World hurtling to climate danger zone, brakes half-pulled

FRANK JORDANS and SETH BORENSTEIN
·6 min read

BERLIN (AP) — Temperatures on Earth will shoot past a key danger point unless greenhouse gas emissions fall faster than countries have committed, the world’s top body of climate scientists said Monday, warning of the consequences of inaction but also noting hopeful signs of progress.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change revealed "a litany of broken climate promises” by governments and corporations, accusing them of stoking global warming by clinging to harmful fossil fuels.

“It is a file of shame, cataloguing the empty pledges that put us firmly on track towards an unlivable world,” he said.

Governments agreed in the 2015 Paris accord to keep global warming well below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit) this century, ideally no more than 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit). Yet temperatures have already increased by over 1.1C (2F) since pre-industrial times, resulting in measurable increases in disasters such flash floods, prolonged droughts, more intense hurricanes and longer-burning wildfires, putting human lives in danger and costing governments hundreds of billions of dollars to confront.

“Projected global emissions from (national pledges) place limiting global warming to 1.5C beyond reach and make it harder after 2030 to limit warming to 2C,” the panel said.

In other words, the report’s co-chair, James Skea of Imperial College London, told The Associated Press: “If we continue acting as we are now, we’re not even going to limit warming to 2 degrees, never mind 1.5 degrees."

Ongoing investments in fossil fuel infrastructure and clearing large swaths of forest for agriculture undermine the massive curbs in emissions needed to meet the Paris goal, the report found.

“To keep the 1.5-degree limit agreed in Paris within reach, we need to cut global emissions by 45% this decade,” said Guterres, the U.N. chief. “But current climate pledges would mean a 14% increase in emissions.”

In a summary negotiated with governments over the past two weeks, the panel concluded that returning warming to 1.5C by 2100 would require removing vast amounts of carbon dioxide — the main greenhouse gas — from the atmosphere. Many experts say this is unfeasible with current technologies, and even if it could be done it would be far costlier than preventing the emissions in the first place.

The report’s authors said they had “high confidence” that unless countries step up their efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions, the planet will on average be 2.4C to 3.5C (4.3 to 6.3 F) warmer by the end of the century — a level experts say is sure to cause severe impacts for much of the world’s population.

“We are on a pathway to global warming of more than double the 1.5-degree limit agreed in Paris," said Guterres. “Some government and business leaders are saying one thing – but doing another."

“Simply put, they are lying,” he added. "And the results will be catastrophic.”

Despite the tough words by Guterres and report co-chairs, the full report, numbering thousands of pages condensed into a summary by governments and scientists, doesn’t single out individual countries for blame.

However, the figures show much of the carbon dioxide already in the atmosphere was released by rich countries that were the first to burn coal, oil and gas when the industrial revolution really got going in the 1850s.

The U.N. panel said about 40% of emissions since then came from Europe and North America. Just over 12% can be attributed to East Asia, which includes China. The country took over the position as world’s top emitter from the United States in the mid-2000s.

The report isn’t without some hope, however.

Its authors highlight myriad ways in which the world can be brought back on track to 2C or even, with great effort, return to 1.5C after that threshold has been passed. This could require measures such as the removal of CO2 from the atmosphere with natural or artificial means, but also potentially risky technologies such as pumping aerosols into the sky to reflect sunlight.

Among the solutions recommended are a rapid shift away from fossil fuels toward renewable energy such as solar and wind, the electrification of transport, more efficient use of resources and massive financial support for poor countries unable to pay for such measures without help.

One move often described as “low-hanging fruit” by scientists is to plug methane leaks from mines, wells and landfills that release the potent but short-lived greenhouse gas into the atmosphere. A pact forged between the United States and China at last year’s U.N. climate conference in Glasgow aims to do just that.

“You can see the first signs that the actions that people are taking are beginning to make a difference," said Skea, the panel's co-chair.

“The big message we’ve got (is that) human activities got us into this problem and human agency can actually get us out of it again,” he said.

The panel’s reports have become increasingly blunt since the first one was published in 1990, and the latest may be the last before the planet passes 1.5C of warming, Skea told the AP.

Last August, it said climate change caused by humans was “an established fact” and warned that some effects of global warming are already inevitable. In late February, the panel published a report that outlined how further temperature increases will multiply the risk of floods, storms, drought and heat waves worldwide.

Still, the British government’s former chief science adviser David King, who wasn’t involved in writing the report, said there are optimistic assumptions about how much CO2 the world can afford to emit.

The U.N. panel suggests there’s still a “carbon budget” of 500 billion metric tons (550 billion U.S. tons) that can be emitted before hitting the 1.5C threshold.

“We don’t actually have a remaining carbon budget to burn,” said King, who now chairs the Climate Crisis Advisory Group.

“It’s just the reverse. We’ve already done too much in the way of putting greenhouse gases up there," he said, arguing that the IPCC's calculation omits new risks and potentially self-reinforcing effects already happening in some places, such as the increased absorption of heat into the oceans from sea ice loss and the release of methane as permafrost melts, he said.

Such warnings were echoed by U.N. chief Guterres, citing scientists' warnings that the planet is moving “perilously close to tipping points that could lead to cascading and irreversible climate impacts."

“But high-emitting governments and corporations are not just turning a blind eye; they are adding fuel to the flames,” he said, calling for an end to further coal, oil and gas extraction that the report said might have to be abandoned anyway, resulting in losses of trillions of dollars.

“Investing in new fossil fuels infrastructure is moral and economic madness,” said Guterres.

Vulnerable nations said the report showed big polluters have to step up their efforts.

“We are looking to the G-20, to the world’s biggest emitters, to set ambitious targets ahead of COP27, and to reach those targets – by investing in renewables, cutting out coal and fossil fuel subsidies,” said Tina Stege, climate envoy for the Marshall Islands. “It’s long past time to deliver on promises made.”

___

Borenstein reported from Washington.

___

Follow AP's climate coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/climate

___

Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP’s climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Recommended Stories

  • UN calls for ‘substantial reduction’ in fossil fuels to limit climate changes

    The United Nations climate change panel is calling for a “substantial reduction” in the global use of fossil fuels in order to avoid the worst impacts of climate change. The latest report from the panel says that by 2030, greenhouse gas emissions need to be cut by at least 43 percent to prevent 1.5 degrees…

  • UN climate panel calls for historic shift to renewable energy

    A major new report from the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change calls for an urgent shift away from fossil fuels toward renewable energy technologies in order to rein in global warming.Why it matters: The IPCC's assessment reports set the terms of the climate debate with world leaders, CEOs and activists. A 2018 report galvanized a global youth protest movement.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The report, the third and final chapter in a broader

  • Cuomo’s possible comeback bid puts Democrats on edge

    Andrew Cuomo has New York Democrats biting their nails as he considers a disruptive entry into the state’s gubernatorial race, threatening to turn it into one of the nation’s most acrimonious midterm contests. In remarks, a television ad blitz and renewed public appearances, the former governor, who resigned in disgrace last year, has indicated he…

  • France's President Macron must lead the way to peace in Ukraine

    France's leader is uniquely positioned — and qualified — to influence NATO and Putin

  • 'Saturday Night Live's' 'Fox & Friends' Skewers A Wacky Coup-Confessing 'Donald Trump'

    "Do coup, who do? ... Yes, in many ways it was an intentional, planned coup," says James Austin Johnson's Donald Trump in the cold open.

  • 'Green steel' heating up in Sweden's frozen north

    For hundreds of years, raging blast furnaces — fed with coking coal — have forged steel used in cars, railways, bridges and skyscrapers. According to the World Steel Association, every metric ton of steel produced in 2020 emitted almost twice that much carbon dioxide (1.8 tons) into the atmosphere. Total direct emissions from making steel were about 2.6 billion tons in 2020, representing around 7% of global CO2 emissions.

  • 2 hurt during test aboard USS Louisiana at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard

    Five sailors were evaluated by Naval medical personnel and did not need to be treated. Injuries to the two transported were not disclosed.

  • Fact-check: Does the Texas grid have 15% more power generation capacity than last year?

    Abbott was referring to installed capacity of the grid, not the power available at that time.

  • Ted Turner-owned land in southern New Mexico conserved in federal military deal

    The ranch land supports more than 500 vertebrate species including multiple listed for federal and state protections.

  • These energy innovations could transform how we mitigate climate change, and save money in the process – 5 essential reads

    Building solar panels over water sources is one way to both provide power and reduce evaporation in drought-troubled regions. Robin Raj, Citizen Group & Solar AquagridTo most people, a solar farm or a geothermal plant is simply a power producer. Scientists and engineers see far more potential. They envision offshore wind turbines capturing and storing carbon beneath the sea, and geothermal plants producing essential metals for powering electric vehicles. Electric vehicle batteries, too, can be t

  • Low water pressure hinders efforts to save Lynn house

    Low water pressure hinders efforts to save Lynn house

  • Snow, wind to sweep across northern tier of the U.S.

    Residents across the north-central U.S. are in for another stormy week, as a dose of winter weather and strong winds are expected to spread across the northern Rockies to the Upper Midwest. The storm is first expected to impact the West Coast, bringing rain and mountain snow to portions of the Northwest and British Columbia in western Canada early in the week. An area of high pressure building off the California coast is forecast to steer this from the Northwest into the northern Plains, accordi

  • Second Opinion: Climate research funded by fossil fuel profits discredits universities and hurts the planet

    Why hundreds of scholars are calling for schools to reject oil and gas company money.

  • Storms on tap through Monday

    Wichita Falls and North Texas face a chance of severe thunderstorms on Sunday and Monday.

  • 'Numbers have gone down dramatically': Turkey season opens later with reduced bag limit as population dwindles

    Spring turkey hunting to begin 10 days later with a reduced bag limit

  • Idaho’s ‘Bluebird Man,’ known for aiding state bird, celebrates milestone 100th birthday

    “He retired and started a whole new life all over again with the bluebirds. It’s pretty incredible to think what he’s been able to do in the second half of his life.”

  • Severe thunderstorms to keep rattling southern US

    After more than a dozen states were targeted by severe weather this past week, some of the same areas will be threatened by thunderstorms once again during the first week of April. A dip in the jet stream across the center of the country, which started late last weekend, allowed an early week storm to travel from the Northwest states to the southern Plains, sparking some stronger thunderstorms on Sunday. Hail larger than a quarter was reported across parts of southwestern Oklahoma. As the storm

  • 'Run Run' the fox arrives at new home in Peru

    STORY: A statement released by the government said that since Run Run was raised as a dog when he was a kit, releasing him into the wild wasn't a viable option.At Granja Porcon captive breeding centre in the Cajamarca district, Run Run will share a 140 square meters (459 square feet) enclosure with another rescued female fox.His new home resembles his natural habitat, Cajamarca region's Forestry and Wildlife Technical Administration's (ATFFS) wildlife expert Lucio Perleche said.Run Run rose to fame in late 2021 when the he ran away from his home in Lima, prowling his neighbourhood and hunting the barnyard animals raised by neighbours.Originally, he was acquired by a family near the Central Market of Lima, where the animal was sold by a street vendor as a Siberian husky puppy.After being captured by Lima's SERFOR authorities, Run Run was taken to a zoo and later to SERFOR facilities where his recovery process began.It is estimated that more than 300 species of wild animals in Peru are targets of illegal trafficking and about 50 of those are in some category of threat of extinction.

  • Boris Johnson wants to build ‘colossal’ Irish Sea wind farm within a year

    Boris Johnson is pushing energy firms to build a "colossal" offshore wind farm in the Irish Sea within 12 months.

  • Storms. Tornadoes. Heat. Humidity. Smoke. Is this Florida, or is it (expletive deleted)?

    It’s hot. It’s smokey. It’s going to storm. There’s even the chance for an isolated tornado.