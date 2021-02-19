The world has lost 20.5 million years of life because of premature COVID-19 deaths, a new study found

Aria Bendix
coronavirus covid-19 death funeral burial coffin casket mourners
Aracely Iraheta touches the casket of her husband, Jose Agustin Iraheta, who died from COVID-19 in Malden, Massachusetts. Brian Snyder/Reuters

  • More than 20.5 million years of life may have been lost globally due to COVID-19, a new study found.

  • To calculate years of life lost, researchers compared the ages of people who died of COVID-19 to their average life expectancy.

  • People older than 75 represent one-quarter of the years of life lost to the pandemic, the study found. Men have lost more years than women.

  • Visit the Business section of Insider for more stories.

Globally, the average person is expected to live until age 73. But the pandemic has cut more than 1 million lives short, according to a new study.

The researchers compared the ages of people when they died of COVID-19 to their average life expectancy. When a person died prematurely, the discrepancy between the two was considered years of life lost to the pandemic.

The findings, published Thursday in the journal Scientific Reports, show that more than 20.5 million years of life in total may have been lost globally due to COVID-19. On average, each person who died of the coronavirus lost 16 years of life.

Nearly 45% of those lost years were among people ages 55 to 75. People older than 75 represented 25% of the years lost, though that group saw the majority of deaths. Those younger than 55 represented around 30% of years lost.

The data, the researchers wrote, should prompt "heightened awareness" that public-health policies during the pandemic should protect young people, too. The researchers also suggested that countries should pay more attention to lowering the death toll among men, who are dying of COVID-19 at higher rates than women.

Men have lost 44% more years than women

man wearing mask
A man reads the newspaper in Lisbon, Portugal on May 20, 2020. Horacio Villalobos/Corbis/Getty Images

The researchers behind the new study - who hail from Finland, Germany, Spain, the UK, and the US - looked at data for more than 1.3 million people who died of COVID-19 across 81 countries through January 6. Only about 274,000 people in that cohort reached their full life expectancy before dying of the disease.

Men were harder hit than women: The study found that men have lost 44% more years of life than women due to premature COVID-19 deaths. On average, men in the study lived to age 71, compared to 76 for women.

A December study found that men have almost three times the odds of requiring intensive-care treatment for COVID-19 than women, and 1.4 times the odds of dying from the disease.

Scientists still aren't sure why. Some research suggests that women develop a stronger T-cell response to the coronavirus, which helps their immune systems identify and destroy the pathogen. But in certain countries, men also smoke cigarettes more than women do, and have higher rates of preexisting health conditions, which could make them vulnerable to more severe outcomes.

But the ratio of life lost among men versus women wasn't the same for every country. Men in low-income countries like Cuba, Dominican Republic, and Peru lost far more years than women, whereas high-income countries like Finland and Canada saw relatively similar numbers between the genders.

icu covid doctor hospital
A doctor checks the vital signs of an ICU patient at Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center in Tarzana, California, on January 3, 2021. Apu Gomes/AFP via Getty Images

This could simply be because high-income countries often have more robust treatment resources, but it's also possible that female deaths are less likely to be registered or attributed directly to COVID-19 in low-income countries. In some places, women lack access to transportation to get to a hospital or can't leave their families to receive medical care.

In general, more lives were also lost among younger groups in low- and middle-income countries.

Previous studies have attributed this pattern to a greater level of residential crowding in low-income cities, or to a higher incidence of preexisting conditions among non-elderly populations in developing countries. Another factor could be that young people in these countries are more often forced to work jobs with a high risk of coronavirus exposure.

More years lost than the seasonal flu

GettyImages 1229704753
People wait in line to receive free coronavirus tests in Silver Spring, Maryland, on November 18, 2020. Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post via Getty Images

It's now well-understood that the coronavirus is far deadlier than the flu: It has killed more than 2.4 million people worldwide in 13 months. Respiratory diseases caused by seasonal influenza, meanwhile, typically kill between 290,000 and 650,000 people per year.

But the new study also determined that the coronavirus has shaved an outsized number of years off the global lifespan.

In highly developed countries that have been heavily impacted by the pandemic, the research showed, the number of years of life lost due to COVID-19 may be two to nine times higher than due to seasonal flu.

Of course, coronavirus transmission continues around the world, and some countries haven't finished collecting data on COVID-19 deaths from the end of 2020. So the total number of years lost due COVID-19, the study authors wrote, could "increase substantially in the next few months."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • GOP Congressional Staffers Say They're Furious At Their Bosses — Privately, At Least

    Shaken by the actions of Republican lawmakers before and after Jan. 6, many aides say they feel trapped.

  • U.S. rescinds Trump White House claim that all U.N. sanctions had been reimposed on Iran

    The United States on Thursday told the United Nations Security Council it was rescinding a Trump administration assertion that all U.N. sanctions had been reimposed on Iran in September. Acting U.S. Ambassador Richard Mills informed the 15-member body in a letter seen by Reuters. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told European allies on Thursday that President Joe Biden's administration was prepared to talk to Iran about both countries returning to a 2015 deal that aims to stop Tehran from developing a nuclear weapon.

  • New 'Allen v. Farrow' docuseries trailer digs into Woody Allen abuse allegations

    In a trailer for HBO's "Allen v. Farrow," Mia Farrow says falling for director Woody Allen was "the great regret" of her life. "I wish I'd never met him."

  • Child accidentally kills mom with gun from purse, police say

    The youngest of her five children also was wounded, Cornelius police say. All were in the apartment.

  • Trump rips McConnell as GOP divide deepens post-Capitol riot

    In the most caustic sign yet of deepening GOP divisions, former President Donald Trump blistered Mitch McConnell as a “political hack” on Tuesday, days after the Senate’s top Republican denounced him as the inciter of U.S. Capitol attack. “The Republican Party can never again be respected or strong with political ‘leaders’ like Sen. Mitch McConnell at its helm," Trump said in a statement released by his political action committee.

  • U.S. forces in Iraq hit by rockets, contractor killed

    A rocket attack on U.S.-led forces in northern Iraq killed a civilian contractor on Monday and injured a U.S. service member, the U.S. coalition in Iraq said, in the deadliest such attack in almost a year. The attack, claimed by a little-known group that some Iraqi officials say has links with Iran, raises tensions as Washington explores some degree of detente with Tehran. Of the nine other people hurt, eight were civilian contractors and one a U.S. service member, a coalition spokesman said.

  • Israel to ease more COVID curbs, launch leisure 'Green Pass' on Feb. 21

    Israel plans to ease more restrictions on businesses on Sunday and reopen hotels and gyms to those fully vaccinated or deemed immune after recovering from COVID-19, the government said. With nearly 43% of citizens having received at least one shot of Pfizer Inc's vaccine, Israel has pushed ahead with a gradual relaxing of lockdown measures imposed on Dec. 27. Malls, open-air markets, libraries and museums will be allowed to reopen on Sunday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said in a statement on Monday.

  • U.S. reassures Turkey over executions after Erdogan calls response 'a joke'

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday reassured Ankara that Washington blames the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) for the executions of 13 kidnapped Turks in northern Iraq, after Turkey called an earlier U.S. statement on the killings "a joke." Turkey said on Sunday militants from the outlawed PKK executed the captives, including Turkish military and police personnel, amid a military operation against the group.

  • Japan to provide $4.8 million grant to Armenia and Azerbaijan over Karabakh conflict

    Japan on Tuesday said it decided to extend an emergency aid grant to Armenia and Azerbaijan totalling $4.8 million, in response to the humanitarian crisis created as a result of last year's six-week conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh. Fighting erupted between Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces on Sept. 27 and ended on Nov. 10 when a Russian-brokered peace deal ushered in a ceasefire, locking in territorial gains for Azerbaijan. Thousands died in what was the heaviest military confrontation over Nagorno-Karabakh since the early 1990s.

  • Prince Harry and Meghan to break silence in Oprah interview

    Prince Harry and his American wife Meghan will break their silence in their first interview since they quit Britain's royal family when they sit down with Oprah Winfrey next month. Harry and Meghan, who announced they are expecting their second child on Sunday, shocked senior royals last year by announcing plans to step back from their royal roles. "Winfrey will speak with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, in a wide-ranging interview, covering everything from stepping into life as a Royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure," CBS said in a statement.

  • Man tried to open plane door during Boston-bound flight, fellow passengers says

    The witness, who helped subdue the man, says the suspect also assaulted a flight attendant.

  • Serena Williams Talks Preparing To Face 'Incredible Opponent' Naomi Osaka

    “I feel like she does everything well," the 23-time Grand Slam singles title champion said about her fellow tennis superstar.

  • Marcos son loses election challenge in Philippine Supreme Court

    The son of the late Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos has lost a bid to unseat the Southeast Asian country's vice president after the Supreme Court threw out his petition contesting the results of the May 2016 elections. The son, also called Ferdinand Marcos but popularly known as "Bongbong", alleged he was unfairly robbed of victory after losing the vice presidential election to lawyer Leni Robredo by about 260,000 votes, claims Robredo denied. Robredo welcomed the decision and told a news conference it "will allow us to focus on the more important work of serving our people."

  • New Zealand, Australia quarrel over Islamic State suspect

    The leaders of New Zealand and Australia were engaged in a bitter fight Tuesday over which country will inherit an alleged Islamic State militant who at one point held citizenship in both nations. The 26-year-old woman and two children were detained when they tried to illegally cross from Syria into Turkey, Turkey's Defense Ministry said Monday. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has been arguing with Australian counterpart Scott Morrison over which country should take responsibility for the woman if she's deported from Turkey.

  • UK calls for conflict zone ceasefires to roll out vaccines

    Britain will on Wednesday call for a United Nations resolution to help negotiate ceasefires so that people in conflict zones can be vaccinated against COVID-19, saying member states have a moral duty to protect the vulnerable. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will chair a virtual meeting of the U.N. Security Council on Wednesday to discuss the threat facing the more than 160 million people living in areas of instability and conflict, such as Yemen, South Sudan, Somalia and Ethiopia. "We have a moral duty to act, and a strategic necessity to come together to defeat this virus," Raab said in a statement.

  • 'Let's think big' - Germany wants to work closely with Biden on trade, China, climate

    Germany wants Europe and the United States to strengthen transatlantic ties with a trade deal to abolish industrial tariffs, a WTO reform to increase pressure on China and a joint carbon-emission trading system to protect the climate. Peter Beyer, transatlantic coordinator for Chancellor Angela Merkel's government, told Reuters in an interview published on Monday that Germany and the new U.S. administration under President Joe Biden should "think big" and aim for an ambitious agenda based on shared values and focused on joint interests.

  • EU regulator to give verdict on J&J COVID-19 vaccine by mid-March

    The U.S. drugmaker said it had submitted a conditional marketing application for the vaccine, called COVID-19 Vaccine Janssen, with the European Medicines Agency (EMA). The EU watchdog said a fast-tracked review of the coronavirus vaccine by its human medicines committee was possible because it had been already assessing some data in real time, and will now look at the vaccine's efficacy, safety and quality. Johnson & Johnson said it was ready to begin distributing the vaccine within the European Union in the second quarter of 2021.

  • How vaccination efforts across the world may affect Americans

    President Biden is racing to get more Americans inoculated faster, but the lagging vaccination effort globally could allow deadly new variants to spread.

  • House Democrat argues Trump violated Ku Klux Klan Act in Capitol riot lawsuit

    Three days after former President Donald Trump was acquitted by the Senate for his role in the Capitol riot, one Democratic lawmaker is taking the matter to federal court. Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), chair of the House Homeland Security Committee, sued Trump and his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani on Tuesday, accusing them of conspiring with the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers to incite the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, CNN reports. The civil lawsuit cites the 1871 Ku Klux Klan Act, which prohibits the use of violence or intimidation to prevent federal officials from performing their duties, according to The Associated Press. "The defendants conspired to prevent, by force, intimidation and threats, the plaintiff, as a member of Congress, from discharging his official duties to approve the count of votes cast by members of the Electoral College following the presidential election held in November 2020," the lawsuit alleges. Attorney Joseph Sellers, who filed the lawsuit along with the NAACP, told The Associated Press that inciting a riot or trying to interfere with the certification of election results "could not conceivably be within the scope of ordinary responsibilities of the president," and Trump is "just like any other private citizen" in this case. Trump, who for months pushed false claims of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election, spoke before a crowd of his supporters and urged them to "fight" on the day Congress was meeting to certify President Biden's election win. In an impeachment trial, the former president's attorneys argued he wasn't responsible for inciting the subsequent deadly riot, and the Senate acquitted him on a charge of "incitement of insurrection." Still, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) after voting not guilty said there's "no question" that Trump is "practically and morally responsible for provoking" the riot, and he added that the former president can still be held liable for his actions in court. "He didn't get away with anything yet," McConnell said. More stories from theweek.comTrump comes out of hidingThe Texas power grid failed mostly due to natural gas. Republicans are blaming wind turbines.The Daily Show solves Texas blackouts with 'America's most renewable resource: the insane hatred of AOC'

  • Jaguar cars will be fully electric by 2025

    Jaguar Land Rover announced on Monday that by 2025, its luxury Jaguar brand will be all electric, while the Land Rover brand will release its first fully electric vehicle in 2024. Chief Executive Thierry Bollore said the British company has "all the ingredients at our disposal to reimagine the business and the experiences our customers seek, to reimagine the benchmark of luxury." Jaguar is celebrating its 86th anniversary in 2021, and over the last few years, the brand has been struggling due to lower sales, The Associated Press reports. British Transport Secretary Grant Shapps was thrilled by the company's announcement, saying it is a "huge step for British car manufacturing." This sentiment was echoed by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders Chief Executive Mike Hawes, who said it will give "an injection of confidence" into a sector that was hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. Hawes said the British government must help carmakers compete with global competitors like Tesla, and Jaguar is providing a "roadmap to a future that is built around sustainability, with electrified and hydrogen models as well as investment in connected and digital technologies" which "aligns with government ambition and increasing consumer expectations." More stories from theweek.comThe Texas power grid failed mostly due to natural gas. Republicans are blaming wind turbines.First trailer for Disney's Cruella gives villain a Joker-style origin storyTexas governor blamed renewable energy for blackouts on Fox News. He told Texans a different story.