World interested in holding Russia accountable under Genocide Convention – Ukraine's representative

The Ukrainian government believes that its foreign partners are interested in supporting Ukraine's position and in punishing Russia under the process that has begun at the International Court of Justice in The Hague.

Source: Anton Korynevych, Ukraine Foreign Ministry’s ambassador-at-large, at a briefing in The Hague, reported by European Pravda

Details: Korynevych pointed out that the crime of genocide is "the most serious crime in international law" and the fact that Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine in 2022 on the basis of far-fetched accusations of "genocide in Donbas" deserves punishment.

Quote: "There is no reason to start aggression, use weapons based on fake manipulations and genocide speculations."

"It is in the interests of the international community to show that it is possible to violate the Genocide Convention not only by committing genocide, but also by speculating about it."

Background: Korynevych also said that Ukraine would demand reparations from Russia in The Hague, the amount of which is to be determined.

