World’s largest iceberg sails away from Antarctica

STORY: New footage released by the British Antarctic Survey shows the research ship navigating the edges of the enormous iceberg.

At almost 1,500 square miles, the Antarctic iceberg called A23a is roughly three times the size of New York City.

Since calving off West Antarctica's Filchner-Ronne Ice Shelf in 1986, the iceberg — which once hosted a Soviet research station — has largely been stranded after its base became stuck on the floor of the Weddell Sea.

Not anymore. Recent satellite images reveal that the berg, weighing nearly a trillion metric tonnes, is now drifting quickly past the northern tip of the Antarctic Peninsula, aided by strong winds and currents.