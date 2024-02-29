Out of this world at Lobo Day 2024

Feb. 28—Completing 135 trips around the sun is certainly a reason to celebrate, and that's exactly what the students and faculty at the University of New Mexico did Wednesday during Lobo Day 2024.

Marking UNM's birthday, this year's event was themed around the university's contributions to space exploration and research. Those who attended Lobo Day were able to visit 10 interactive displays to learn more about space and UNM research revolving around it. The displays were set up by several university groups and departments.

Students and faculty also had the opportunity to take a group photo with UNM President Garnett Stokes, provost James Paul Holloway and Louie and Lucy Lobo.

"It's amazing to think this institution started 135 years ago, before New Mexico was even a state," Stokes said. "I think (Lobo Day 2024) represents the promise that students have for the future."