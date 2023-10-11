The world is hurtling towards another financial crisis, and the IMF is in denial

With war in the Middle East looming, energy prices once more spiking, and governments seemingly drowning in debt, the impression of all-embracing perma-crisis grows by the day.

Yet at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which is this week holding its annual meeting in a tented encampment close to the souks of Morroco’s Marrakech, there is an almost surreal air of calm verging on outright complacency.

“Our projections are increasingly consistent with a soft-landing [in the global economy],” says the IMF’s chief economist, Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas.

As for the bond market rout of recent weeks, which has dramatically increased government borrowing costs, there is a “nothing to see here” message from the head of the IMF’s financial stability division, Tobias Adrian.

Yes, bond yields had risen sharply, but there was no evidence of market dysfunction or forced de-leveraging, which are the usual precursors of a serious financial and economic crash.

All that had happened, he insisted, was that market rates had caught up with official policy rates. It was, in fact, a “welcome” return to normality after the ultra-low bond yields of the post financial crisis period.

Try telling that to those who have lost their shirts in the market meltdown of the last few weeks. This hardly looks like normality to them.

In any case, Janet Yellen, the US Treasury Secretary, seemed to share the sense of unconcern. “I haven’t seen any evidence of dysfunction in connection with the increase in interest rates,” she said in an interview.

I don’t want to exaggerate the IMF’s seemingly casual disregard for the risks; officials acknowledge that there are numerous “downside threats” to this almost bizarrely sanguine view of what’s going on in markets and the real economy.

Indeed, I suspect the high command doesn’t really believe it themselves.

Read deeper into their analysis, and it is riddled with examples of emerging stresses from falling asset prices. Officials emphasise, moreover, that the damage from much higher interest rates may be on a long fuse.

Both corporations and households have widely extended their debt repayment horizons, or used savings accumulated during the pandemic to shore up their balance sheets, mitigating the effect of more expensive money. Eventually, these strategies will run out of road.

Already there is evidence of widespread distress in housing and commercial real estate markets, where asset prices have been falling globally for more than a year now. Few believe the pressures are about to abate. They may indeed get worse as cheap fixed rate mortgage deals rollover into more expensive ones.

Even so, the overriding message is that everything is still under control. Don’t worry about another global financial crisis; there’s not going to be one.

It is as if all the big cheeses of global economic policy have got together and collectively determined to put as brave a face on matters as they can, for fear of further feeding the panic.

That’s what policymakers do when their back is against the wall – they deny reality in the hope that things self-correct before anyone has the temerity to shout that “the emperor has got no clothes”.

And perhaps they will, but to do so would defy gravity. There is virtually no historical precedent for a tightening of this speed and extent resulting in a soft landing. What’s more, the global debt overhang has never been greater. We are literally drowning in the stuff.

The IMF nonetheless seems to believe in levitation. With the possible exception of Germany, all major advanced economies are expected to avoid outright recession over the next couple of years, albeit with mainly marginal rates of growth.

The big standout is the US, which thanks largely to Bidenomics is projected to continue growing relatively strongly. But make no mistake; this is not natural growth. It has essentially been bought at the cost of massive deficit spending.

It’s been great for jobs and investment, but it is also quite plainly crippling the public finances, which are now perilously close to an unsustainable footing.

For any economy, even one as mighty as the US, to be running a fiscal deficit of 8.2pc – which is what the IMF forecasts for this year – at the top of the economic cycle is asking for trouble. Nor is there any respite in prospect; on unchanged policy, the deficit will still be 7pc of GDP five years from now, the forecasts suggest.

Forget what the IMF says about “normalisation” of market interest rates. The bigger reason for the bond market rout is concern over government creditworthiness. With interest rates now widely expected to be “higher for longer”, debt servicing costs are going through the roof.

True enough, there is as yet no definitive buyers’ strike in bond markets of the type we saw in the 1970s and early 80s, but confidence has rarely been as fragile. The idea that governments may soon struggle to fund themselves no longer seems completely off the wall.

The collapse in asset prices, moreover, is fast spilling over into the real economy, causing nerves to fray, balance sheets to further deteriorate, and threatening wider financial stability.

It might only take one major bankruptcy, possibly of a large, highly leveraged hedge fund, to bring the whole house of cards tumbling down.

For Britain’s Labour Party, Bidenomics offers a growth strategy for the future, and a model to be applied to Britain in the event of victory in next year’s election. Yet it might equally well serve as a warning as an example to follow.

If even the US, the world’s dominant economy with unchallenged reserve currency status, is struggling to maintain credibility in the face of massive profligacy hiding behind the justification of climate change mitigation, what hope for the UK?

When Liz Truss similarly went for broke a year ago – in her case via unfunded tax cuts rather than a great splurge of environmental spending – financial and fiscal crisis soon followed.

The time for borrowing to invest was before today’s resurgence in inflation, when interest rates were still at zero. It’s too late now. We’ve missed the boat.

It’s possible that the complacency that pervades policy elites in Marrakech will prove justified – that there won’t be a financial or fiscal crisis, that a soft landing in the global economy will indeed be achieved, and that the rise in market interest rates is merely a welcome return to pre-financial crisis normality.

Let us hope so. But for this to be the case would be something of a first, and on the old rule of thumb that, if you take what the IMF says and think the opposite, you’ll be broadly right, you wouldn’t bet on it.

