World leaders condemn North Korea’s ‘brazen’ ICBM launch

Shweta Sharma
·4 min read

North Korea’s latest intercontinental ballistic missile test, suspected to be one of its most powerful projectiles yet, was roundly condemned by major global powers and overshadowed the high-profile Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit in Thailand.

The leaders of the US, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, South Korea and Japan, who have gathered for a 21-member economies inter-governmental forum in Thai capital Bangkok, convened an emergency meeting to discuss the launch.

On Friday morning, North Korea blasted off an intercontinental ballistic missileâ€‹ (ICBM), suspected to be Hwasong-17, North Korea’s longest-range two-stage ICBM, that landed in Japnese exclusive economic zone, 200km off the coast of Hokkaido in Japan.

The test prompted South Korea and the US to hold joint air force drills in response.

Deviating from Apec’s agenda at the summit in Bangkok, US vice president Kamala Harris called the missile test a “brazen violation” of multiple United Nations resolutions and “destabilizing acts”.

“We strongly condemn these actions, and we again call for North Korea to stop further unlawful, destabilizing acts,” she said at the start of the meeting. “On behalf of the US, I reaffirmed our ironclad commitment to our Indo-Pacific alliances. Together, the countries represented here will continue to urge North Korea to commit to serious and sustained diplomacy.”

She vowed to take “all necessary measures” to guarantee the safety of its mainland and allies South Korea and Japan.

The missile that was airborne for more than an hour prompted the commander of the United States Air Force 35th Fighter Wing to order all personnel at Misawa airbase in Japan to seek cover as a precautionary measure as it was still ascertained where will the missile land.

It covered a distance of approximately 1000km (620 miles) and reached the highest altitude of around 6,000km (3,700miles), according to South Korean and Japanese officials.â€‹

The missile had enough range to hit the entire US mainland and deliver a nuclear warhead, Japan’s defence minister Yasukazu Hamada said.

The White House in a separate statement said it condemns North Korea’s “dangerous and reckless decision to launch a long-range ballistic missile over Japan”.

“This action is destabilizing and shows the DPRK’s blatant disregard for United Nations Security Council resolutions and international safety norms,” it added, referring to Pyongyang with its official name.

Canada’s prime minister Justin Trudeau, who was also at a special meeting in Bangkok, said he joined allies in condemning Friday’s missile launch by North Korea, calling it clear violations of UN Security Council resolutions.

He said the move needs to be called “by all regions around the world”

Describing the latest incident as “reckless actions”, Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese said the missile launches demand a global response and Canberra stands ready to be part of it.

“These unprecedented multiple ballistic missile launches undermine our security. They are reckless actions,” he said .“We stand with the world, and indeed with our allies, in opposing and condemning this action in the strongest possible terms.”

New Zealand leader Jacinda Ardern acknowledged the “anxiety, the deep concern, the security threat” felt by North Korean neighbours Japan and South Korea.

In a contrasting response, Russia blamed Washington for testing Pyongyang’s patience and said it is concerned by the developments in the Korean Peninsula.

Russian deputy foreign minister Sergey Ryabko said: “It is like they [the US and allies] are testing Pyongyang’s patience. We are following developments with concern.”

Russia’s response comes as it continues its onslaught of attacks on Ukrainian cities, launching an invasion on 24 February this year.

More concerning responses came from North Korea’s neighbours Japan and South Korea.

Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida said North barrage of launches was occurring with “unprecedented high frequency” lately.

“There is the possibility that NorthKorea will launch further missiles,” he warned.

South Korea‘s president Yoon Suk-yeol, who vowed to take a stronger line against the Kim Jong-un regime, ordered officials to push for strong sanctions against NorthKorea.

Washington and Seoul held drills, using F-35A fighters, on Friday following ICBM test. The exercises were to test striking North Korea’s Transporter Erector Launcher vehicles with GBU-12 aerial laser-guided bombs, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) announced.

Pyongyang has test-fired at least 88 ballistic and other missiles this year, marking a record number of launches than any previous year. In recent days the tests have become more provocative as the Kim regime stepped up tests against South Korea-US-Japan drills.

Recommended Stories

  • Paycheck Protection Program fraud sends South Florida political consultant to prison

    Omar Smith of Royal Palm Beach, who worked for Dale Holness and Andrew Gillum among others, admitted to defrauding the federal government of $212,500.

  • China Says UK Abused State Power to Overturn Chip Factory Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- China said the UK overstepped its authority and violated Nexperia Holding BV’s rights when the government decided to reverse the company’s takeover of a Welsh semiconductor factory. Most Read from BloombergMusk’s ‘Hardcore’ Ultimatum Sparks Exodus, Leaving Twitter at RiskFTX’s New Boss Reveals Chaos Left Behind by Bankman-FriedGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnElizabeth Holmes Says US Is Wrong to

  • Barbados spearheads push on climate disaster financing

    SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — At the U.N. climate summit in Egypt, leaders of developing nations have repeatedly said it's not fair to expect them to cover the costs of rebuilding from devastating weather events in a warming world, plus invest in cleaner industry while they also pay much higher interest rates on loans than rich nations. A plan put forward by Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley would overhaul the way much of development lending works. It is also giving voice to developing nations struggling under rising debt from climate damage.

  • Chinese Reporter Beaten by HK Protesters in 2019 Died, SCMP Says

    (Bloomberg) -- A former mainland Chinese reporter who became a public figure after his assault by protesters at Hong Kong’s airport during the 2019 unrest, has died.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s ‘Hardcore’ Ultimatum Sparks Exodus, Leaving Twitter at RiskFTX’s New Boss Reveals Chaos Left Behind by Bankman-FriedGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnElizabeth Holmes Says US Is Wrong to Suggest She Marry Her Partner to

  • Gaza fire kills 17 from one family during birthday party

    At least 17 members of one family were among those killed when a fire tore through a top-floor apartment in the Gaza Strip during a birthday party, a relative said Friday. Officials in Hamas-run Gaza have said Thursday night's blaze in a three-story residential building in the Jabaliya refugee camp was apparently fueled by stored gasoline.

  • Trump Ex-CFO Tells Jury He and Others Committed Tax Fraud

    (Bloomberg) -- The Trump Organization’s longtime chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, testified that greed fueled a tax fraud scheme he says he engaged in with the firm’s controller and the two Trump companies standing trial.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s ‘Hardcore’ Ultimatum Sparks Exodus, Leaving Twitter at RiskFTX’s New Boss Reveals Chaos Left Behind by Bankman-FriedGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnEl

  • War, North Korea missile tests loom over Asia-Pacific summit

    Threats to peace and stability burst onto the agenda at a summit of Pacific Rim leaders Friday in Bangkok after North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed near Japanese territorial waters. U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and the leaders of Japan, South Korea, Canada, Australia and New Zealand convened an emergency meeting on the missile launch. “We strongly condemn these actions and we again call for North Korea to stop further unlawful, destabilizing acts," she said.

  • California Democratic Rep. Porter reelected after tough race

    Democratic Rep. Katie Porter was reelected Thursday after a bruising campaign in Southern California, where she spent over $24 million to defend her seat in a closely divided coastal district. With nearly all the votes counted, Porter defeated Republican Scott Baugh, a former legislator, 51.6% to 48.4%, or a margin of about 8,200 votes. With Porter's victory, Republicans will hold 218 seats next year, Democrats 212.

  • Oklahoma proposes landmark rule to keep mailed medications safe from extreme temperatures

    Patients who get their prescription medications by mail in Oklahoma may soon have better protections for the safety of those drugs than any other state.

  • The GOP has to say it to Trump — 'In the name of God, go!' | Opinion

    Republicans who believe in thoughtful, insightful and responsive government must say no to Donald Trump.

  • Melania Trump Raises Eyebrows With What To Expect From A Donald Trump 2024 Win

    The former first lady's prediction didn't sit well with critics on Twitter.

  • Territory near Crimea now within reach of Ukrainian artillery, General Staff says

    The Armed Forces of Ukraine can now project artillery firepower over areas near Russia-occupied Crimea, Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Directorate of Ukraine’s General Staff Oleksiy Hromov said at a briefing on Nov. 17.

  • Amid free trade talks with India, Rishi Sunak slips into Hindi

    Rishi Sunak, the newly installed UK prime minister, reportedly speaks basic Hindi. On Nov. 16, he tweeted partly in the language after meeting his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, in Bali, Indonesia, on the sidelines of the G20 summit.

  • Trump Thought He'd Enter Capitol 'Like Mussolini': Jamie Raskin After Agent Testifies

    Raskin talks about Trump's suspected state of mind on Jan. 6 after testimony from Robert Engle, a Secret Service agent with Trump that day.

  • Russian air defenses not as effective as Moscow claims, Ukrainian Air Force says

    Russian air defense systems are not as effective as the Russian Defense Ministry claims them to be, Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat said during a briefing on Nov. 17.

  • Xi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage Return

    (Bloomberg) -- Turns out Chinese President Xi Jinping’s partnership with Vladimir Putin has limits after all: He doesn’t want to follow the Russian leader into diplomatic isolation. Most Read from BloombergGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnFTX’s New Boss Reveals Chaos Left Behind by Bankman-FriedElizabeth Holmes Says US Is Wrong to Suggest She Marry Her Partner to Pay DebtsXi Confronts Trudeau Over Media Leaks i

  • Donald Trump's New Applause Line Is Pure Authoritarianism

    The former president said he doesn’t know if the American public is ready to impose the death penalty for dealing drugs. He’s probably right.

  • Trump Org ex-CFO tears up on stand while describing his 'betrayal' of the Trump family

    'Are you embarrassed about what you did?' Trump's ex-CFO was asked in blistering tax-fraud trial testimony. His answer: 'More than you can imagine.'

  • NATO allies wake up to Russian supremacy in the Arctic

    The world's largest satellite ground station, on the Svalbard archipelago off Norway, is used by Western space agencies to gather vital signals from polar-orbiting satellites. "This could have happened by accident," Norway's defence chief Eirik Kristoffersen told Reuters in response to the ruptures, which received little media coverage outside Norway. He was speaking generally and did not offer any evidence to suggest deliberate damage, but months later, in September, saboteurs caused major leaks to suddenly erupt in gas pipelines from Russia to Europe on the floor of the Baltic Sea.

  • North Korea Fires Missile After Warning US of ‘Fierce’ Move

    (Bloomberg) -- North Korea fired a suspected ballistic missile Thursday toward waters off its east coast after issuing a warning to the US of a ‘fierce’ move if it persists in conducting joint military drills with allies in the region.Most Read from BloombergGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnFTX’s New Boss Reveals Chaos Left Behind by Bankman-FriedElizabeth Holmes Says US Is Wrong to Suggest She Marry Her Partne