope Francis has floated the idea that he wants to take a trip to Kyiv to try to broker a ceasefire. But now he says he would prefer to go to Moscow to try to talk some sense into Vladimir Putin, who he has not outwardly condemned in the now nearly three-month-old war and only did so lightly in a lengthy interview with an Italian newspaper.“I feel that before going to Kyiv, I must go to Moscow,” he told Corriere D

  • Who Leaked The Supreme Court Draft? Here Are 4 Theories

    Did a liberal law clerk do it? Or a conservative? What about John Roberts? Or was it just left in the printer?

  • DC reaches $750K settlement in Trump inaugural lawsuit

    Former President Donald Trump’s businesses and inaugural committee have reached a deal to pay Washington, D.C., $750,000 to resolve a lawsuit that alleged the committee overpaid for events at his hotel and enriched the former president’s family in the process, according to the District of Columbia’s attorney general. Attorney General Karl Racine announced the settlement agreement in the case against the Presidential Inaugural Committee, the Trump Organization and the Trump International Hotel in Washington in a tweet on Tuesday. As part of the agreement, the defendants will pay the District of Columbia a total of $750,000, which will be used to benefit three nonprofit organizations, the settlement paperwork says.

  • Russia will face a coup after Putin's defeat in Ukraine, says interior minister's adviser

    The scenario of Russia losing the war in Ukraine and dictator Vladimir Putin being brought to trial is absolutely realistic, adviser to Ukraine's interior minister, Viktor Andrusiv, told Radio NV on April 1.

  • Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) responds to Trevor Noah cracking jokes about him at the White House Correspondents Dinner.

    Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) sounded off during a press conference about Trevor Noah’s jabs at him and the state of Florida during the White House Correspondents dinner on Saturday. The Florida governor and possible 2024 presidential candidate who did not attend the dinner said he never would have and had no interest in it. During his monologue, Noah roasted politicians from both parties.

  • Resistance growing in Russia-occupied areas of Ukraine, says General Staff

    The Ukrainian resistance movement isactively growing and developing in areas of Ukraine currently under Russian occupation, Ukraine’s General Staff said in a post on Facebook on May 3.

  • We don’t know who the Roe v. Wade leaker is. But the organized, focused and well-funded Republicans may have just won again

    The bombshell Supreme Court opinion shouldn’t come as a surprise to pro-choice activists, who have seen abortion rights chipped away for years.

  • Republicans Are Calling the Roe Leak an ‘Insurrection’

    Storm the Capitol in a bid to overturn the election? You're a peaceful protester. Leak a draft ruling to Politico? It's INSURRECTION!