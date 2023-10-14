World knows what Russia is gearing up for and we will respond in full force – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said the world knows what Russia is gearing up to do in Ukraine, and has promised that Ukraine will respond in full force.

Source: President Zelenskyy in a video address

Quote: "Every leader helping us has been fully informed about the most up-to-date developments on the front. The world knows what Russia is gearing up to do and what terror tactics it might be planning to pursue. We also know how to respond to the occupiers’ actions, and we will respond in full force."

Details: Zelenskyy said that this week was the "week of air defence equipment for Ukraine" and the week when the country was preparing for the coming winter.

He thanked Ukraine’s international partners for their support.

"Apart from additional missiles for air defence, we will also receive new launchers. We’re working on [securing] different types of [air defence] systems. We will receive parts for systems already in use in Ukraine. We will receive artillery, ammunition, drones and armoured vehicles," the Ukrainian President commented on the most recent agreements with Ukraine’s international partners.

Background:

On 6 October, Zelenskyy said that Russian terrorists will again try to destroy the Ukrainian energy system this winter.

UK Defence Intelligence suggested that Russia has not launched missile strikes on Ukraine for three weeks due to the fact that the Russian Air Force is waiting for more missiles.

On 13 October, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine agreed on the supply of air defence systems by some states to protect the critical infrastructure during the winter period.

