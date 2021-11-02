World leaders convene in Glasgow for COP26 climate summit
Around 120 world leaders, including President Joe Biden, are gathered in Glasgow to finalize rules pertaining to the Paris agreement. CBS News senior foreign correspondent Mark Phillips reports from Glasgow and Madison River Group president Thomas Armstrong joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano to explain the importance of this crucial climate summit.