World leaders return to UN and face many escalating crises

Police officers stand in front of United Nations headquarters in New York, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. With the coronavirus pandemic still raging in many parts of the world, leaders from more than 100 nations are heading to New York this week for the United Nations' annual high-level gathering — a COVID-inflected, semi-locked down affair that takes place in one of the pandemic's hardest-hit cities of all. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
EDITH M. LEDERER
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK (AP) — World leaders will be back at the United Nations for the first time in two years on Tuesday with a formidable agenda of escalating crises to tackle, including the still raging COVID-19 pandemic and a relentlessly warming planet.

Other pressing issues are rising U.S.-China tensions, Afghanistan’s unsettled future under its new Taliban rulers and ongoing conflicts in Yemen, Syria and Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region.

Last year, no leaders came to the U.N. because the coronavirus was sweeping the globe, so all their addresses were pre-recorded. This year, the General Assembly offered leaders a choice of coming to New York or remaining online, and more than 100 heads of state and government decided to appear in person in the General Assembly hall.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Gutteres, who opens the week-long event, “will pull no punches in expressing his concern about the state of the world, and he will lay out a vision to bridge the numerous divides that stand in the way of progress,” U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

By tradition, the first country to speak is Brazil, whose president, Jair Bolsonaro, isn’t vaccinated. He reiterated last Thursday that he doesn’t plan to get the shot any time soon, justifying his refusal by saying he had COVID-19 and therefore has a high level of antibodies.

A key issue ahead of the meetings has been COVID-19 entry requirements for leaders to the United States — and to the U.N. headquarters itself. The U.S. requires a vaccination or a recent COVID-19 test, and the U.N. will operate on an honor system whereby anyone entering the complex attests that they do not have symptoms of COVID-19 and have not tested positive in the last 10 days.

The three most closely watched speakers on Tuesday morning are expected to be U.S. President Joe Biden, appearing at the U.N. for the first time since his defeat of Donald Trump in the November election, China’s President Xi Jinping, who in a surprise move will deliver a video address, and Iran’s recently elected hardline President Ebrahim Raisi.

Ahead of the opening of the General Assembly’s annual General Debate, Guterres issued a dire warning that the world could be plunged into a new and probably more dangerous Cold War unless the United States and China repair their “totally dysfunctional” relationship.

The U.N. chief said in an interview this weekend with The Associated Press that Washington and Beijing should be cooperating on the climate crisis and negotiating on trade and technology, but “unfortunately, today we only have confrontation” including over human rights and geostrategic problems mainly in the South China Sea.

Speaking last week about Biden’s speech, Richard Gowan, U.N. director of the International Crisis Group, said “the really significant question is exactly how he frames relations with China.” He predicted that Biden “won’t be as forthright in criticism of China as Trump was, especially in 2019 and 2020,” but rather will “try and cast China as a country that is challenging the rules-based world order and a country that should not be trusted with leadership of the international system.”

On the latest speakers list released earlier this month, China’s speech was supposed to be delivered on Friday by a deputy prime minister. But the U.N. confirmed Monday that Xi will give the country’s video address instead.

His speech and any comments about the U.S. rivalry are certain to be closely watched and analyzed.

Other leaders scheduled to speak in person during the meeting, which ends Sept. 27, include King Abdullah II of Jordan, the president of Venezuela, and the prime ministers of Japan, India and the United Kingdom along with Israel’s new Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

Leaders delivering prerecorded statements this year include the presidents of Egypt, Indonesia, South Africa and Zimbabwe. French President Emmanuel Macron was supposed to deliver a pre-recorded statement on Tuesday, but the government said Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian will now deliver the country’s address virtually on the final day.

France and China have reacted angrily to the surprise announcement by Biden, alongside the leaders of Australia and Britain, of a deal to provide Australia with at least eight nuclear-powered submarines. Australia had signed a contract worth at least $66 billion for a dozen French conventional diesel-electric submarines and their construction was already under way.

Le Drian told a news conference Monday that there is a “crisis of trust” between the United States and its oldest ally, France, as well as Europe, which has been excluded from the new US-UK-Australia alliance focused on the Indo-Pacific and aimed at confrontation with China. He said Europeans “should not be left behind,” and need to define their own strategic interests.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. to Lift Coronavirus Travel Ban for U.K. and European Union in November

    The U.S. will reopen its borders to vaccinated passengers from the U.K., the European Union and several other countries from November. The White House announced the changes on Monday, bringing to an end a gruelling 18-month COVID-19 travel ban that was first imposed by President Donald Trump in March 2020 at the onset of the […]

  • Vax van seeks to avert super-spreader event at U.N. summit

    In a new take on vaccine diplomacy, a free mobile COVID-19 testing and vaccination station is welcoming world leaders and delegates at this week's U.N. General Assembly, seeking to avoid a super-spreader event. After a virtual meeting last year, about a third of the 193 U.N. states are planning to again send videos, but presidents, prime ministers and foreign ministers for the remainder are due to travel to the United States. New York City has parked a pink, yellow and blue bus that serves as a mobile clinic outside the U.N. venue and is offering free tests and Johnson & Johnson vaccines to attendees all week from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

  • Biden to talk to France’s Macron amid diplomatic crisis over submarines

    French President Emmanuel Macron will speak in the coming days with President Joe Biden in their first contact since a major diplomatic crisis erupted between France and the United States over a submarine deal with Australia, an official said Sunday.

  • Power player or poodle? UK-U.S. relations in flux as BoJo meets Joe

    British prime minister Boris Johnson once worried that his friendliness with Donald Trump would leave him out in the cold when Democrat Joe Biden took over the White House. Instead, he can expect a warm welcome in Washington on Tuesday, as the trans-Atlantic leaders meet for wide-ranging talks intended to deepen ties that are expected to focus on security, climate and economic regulation in the run-up to Britain hosting a major environmental conference at the end of October. It is a moment Johnson's team regards as a triumph: validation that "global Britain" can thrive on the world stage after its divorce last year from the European Union.

  • France is doing everything it can to show its anger at a cancelled $50 billion submarine contract, shocking officials in the US, UK, and Australia

    France recalled its ambassadors to the US and Australia in fury after Australia canceled a lucrative submarine contract with French firm Naval Group.

  • Guess what the three Democrats blocking lower medication prices have in common?

    A bill in Congress would allow Medicare to use its bulk-purchasing power to negotiate lower drug prices. Big Pharma is not pleased Congressman Scott Peters is the House’s top recipient of pharmaceutical industry donations in the 2022 election cycle. Photograph: Daniel Knighton/Getty Images The three conservative Democratic lawmakers threatening to kill their party’s drug pricing legislation have raked in roughly $1.6m of campaign cash from donors in the pharmaceutical and health products industr

  • U.S. shouldn’t punish Haitians at the border. This country is to blame for their misery | Opinion

    The Biden administration’s response to last week’s arrival of Haitians in Del Rio, Texas — a massive, illegal expulsion airlift — may reduce some criticism from immigration opponents, but it will not reduce the arrivals of Haitians at our borders. The United States can only reduce migration pressure from Haiti by ending decades-long policies that have undermined Haiti’s democracy and economy and forced Haitians into the desperate measures we see at Del Rio.

  • Mitch McConnell says the GOP will vote for the US to default on its debt

    Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer announced they would attach a debt-ceiling suspension to a government-funding bill, daring the GOP. McConnell answered.

  • Donald Trump's lawyer says he's not worried prosecutors named Trump personally in the tax fraud indictment against his namesake company

    Donald Trump's lawyer, Ronald Fischetti, said he's confident the Manhattan DA's office won't charge the former president as part of its investigation.

  • Mark Hamill Trolls Pro-Trump 'J6' Rally With A Blunt 'Star Wars' Comparison

    Hamill compared the event to the worst "Star Wars" moment of all time.

  • We're watching the implosion of the Supreme Court in real time

    The Supreme Court is having a credibility crisis as fewer and fewer Americans believe that it is a nonpartisan, unbiased institution.

  • Angry France opens UN session with cold shoulder for Antony Blinken

    NEW YORK CITY, New York — French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian has no intention of meeting Secretary of State Antony Blinken this week, leaving the task of mollifying French anger over U.S. and British partnership to provide Australia with nuclear submarines to President Joe Biden.

  • Charanjit Singh Channi: What Punjab leadership change says about Congress

    The crisis in Punjab sees the party shying from the status quo - is this a sign of things to come?

  • Biden’s communication woes leave allies questioning U.S. loyalty

    Boris Johnson told reporters on his way to the U.N. General Assembly on Sunday night he didn't believe it was likely that the U.S. would agree to lift its ban on vaccinated foreign travelers this week. Hours later, the White House did exactly that.Why it matters: For the second time in less than a week, a major U.S. foreign policy decision by the Biden administration appears to have caught one of its closest allies by surprise. And neither was the first time, either.Stay on top of the latest mar

  • Xi may be moving China to economic system 'that doesn't exist anywhere in the world'

    Xi may be moving China to economic system 'that doesn't exist anywhere in the world'

  • This $100,000 Donation by Matt Gaetz Raises All the Eyebrows

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photo GettyOn the day Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial began in the Senate, the campaign for embattled Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL)—reportedly under federal investigation since the summer for alleged sex crimes with an underage teen—made by far its largest ever political contribution: $100,000 to a mysterious nonprofit created to defend the then-president.While that donation may not sound out of the ordinary, it stands out for a number of reasons. For one

  • Poland refuses to halt disputed coal mine despite EU court penalty

    BRUSSELS/WARSAW (Reuters) -Poland vowed to keep its disputed Turow coal mine running on Monday despite being hit with a order to pay a 500,000 euro ($585,550) daily penalty to the European Commission for defying an earlier court ruling to halt operations. Europe's top court, the Luxembourg-based Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU), ordered the penalty on Monday. It followed a request from the Czech Republic, which is locked in a dragging dispute with Poland over the Turow open-pit mine that sits next to their shared border.

  • Factbox-Politicians tipped for Philippines 2022 presidential race

    The Philippines will hold an election in May 2022 to choose a successor to President Rodrigo Duterte, who is ending his single, six-year term. The president's daughter has declared a re-election bid https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/duterte-daughter-seek-re-election-mayor-despite-calls-presidency-run-2021-09-16 as mayor of Davao City next year, despite growing calls for her seek the highest office. With his daughter in charge, Duterte, 76, could be shielded from indictment by a domestic court or the International Criminal Court, which has approved a formal probe https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/philippines-will-not-cooperate-with-icc-probe-war-drugs-spokesperson-2021-09-16 into thousands of killings during his "war on drugs".

  • Mossad assassinated Iran's top nuclear scientist using an AI-powered, remote-controlled machine gun, report says

    Israel assassinated nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh using an AI-powered weapon that required no on-site operatives, per The New York Times.

  • Donald Trump Jr. mocked men he alleged were undercover law enforcement officers who attended the failed 'Justice for J6' rally

    The "Justice for J6" rally, in support of Capitol rioters charged with crimes, attracted few protesters but there was a large media and police presence.