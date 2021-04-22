World leaders have not started discussing how climate change targets will impact people's lives, admits UN

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Gareth Davies
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
A message in Seoul that reads &quot;LEADERS SAVE EARTH SAVE US&quot; is projected by Green Peace activists ahead of a climate change summit led by US President Joe Biden, in Seoul - Kim Hong-Ji/Reuters
A message in Seoul that reads "LEADERS SAVE EARTH SAVE US" is projected by Green Peace activists ahead of a climate change summit led by US President Joe Biden, in Seoul - Kim Hong-Ji/Reuters

World leaders have not even started discussing how climate change targets will impact people's everyday lives, the United Nations (UN) has admitted.

To mark Earth Day, 40 world leaders will meet at an online summit on Thursday to discuss the global commitment to reduce carbon emissions.

The talks might see 2015's Paris climate agreement - where it was agreed to limit global warming to 2 degrees Celsius - beefed up given temperatures have actually increased.

But the UN has admitted that the world leaders have not even discussed what it means for the public going about their lives.

Asked if Governments should be telling voters to eat less red meat, buy fewer cars, take fewer flights or reduce their protein intake, Patricia Espinosa, the UN's lead on climate change, told the BBC's Radio 4 Today programme: "We have not yet gone to that level in the conversation regarding climate change.

"I think that there is not only in the US and China, but in many other countries, not yet a clarity on what this implies in everyday lives of people, because we have known that if we continue in this trend we will need a number of planets in order to be able to fulfil the needs of the growing population."

Although optimistic of hitting long term global warming goals, Ms Espinosa conceded it was a concern that no conversation has taken place about what it will mean for people's lifestyles.

Ms Espionsa - Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change - told the BBC: "It is worrying, but we have concentrated on the higher meeting sectors like transportation, aviation, the really high emitting industries like steel, cement, the question of sustainable buildings energy efficiency, those sectors that are directly regulated through legal frameworks in every country."

The US President Joe Biden will lead the summit after his predecessor Donald Trump yanked the US out of The Paris Agreement during his tenure.

Asked "Are you glad Donald Trump is no longer the US President?", Ms Espinosa responded: "I am very happy to be working with a Biden administration in the US, let's say it like that."

Recommended Stories

  • Did the tumultuous 2020 change House Speaker Nancy Pelosi? 'I'm a strong person,' she says

    At a time when many Americans felt unnerved by COVID, not to mention an unpredictable president, I realized I had never seen her emotionally falter.

  • South Korean president calls Trump failure who ‘beat around the bush’ on North Korea

    If tensions between the United States and China intensify, North Korea can take advantage of it and capitalise on it’, says Moon Jae-in

  • Chauvin verdict a blow to ex-police trio awaiting trial over George Floyd death

    Tou Thao, J Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane to go on trial in August, charged with aiding and abetting Floyd’s murder J Alexander Kueng, right, with his attorney in July last year. Kueng had worked only three shifts as a full officer after being trained on the job mostly by Chauvin. Photograph: Renee Jones Schneider/AP As millions of Americans welcomed Derek Chauvin’s murder conviction, three of his former colleagues who still face trial for their part in George Floyd’s death will have greeted it with dismay. Tou Thao, J Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane face charges of aiding and abetting the murder and manslaughter of Floyd nearly a year ago. The Minnesota attorney general’s office is attempting to add charges of third-degree murder against the men at a court hearing next month. Had Chauvin been acquitted, or even convicted of the lesser charge of manslaughter, the case against the three other officers might have become difficult to prove. They would have faced trial for a crime that a jury had already decided did not happen, and the state might have been forced to drop the charges. But now that Chauvin has been convicted of second-degree murder, alongside other charges, his former colleagues face the task of persuading a jury that they bear no criminal responsibility for the killing. The three, who were fired from the Minneapolis police department the day after Floyd’s death, are scheduled to go on trial in August. Each played a distinct part in Floyd’s death. Thao is seen on video keeping bystanders at bay as they plead with Chauvin to get his knee off of Floyd’s neck. Kueng and Lane helped pin the 46-year-old African American man to the road in a manner that left him unable to breathe and ultimately killed him. They were the first two officers on the scene after the call came from a grocery store about a man using a counterfeit $20 bill to buy cigarettes. It was Lane who first handcuffed Floyd. Once Floyd is held on the ground, Kueng was immediately behind Chauvin, putting his weight on to the victim’s back and pressing down his handcuffed wrists. Lane was behind Kueng, pinning down Floyd’s legs – “kneeling on them and pressing them down with his hands”, according to the charges. The defense for both officers can be expected to argue that they were not indifferent to Floyd’s situation, and alerted Chauvin to concerns, but were relatively new to the police department and bowed to the decisions of a more experienced officer. Lane had been on the Minneapolis force for just a few days. Kueng, who was 26 at the time of Floyd’s death, graduated from the police academy in 2019 and had worked only three shifts as a full officer after being trained on the job mostly by Chauvin. Kueng, whose father is from Nigeria and mother is white, joined the department in part to bridge divisions between the black community and the police, according to his family. As Floyd pleaded that he could not breathe, Lane is heard to ask Chauvin: “Should we roll him on his side?” Chauvin, a now convicted murderer, responded: “No, stay put where we got him.” When Lane pressed the issue, saying that he feared Floyd could be having a medical emergency, Chauvin again brushed aside his concern. Kueng’s defense will be able to point to the fact that he checked Floyd’s wrist for a pulse and told Chauvin he couldn’t find one, even if he then remained on top of the dying man. Thao had more experience, having worked for the Minneapolis police department on and off for several years. His defense will be able to say that at no point did he lay a finger on Floyd. Lawyers will also argue that for most of the more than nine minutes Floyd was under Chauvin’s knee, Thao was faced the other way and paying attention to what the defense claims was a threat from bystanders. But the prosecution has said Thao was an important facilitator by protecting Chauvin as he committed murder. According to the indictment, when a bystander stepped off the curb and was “imploring Chauvin to get off of Mr Floyd, (Thao) put his hands on the citizen to keep him back”. Prosecutors argue that Thao should have intervened to save Floyd. The former officer has since conceded that he should have been “more observant” as to what was happening behind him. People celebrating Chauvin’s conviction at George Floyd Square, the makeshift memorial built at the intersection where he was pinned down by the police, made their feelings clear about the three former officers still awaiting trial. “One down, three to go!” they chanted.

  • Matt Foster

    Check out this week's Fantasy Baseball Fearless Forecast

  • Putin warns the West as Russian police detain almost 1,800 Navalny protesters

    Security forces detained at least 1,770 supporters of the jailed, hunger-striking Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny amid protests across Russia Wednesday, according to the independent monitoring group OVD-Info.The big picture: At least 30 protesters were arrested in Moscow, 805 in St. Petersburg and 119 in the Urals city of Ufa, among dozens of other cities, the group estimates.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeNavalny spokesperson Kira Yarmysh was among those detained in the Russian capital, per aide Ruslan Shaveddinov.Of note: The arrests came as President Vladimir Putin issued a warning to the West against interfering in the Kremlin's affairs, amid growing tension over the stricken Navalny and a buildup of Russian troops near Ukraine.Putin said Russia's response would be "asymmetrical, quick and tough" if the West crossed a "red line," per the New York Times.Go deeper: Alexei Navalny's death "a matter of days," spokesperson saysLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Clarkson scores 22 points, NBA-leading Jazz beat Rockets

    Jordan Clarkson scored 22 points, Joe Ingles had 21 and the NBA-leading Utah Jazz beat the Houston Rockets 112-89 on Wednesday night. The Jazz have won four of their last five games. The 23-point margin was Utah’s most-lopsided victory over Houston since a 118-91 blowout Dec. 6, 2018.

  • China’s Domestic Movies Are Leading Its Box Office This Year. Hollywood Is Watching.

    China’s 2021 movie box office through mid-April looks set to surpass the total in the country for all of 2020—without the help of Hollywood blockbusters.

  • Israel says it struck targets in Syria after missile attack

    Iran, which maintains troops in Syria, had vowed revenge against Israel.

  • Israel strikes back at Syria after Dimona nuclear reactor missile alert

    The Israeli military struck back at Syria after a missile from the country triggered air raid sirens near the Dimona nuclear reactor as it landed in southern Israel, AFP reports. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhy it matters: The exchange, which Syrian state media said wounded four of its soldiers, marked the biggest clashes between the two countries in years.No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but Iranian troops and proxies operate in Syria and the incident indicates Iran's involvement, AP notes. It comes amid rising tensions between Israel and Iran. BREAKING: A surface-to-air missile was fired from Syria to Israel’s southern Negev.In response, we struck the battery from which the missile was launched and additional surface-to-air batteries in Syria.— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) April 22, 2021 More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Haircuts for some, as Poland eases virus curbs in certain regions

    Poland will reopen hair salons and let some children return to schools in 11 of its 16 regions from April 26, the health minister said on Wednesday, as daily COVID-19 case numbers start to fall. Poland has seen record daily numbers of cases and deaths during the third wave of the pandemic, and introduced a raft of nationwide restrictions, including the closure of cinemas, hotels and many shops, in March. However, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski told a news conference that the infection rate in many regions was now at a level where authorities believed they can lift some restrictions.

  • EXPLAINER: Why India is shattering global infection records

    The world's fastest pace of spreading infections and the highest daily increase in coronavirus cases are pushing India further into a deepening and deadly health care crisis. India is massive — it's the world's second-most populous country with nearly 1.4 billion people — and its size presents extraordinary challenges to fighting COVID-19. Overall, India has confirmed 15.9 million cases of infection, the second highest after the United States, and 184,657 deaths.

  • Covid: India sets global record for new cases amid oxygen shortage

    The country records 314,835 new daily cases as Delhi hospitals fear running out of oxygen in hours.

  • Black Army soldier responds to racist tirade at IHOP: ‘This is America’

    ‘This is the country we serve and defend. These are the people we fight for’

  • Pakistan hotel bomb: Deadly blast hits luxury venue in Quetta

    The Pakistani Taliban says it is behind the blast in Quetta, which killed five people and wounded 12.

  • Low on beds, oxygen, India adds global high 314K virus cases

    India reported a global record of more than 314,000 new infections Thursday as a grim coronavirus surge in the world's second-most populous country sends more and more sick people into a fragile health care system critically short of hospital beds and oxygen. The 314,835 infections added in the past 24 hours raise India's total past 15.9 million cases since the pandemic began. India has nearly 1.4 billion people.

  • Iowa woman who hit Black, Latino children with her car pleads guilty to federal hate crimes

    Nicole Franklin, who was charged with intentionally hitting children with her vehicle in 2019, pleaded guilty to federal hate crimes on Wednesday.

  • These Are the Best and Worst States at Recycling (and Why), According to This Study

    Here’s who has the highest recycling rate in America and who needs to do some catching up.

  • Bombing in hotel parking lot kills at least 4 in SW Pakistan

    A powerful bomb exploded in the parking area of a luxury hotel in the southwestern Pakistani city of Quetta on Wednesday, killing at least four people and wounding at least nine others, police said. Footage on Pakistan news channels showed burning cars. Hours after the attack, the Pakistani Taliban in a statement claimed responsibility, saying it was a suicide attack.

  • Mom kicks kids out to host a party and attacks them when they return, Michigan cops say

    She’s facing child abuse charges.

  • Belgian envoy's wife 'slapped' S.Korea shopkeeper

    South Korean police say they want to talk to the wife of the Belgian ambassador there, after an incident in which she allegedly slapped a shopkeeper.Footage from a security camera emerged online this week from a clothing store.It shows a woman slapping a shopkeeper who had tried to stop her from approaching another worker.They had suspected she was trying to leave the shop with an item of clothing she had not paid for. Police who were dispatched at scene identified her as Xiang Xueqiu, the wife of the Belgian ambassador, according to an officer at the local police station. Police say they received a complaint over an alleged assault.But since then, the police have not been able to contact Xiang, saying it was because she was in a hospital. Reuters was unable to identify which hospital and could not immediately reach her for comment. The Belgian embassy in Seoul confirmed Xiang had been hospitalized but made no further comment. South Korea's foreign ministry told Reuters it had urged the Belgian embassy to cooperate on the matter and said it would take appropriate measure based on the police investigation.