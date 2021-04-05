World’s Largest, Richest Business Plan Competition To Be Livestreamed

Marc Ethier
·2 min read

RBPC

Three events during this week’s Rice Business Plan Competition (RBPC) — the world’s largest and richest student startup competition — will be livestreamed, according to an announcement from the Rice University Jones Graduate School of Business.

Hosted by Rice Jones and the Rice Alliance for Technology and Entrepreneurship, the RBPC gathers teams from 54 universities and six countries to compete for more than $1.2 million in prizes and investments. The elevator pitch competition on Tuesday, April 6, and the live final round and awards presentation on Friday, April 9, will be broadcast on YouTube and the RBPC website.

Watch the livestreams on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/ricealliance or at https://rbpc.rice.edu/2021-competition.

Yale SOM names top 40 cases of 2020

A case study on the Marina Bay Sands in Singapore claimed the top spot in the annual review of case usage conducted by the Yale School of Management’s Case Research and Development Team, dethroning “Coffee 2016”, the top case in the last two annual surveys. Marina Bay Sands case examines the intersection of marketing, operations, and sustainability at the luxury resort.

Coffee 2016 fell to second place and a note on Search Fund Company Boards took the third spot. Cases on Shake Shack, Volkswagen, Cadbury, Netflix, Endesa, and the Mayo Clinic rounded out the top ten.

All of the top 40 cases are available for purchase from Yale Management Media.

USC Marshall announces series of ew ‘humanistic leadership’ courses

The University of Southern California’s Marshall School of Business has announced a series of Executive Education courses aimed at helping mid-career professionals and executives navigate the next wave of automation from artificial intelligence. The new non-degree, short courses focus on the humanistic capabilities that define the new era of leadership.

“Professionals are now included in AI workplace disruption,” said Tim Blakesly, assistant dean and executive director of Marshall’s Executive Education programs. “It is not just manufacturing that is being impact by automation and other disruptive technologies.

“Right now, we are looking at the marketplace and asking: What remains of work after the routine aspects are replaced by technology. It’s the human factors. We see technology freeing us up to be better at the parts of the job that AI currently can’t replace. This provides the opportunity to re-skill to focus on the Humanistic super skills, and we look for our course offerings to expand as we learn more.”

