World leaders call for international pandemic treaty

FILE - In this file photo dated Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, a Chinese journalist walks past the stage set for WHO-China Joint Study Press Conference near the end of the World Health Organization mission in Wuhan, central China. A lengthy written report published Thursday March 25, 2021, from a team of international and Chinese scientists on a joint mission to Wuhan aims to help unearth the origins of the coronavirus since it was first detected in China more than a year ago. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, FILE)
LONDON (AP) — More than 20 heads of government and global agencies on Tuesday called for an international treaty for pandemic preparedness that they say will protect future generations.

But there are few details to explain how such an agreement might actually force countries to act more cooperatively.

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and leaders, including Boris Johnson of Britain, Mario Draghi of Italy and Paul Kagame of Rwanda, called for “a renewed collective commitment” to reinforce the world’s pandemic preparedness and response systems, that would be rooted in the U.N. health agency’s constitution.

“We are convinced that it is our responsibility, as leaders of nations and international institutions, to ensure that the world learns the lessons of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the authors wrote in a commentary that was published Tuesday. Although they called for “solidarity,” and greater “societal commitment,” there was no indication any country would soon change its own approach to responding to the pandemic.

Last week, Tedros pleaded with rich countries to immediately donate 10 million COVID-19 vaccines so that immunization campaigns could start in all countries within the first 100 days of the year. Not a single country has yet publicly offered to share its vaccines immediately. Of the more than 459 million vaccines administered globally, the majority have been in just 10 countries — and 28% in just one.

Recommended Stories

  • Zoom, Other WFH Tech Darlings, Risk User Exodus as the World Reopens

    (Bloomberg) -- Many internet companies posted record performance during the pandemic as consumers turned to apps and other cloud software to work, study, socialize and shop from home. But as vaccines roll out and restrictions relax, some of this unprecedented digital demand is fading.Data from research firm Apptopia reveal how the superstar apps of the Covid-19 era are faring now in the U.S. Plus, stats from New Zealand, a country that reopened earlier, show what the future might hold for these services.Here’s the main takeaway: Many well-known apps are losing ground, or usage has stabilized. Some behaviors are sticking, though, suggesting the pandemic will provide a more-permanent boost for a few internet companies.Check out more Apptopia data on the Bloomberg Terminal here Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s app has been so ubiquitous during the pandemic that it’s now a verb. Lately, though, workers complain of “Zoom fatigue,” and data from New Zealand are ominous. Usage has dropped in that country as employees and students return to offices and schools. Even in the U.S., where most offices remain virtual, Zoom use peaked in September. The company said recently it’s well positioned for strong growth.Microsoft Corp.’s Teams communication software was another work-from-home hit last year. That service has seen mobile app usage decline, too, especially in New Zealand. (This data excludes web users and some services are often accessed this way from company-issued laptops).Other staples of the virtual workplace are here to stay, according to Apptopia data. DocuSign Inc.’s app, which lets you sign contracts and other documents digitally, has seen consistently high usage lately. The app has become a popular way to close real-estate transactions, so it is likely getting an extra boost from the housing boom. A central question during reopening is whether the appetite for ultra-convenience will continue. Food delivery apps, such as those from DoorDash Inc. and Instacart Inc., have experienced continuously high usage in the U.S., even as Covid-19 cases declined in 2021. Amazon.com Inc.’s app is still growing strong, too. The data on Wayfair Inc., an online retailer of home goods that competes with Amazon, are less bullish. Usage of the company’s mobile app peaked in June and July as people relocated and set up home offices. There may be only so many office chairs people can buy — or limited cash left from stimulus checks. And as consumers venture outside more, they may pay less attention to home upgrades and spend money on other things.Social media apps have seen a steady increase in usage over the course of the pandemic as more people connect with each other digitally, rather than in person. Facebook Inc.’s main mobile apps, WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook, collectively grew their U.S. daily active user base by almost 40 million between January 2020 and February 2021.Other social-media apps have seen similar gains in the U.S. Google’s YouTube remains above pre-pandemic levels. Pinterest Inc. is consistently growing as more consumers turn to the app for inspiration and tutorials. Snap Inc.’s Snapchat app, which is popular with teenagers, saw user growth surge as schools shut. Short video platform TikTok saw usage soar in the spring, likely for similar reasons as Snapchat: kids were not in school so had more time to spend online. TikTok also gained national attention in early July when Donald Trump threatened to ban the app, spurring a rush of downloads before it potentially disappeared. That didn’t happen, but the app is being used less now, according to Apptopia data. Travel restrictions are still common across the U.S., but travel apps are being used more than ever. Vacation rentals have been the star of the pandemic travel sector. Airbnb Inc., a home-sharing pioneer, has fared better than rivals as travelers take advantage of work-from-home opportunities, road-tripping to nearby mountain villages or beach towns, often booking longer stays than usual. While many are fantasizing about travel, Americans are still staying home more than they used to, according to Google Maps app data. A rebound is likely, though. In New Zealand, usage of Google Maps just eclipsed pre-pandemic levels. For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The Right Way to Fight Back Against Georgia’s Voter-Suppression Law

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyGoldie Taylor has been working in and around Georgia politics for decades. So she knows firsthand the kind of stunt Republicans are trying to pull with this new voter-suppression law.“What [Gov.] Brian Kemp will tell you, what other state GOP office holders will tell you, is that they’ve done this to restore confidence in the ballot. Poppycock. They have done it to keep people who don’t look like them, church like them, live like them, away from the voting booth,” Taylor tells Molly Jong-Fast on the latest edition of The New Abnormal.Taylor knows a lot of her out-of-state friends are outraged, too. But their calls to boycott Georgia over this law? They’re just wrong, she says.“Sometimes being an ally means shutting up,” Taylor continues. “As soon as this began to happen, we heard people, especially people in Hollywood, say, ‘Oh, we’re going to boycott Georgia until they stop this.’ Right. And both me and Dr. Bernice King stood up and immediately said, ‘No, you want to put the very people that you aim to help out of work in the middle of a pandemic. You’re going to make it so that they can’t recover in an effort to pay back a governor who won’t feel it.’”“Sometimes you have to take on a whole state or a whole county or a whole country. I do believe in that,” she added. “In this case, that’s not where the leverage lies. In this case, the leverage lies in the direct contributions, the financial pipeline that greases the pockets of state house Republicans. Dry it up.“How do you dry it up? You target their donors, big corporations: Coca-Cola, UPS, Home Depot, AT&T—all these companies who have huge footprints here in Georgia who are pouring money into our state house. You put pressure on them specifically. But what you don’t do is tell Major League Baseball to take a game out of the city, because who gets hurt? The people who are selling the popcorn, who parked the cars. People who scan your tickets. The people who can least likely afford it.”Listen to Bonus Episodes of The New Abnormal PodcastThen! Punchbowl News co-founder Jake Sherman discusses why even people on the left need to take Jim Jordan seriously. And Talking Points Memo founder Josh Marshall talks about why “Washington is a town that is really wired for Republican governance.”Listen to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and Amazon.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Business-to-business e-commerce boom only just beginning: DHL

    The company, a subsidiary of Deutsche Post, saw its own revenue jump by almost 12% last year to 19.1 billion euros ($22.41 billion) as more companies and consumers switched to e-commerce because of the pandemic. The millennial generation has grown to account for 73% of all business-to-business (B2B) purchasing decisions, DHL said in the study.

  • The Latest: Metro Manila, outlying provinces go on lockdown

    Philippine officials placed Metropolitan Manila and four outlying provinces, a region of more than 25 million people, back to a lockdown Monday at the height of the Lenten and Easter holiday travel season as they scrambled to control an alarming surge in coronavirus infections. Only workers, government security and health personnel and residents on urgent errands would be allowed out of homes during the weeklong restrictions, which prohibited leisure trips and religious gatherings that forced the dominant Roman Catholic church to shift all its Holy Week and Easter activities online. The renewed lockdown brought President Rodrigo Duterte’s administration under fire for what critics say was its failed handling of the pandemic.

  • Redfield accuses Azar of trying to interfere with COVID report in Trump admin

    Two senior members of former President Trump's White House coronavirus task force accused former Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar in a CNN Special Report, broadcast Sunday, of political interference.Driving the news: Former CDC chief Robert Redfield told CNN's Sanjay Gupta what he was "most offended by was the calls" from Azar's office "that wanted me to pressure and change the MMWR [Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report on COVID-19]. He may deny that, but it's true."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."The one time that was the most egregious was not only was I pressured by the secretary and his office and his lawyers, but as I was driving home, his lawyer and his chief of staff called and pressured me again for at least another hour," Redfield said on CNN's "Covid War: The Pandemic Doctors Speak Out." "Even to the point of, like, accusing me of failing to make this change that would cost, you know, thousands of lives," he continued."I finally had a moment in life where I said, you know, enough is enough. You know? If you want to fire me, fire me. I'm not changing the MMWR."Of note: Former FDA commissioner Stephen Hahn told CNN Azar blocking the FDA's ability to regulate lab-developed tests "was a line in the sand for me" and he implied that the then-secretary shouted at him over it. When Gupta put it to Hahn that if the secretary was "screaming" at him, that's a problem."There was definitely that sort of pressure," Hahn replied."If someone's trying to ask me to do something that I don't think is right and my patient, the American people, need something different...," he added, before shrugging.Why it matters: Critics had long accused the Trump administration of intentionally downplaying the threat of the coronavirus to the American public and interfering with CDC and other health officials, but this is the first time Redfield and Hahn have given insight into tensions with Azar.The other side: Axios could not immediately reach Azar's representatives for comment. But he denied the claims to CNN.On Hahn, Azar said in a statement that the FDA's illegal assertion of jurisdiction over common lab developed tests ... slowed the development of U.S. COVID testing."He called "Hahn's recitation of this call is incorrect," adding "the only intemperate conduct" was Hahn's "threat to resign," Azar added — a threat Hahn denies making. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Ether-Bitcoin Implied Volatility Spread Points to a Macro-Driven Market

    Historically, the implied volatility spread has proven a reliable indicator of upcoming shifts in market leadership.

  • Russia and Myanmar: A pariah to the West is a friend to Putin

    When an authoritarian regime is being buffeted by Western sanctions, it can typically expect a helping hand from a powerful friend: Vladimir Putin.Driving the news: As Myanmar's military was firing on protesters and bystanders on Saturday and the U.S. was preparing its toughest response yet to the Feb. 1 military coup, Russia's deputy defense minister was in Myanmar to show Moscow's steadfast support and desire to deepen its "strategic partnership."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: Almost across the board — from Aleksandr Lukashenko next door in Belarus to Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela and, most dramatically of all, to Bashar al-Assad in Syria — when the West shuns a regime, Putin steps in.Angela Stent, author of "Putin's World: Russia Against the West and with the Rest," says Putin's message to his fellow authoritarians is, "'We'll support any of you and sell you arms, and we'll never criticize what you're doing domestically.'""It's an equal opportunity policy," Stent adds. And it wins Russia both money and influence.It also makes it more difficult for the U.S. to isolate countries or force them to change their behavior, particularly when Russia's stance is aligned with China's.The state of play: Russia has sold Myanmar arms for years, including vehicles used in the coup, per The Moscow Times. Russia and China are also likely to block any strong action against the junta this week at the UN Security Council.The U.S. announced today that a trade agreement with Myanmar would be suspended until democracy was restored.That came after a reported 114 people were killed by the military on Saturday, the bloodiest day to date. Even the Kremlin expressed concern over the rising death toll.But that same day, Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin attended a military parade in Naypyidaw. A day earlier, he received a medal from junta leader Min Aung Hlaing, who called Russia a "true friend."The bottom line: Having witnessed Putin's critical interventions just when things were at their most precarious in Belarus, Venezuela, Syria and elsewhere, authoritarians around the world will know that Russia is a good friend to have.Worth noting: Russia is increasing its presence in countries and regions where China is very active, such as in sub-Saharan Africa, Stent notes. That makes the two authoritarian powers both collaborators and competitors.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • N. Korea calls South's leader 'a parrot raised by America'

    North Korea called South Korea’s president “a parrot raised by America” Tuesday, resuming its trademark derisive rhetoric against its rivals amid renewed animosities on the Korean Peninsula. Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, issued the latest verbal salvo after South Korean President Moon Jae-in criticized the North’s missile launches last week. “We can hardly repress astonishment at his shamelessness,” Kim Yo Jong said in a statement carried by the North’s state media.

  • Uganda climate change: The people under threat from a melting glacier

    A glacier in western Uganda is disappearing, endangering the traditions of those who live nearby.

  • Exclusive: World leaders call for pandemic treaty

    The world needs a global settlement like that forged after the Second World War to protect countries in the wake of Covid, Boris Johnson and other world leaders have said. Writing for The Telegraph on Tuesday, Mr Johnson, Emmanuel Macron, the French president, and Angela Merkel, the German chancellor, said the virus pandemic had been "a stark and painful reminder that nobody is safe until everyone is safe". Amid growing international tension over vaccine supplies, they called for an end to isolationism and nationalism in favour of a new era of solidarity. The call by 24 world leaders alongside Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the World Health Organisation (WHO) chief, is made in The Telegraph and newspapers across the world including Le Monde in France, El Pais in Spain and Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung in Germany. The leaders said a treaty akin to the settlement forged in the aftermath of the war was needed to build cross-border co-operation ahead of the next international health crisis, describing Covid as "the biggest challenge to the global community since the 1940s". They wrote: "At that time, following the devastation of two world wars, political leaders came together to forge the multilateral system. The aims were clear – to bring countries together, to dispel the temptations of isolationism and nationalism and to address the challenges that could only be achieved together in the spirit of solidarity and co-operation, namely peace, prosperity, health and security."

  • NYPD releases shocking video of man brutally attacking elderly Asian woman as security guards watch

    The New York Police Department is searching for a man who kicked an elderly Asian woman to the ground in midtown Manhattan on Monday afternoon, stomped on her face several times while yelling anti-Asian statements at her, then casually walked away, all while security guards watched idly from inside, according to surveillance footage. The 65-year-old woman was hospitalized with serious injuries, The Associated Press reports. The security guard in the video appears to just watch the assault, joined by two other guards. After the assailant walks away, one guard is seen shutting the door as the woman lies on the sidewalk. NYPD says 65-year-old Asian American woman was walking to church this morning when suspect assaulted her and said “f*** you, you don’t belong here.” Happened in front of 360 W. 43rd St. 11:40am. Sources say building security guard not only failed to render her aid... 1/2 pic.twitter.com/ZLtQEHHJci — CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) March 30, 2021 The NYPD's Hate Crime Task Force is asking anyone with information to contact the department. There has been a sharp rise in reports of violence against Asian Americans since last March, according to Stop AAPI Hate. President Biden, in an address earlier in March, said the "vicious hate crimes" are "wrong, it's un-American, and it must stop." More stories from theweek.comThe case for trailer parksJimmy Kimmel roasts Trump's unbelievably sober 'drunken wedding toast' at Mar-a-LagoHate cancel culture? Stop supporting the GOP.

  • Nigerians' appetite for bitcoins grows despite ban

    When Nigerian office worker Chigoziri Okeke bought cryptocurrency for the first time in 2016, he was only looking to make an online payment. But the 10 percent gain on his wallet’s balance after a few days fired up the 27-year-old's interest.

  • Hungarian and Polish PMs to meet Italy's League leader to discuss new alliance

    The prime ministers of Hungary and Poland will meet the leader of Italy's rightist League party on Thursday for talks on forming a European political alliance, Hungarian state news agency MTI said on Tuesday. The talks between Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Italy's League leader Matteo Salvini and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki will take place in Budapest, it said.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Brutally Mocks Trump’s ‘Drunken Wedding Toast’

    ABCIt’s almost as if Jimmy Kimmel is having more fun making jokes at Donald Trump’s expense now that he’s no longer president than he did while he was still in office.After taking on his “bowl of mashed potatoes in pants” post-presidency body earlier this month, the late-night host turned Monday to the bizarre speech about China, Iran, and the 2020 election that Trump unleashed on an unsuspecting wedding party at his Mar-a-Lago resort over the weekend.“One of his friends-slash-club member donors got married at Mar-a-Lago on Saturday and the former president had some beautiful words for the bride and groom,” Kimmel said before playing a clip of Trump’s unhinged rant. “You know what? I said the same thing at my brother’s wedding,” the host added. “It was word for word.”“I love this so much,” he continued. “Watch the band behind him as he goes on and on about how great he was. They’re like, ‘Can we just play ‘Dancing Queen’ and get the hell out of here?’”Comedy Central Roast Countdown Kicks Off With Brutal Justin Bieber Diss“It’s a wedding! It is a wedding!” Kimmel marveled. “I used to be a DJ at weddings when I was in college. I’ve seen some weird toasts, never have I seen one like this. How do you give a drunken wedding toast when you don’t even drink?!”Finally, after sharing the clip of Trump demonstrating just how little he understands about how voting works, Kimmel told viewers, “This is what he does now. He babbles at weddings. He complains. Whenever someone plays the song ‘YMCA,’ he magically appears like Beetlejuice. So he ended the speech by instructing the guests to violently storm the buffet table.”For more, listen and subscribe to The Last Laugh podcast.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Asian countries scramble for vaccine supplies after India export curbs

    Several Asian countries scrambled to find alternative sources for COVID-19 inoculations on Tuesday after export restrictions by manufacturer India left a World Health Organization-backed global vaccine sharing programme short of supplies. South Korea, Indonesia and the Philippines are among countries to be hit by shipment delays to vaccines they have been promised under the COVAX programme, which was created mainly to ensure supplies for poorer countries. "Our planned increase in daily vaccinations will be affected," Carlito Galvez, Philippines' vaccination chief, told reporters.

  • Myanmar protesters launch 'garbage strike'; two killed as death toll tops 500

    Security forces shot and killed one man in the southernmost town of Kawthaung as they cleared the streets, the Mizzima news portal reported, and one person was killed in the northern town of Myitkyina, a relative of the 23-year-old victim told Reuters. Myanmar has been in turmoil since the army ousted an elected government led by Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, reimposing military rule after a decade of tentative steps towards democracy. At least 512 civilians had been killed in nearly two months of protests against the coup, 141 of them on Saturday, the bloodiest day of the unrest, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) advocacy group.

  • With blockbuster trade, 49ers go all-in on rookie QB

    For San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, the biggest risk wasn't trading three first-round picks for the No. 3 selection where he could take a shot on the franchise quarterback of the future. The chance he didn't want to take going forward anymore was going into a season without an elite quarterback who he believes can consistently carry a team to a Super Bowl. “It’s a risk every single year you go into an NFL season without one of those top five guys,” Shanahan said Monday in his first public comments since last week's big trade for the No. 3 pick.

  • A 65-year-old Asian woman was verbally and physically assaulted and a nearby security guard closed a building door instead of helping her, police say

    "F--- you. You don't belong here," the suspect allegedly shouted as he punched and kicked the woman to the ground, the New York Daily News reported.

  • Ex-Browns coach Hue Jackson says team lied about rebuild

    Former Browns coach Hue Jackson said owner Jimmy Haslam gave him a contract extension midway through a winless 2017 season and that he was lied to from the start about the team's rebuilding plans. During a wide-ranging radio interview Monday with ESPN 850, Jackson said the Browns' efforts to improve while he was with them were flawed by philosophical differences. Jackson said he was never told by either Haslam or then-general manager Sashi Brown that the Browns were in a roster teardown or else he wouldn't have accepted the job.

  • The minimum wage would be $44 an hour if it had grown at the same rate as Wall Street bonuses

    Bonuses in the white-dominated finance industry have grown by more than 1,200% since 1985, while the federal minimum wage barely doubled.