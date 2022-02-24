World leaders denounce Russia's "hideous and barbaric" attacks on Ukraine

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Oriana Gonzalez
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

World leaders swiftly condemned Russia's attacks on Ukraine and vowed to hold Vladimir Putin accountable.

Driving the news: Putin's troops on late Wednesday began moving into Ukraine, with large explosions being reported shortly after Putin announced a "special military operation" in Ukraine. Dozens have reportedly been killed.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

What they're saying:

President Biden

  • "Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable," Biden said in a statement shortly after the attacks began.

Boris Johnson

  • "Our worst fears have now come true and all our warnings have proved tragically accurate. President Putin of Russia has unleashed war in our European continent. He's attacked a friendly country without any provocation and without any credible excuse," British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

  • "Ukraine is a country that for decades has enjoyed freedom and democracy and the right to choose its own destiny," he added. "We and the world cannot allow that freedom just to be snuffed out. We cannot and will not just look away."

  • The prime minister announced a "massive package of economic sanctions designed in time to hobble the Russian economy."

  • "Our mission is clear: diplomatically, politically, economically and eventually militarily, this hideous and barbaric venture of Vladimir Putin must end in failure."

Emmanuel Macron

  • "The events of this night are a turning point in the history of Europe and our country," said France's Emmanuel Macron in a speech early Thursday, adding that "to this act of war, we will respond without weakness."

  • "Putin rejected the diplomatic path and chose the path of war. We will take full responsibility for defending the sovereignty of our allies."

  • Like other world leaders, Macron announced sanctions on Russia, saying that they "will be commensurate with the actions of which it is guilty."

Data: Mapbox/OSCE as of Feb. 14, 2022; Map: Will Chase/Axios

Olaf Scholz

  • "This 24th of February is a terrible day for Ukraine and a very dark day for Europe,” German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said.

  • “In attacking Ukraine, President Putin is blatantly infringing on international law.”

  • After announcing “severe” sanctions against Russia, Scholz said that their “aim” is to let Putin know that the Russian regime “will pay a bitter price for this aggression. It will be clear to Putin that he has made a terrible mistake by unleashing this war.”

Dmytro Kuleba

  • "Ukraine has severed diplomatic relations with Russia. I call on all our partners to do the same," said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

  • "By this concrete step you will demonstrate that you stand by Ukraine and categorically reject the most blatant act of aggression in Europe since WWII."

  • "Right now, Putin is plunging Europe into its darkest time since 1939. Any government hoping to sit this out is naïve. Don’t repeat mistakes of the past. Hit Russia with severe sanctions now. Help Ukraine with military and financial support," Kuleba said.

António Guterres

  • "President Putin, in the name of humanity, bring your troops back to Russia," United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres tweeted on Thursday. "This conflict must stop now."

  • "Our world is facing a moment of peril. I truly hoped it would not come. The latest developments regarding Ukraine are a cause of grave concern," Guterres said in a speech to the UN General Assembly on Wednesday evening.

  • "As we sadly know all too well, in conflict, civilians, including women and children, always suffer first and suffer most. If the conflict in Ukraine expands, the world could see a scale and severity of need unseen for many years," he added.

Jens Stoltenberg

  • "Peace on our continent has been shattered," NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said at an emergency press conference Thursday.

  • "We now have war in Europe on a scale and of a type we thought belonged to history."

  • "This is a deliberate, cold-blooded and long-planned invasion."

  • "The Kremlin's aim is to re-establish its sphere of influence, rip up the global rules which have kept us all safe for decades and subvert the values that we hold dear. This is the new normal for our security. Peace cannot be taken for granted," Stoltenberg said.

Ursula von der Leyen

  • "Once again, in the center of Europe, innocent women, men and children are dying or fear for their lives. We condemn this barbaric attack, and the cynical arguments to justify it," von der Leyen said in a statement.

  • "It is President Putin, who is bringing war back to Europe. In these dark hours, the European Union and its people stand by Ukraine and its people. We are facing an unprecedented act of aggression by the Russian leadership against a sovereign, independent country," she added.

  • "Russia's target is not only Donbass, the target is not only Ukraine, the target is the stability in Europe and the whole of the international peace order. And we will hold President Putin accountable for that."

  • "We will not let President Putin tear down the security architecture that has given Europe peace and stability over many decades. We will not allow President Putin to replace the rule of law by the rule of force and ruthlessness. He should not underestimate the resolve and strength of our democracies."

What we're watching: G7 leaders will meet on Thursday morning to discuss the ongoing Russian attack. More statements are expected later in the day.

Go deeper: Ukraine-Russia crisis latest developments

Editor's note: This story will be updated as more statements are made.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Dow Drops, Oil Spikes, Gold Surges—and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Today

    Kyiv and cities across Ukraine come under fire Thursday. Prices for oil and gold spike as equities crumble worldwide.

  • How the World Is Reacting as Russia Launches Invasion of Ukraine

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the U.K. and its allies will agree to a 'massive package' of sanctions designed to hobble the Russian economy.

  • Russia suspends movement of commercial vessels in Azov sea

    Russia has suspended movement of commercial vessels in the Sea of Azov until further notice but kept its ports in the Black Sea open for navigation, its officials and five grain industry sources said Thursday.

  • Biden Meets Security Council; Fighting Near Kyiv: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian military vehicles are now in the northern region that includes Ukraine’s capital, officials there said, after tanks were reported rolling in from Crimea to the south. A senior Russian lawmaker said Moscow aims to ensure a pro-Moscow government, pushing out U.S. influence. Most Read from BloombergRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateHeavy Fighting Reported at Airport Near Kyiv: Ukraine Upda

  • Here’s What We Know So Far About Russia's Military Operation in Ukraine

    Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba says that Putin has “launched a full-scale invasion” of the country

  • Putin launches attacks across Ukraine

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has drawn swift condemnation from President Biden and other world leaders after announcing a "special military operation" in Ukraine, in a speech that appeared to serve as a declaration of war.State of play: Russian troops moved into eastern Ukraine and large explosions were reported immediately after Putin's speech, including near Kyiv. The attacks have killed at least 40 people, officials said Thursday.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Sub

  • Russian military attacks kill dozens of people in Ukraine

    Russian military attacks on Ukraine have killed at least 40 people, an adviser to the Ukrainian president said on Thursday, per AP.Driving the news: Air raid sirens rang out in the capital Kyiv, as Russian missile strikes were reported in multiple cities across Ukraine — moments after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a "special military operation" in the country that was part of the Soviet Union until its collapse in 1991.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscrib

  • Oleksandr Zinchenko attacks Vladimir Putin over Ukraine invasion: 'I hope you die the most painful death'

    Manchester City and Ukraine star Oleksandr Zinchenko has responded to the Russian invasion of his homeland with a blazing verbal assault on Vladimir Putin.

  • Deputies investigate death of 2-year-old boy at Greenville home

    The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 2-year-old who was found unconscious Wednesday night.

  • ‘He won’t stop at Ukraine’: Warnings Putin could go further amid warnings of full-scale invasion

    Boris Johnson yesterday announced a series of sanctions on Russian banks and oligarchs

  • The GOP senators confirming the most Biden judicial nominees

    Data: Quorum; Chart: Thomas Oide/Axios Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina have voted with Democrats to confirm the majority of President Biden's judicial nominees, according to data from Quorum.Why it matters: After notching more judicial confirmations during his first year than any other president since Ronald Reagan, Biden has promised to announce a Supreme Court nominee by the end of the month. Republicans cannot filibuster,

  • Officials considering reinstalling fence around Capitol for State of the Union

    Security officials are considering reinstalling a fence around the Capitol building ahead of possible protests that could coincide with President Joe Biden’s St

  • Ukrainians flee Kyiv under air raid sirens as Russia launches 'full-scale invasion'

    Air raid alarms rang out across the capital, urging people to take shelter, resulting in terrified families taking to the roads and metro stations in an effort to find safety.

  • Russia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia began a full-scale invasion of its neighbor Ukraine after President Vladimir Putin vowed to “demilitarize” the country of more than 40 million people, triggering one of the worst security crises in Europe since World War II.Most Read from BloombergRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateHeavy Fighting Reported at Airport Near Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateThe $200 Billion Club Loses Last Member as Elon

  • Pelosi: Putin is a "tyrant" and his actions are a "total assault on democracy"

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday called Russia President Vladimir Putin a "tyrant" and said his latest aggression toward Ukraine is "an attack on democracy." What she's saying: “It’s stunning to see in this day and age, a tyrant roll into a country," Pelosi said in her first news conference since returning from the Munich Security Conference. "This is the same tyrant who attacked our democracy in 2016."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."You cannot

  • Putin critic Navalny speaks out against Ukraine invasion while on trial

    Putin critic Navalny speaks out against Ukraine invasion while on trial

  • The Invasion of Ukraine: How Russia Attacked and What Happens Next

    After months of troop and tank buildups, of grim warnings of violence and vague assurances of peace, and of efforts at diplomacy in Washington, the halls of the United Nations and the capitals of Europe, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began early Thursday morning, with shelling and rocket attacks on several major cities including the capital, Kyiv. Explosions thundered in the dim light before dawn, minutes after President Vladimir Putin of Russia cynically declared the start of a “special military

  • Putin begins military operation in Ukraine

    Russian President Vladimir Putin signaled the start of a military operation in Ukraine early Thursday morning local time, announcing that Russian troops would enter Ukraine's Donbas region.

  • Liberty Police Chief James Simpson announces retirement after decade leading department

    The Liberty police chief will retire on July 1 as the city begins a search for a new leader for the department.

  • Analyst comments after Russian forces invade Ukraine

    Following are reactions from analysts and economists in response to unfolding events inside Ukraine and on their implications. As usual, Russian sources denied any intention to be militarily involved in Ukraine – and here we are, in the largest-scale military operation in Europe since World War Two.