The World Market for Cannabis Packaging 2020

DUBLIN, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cannabis Packaging Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forcast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Cannabis Packaging Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2018 to 2028.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing the legalization of cannabis all over the world, growing significantly across the globe due to its health benefits and Cannabis being extensively launched across the world.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2017, 2018 revenue estimations are presented for 2019 and forecasts for 2023 and 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.



With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.



Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Application Analysis

1.5 Strategic Benchmarking

1.6 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Increasing the Legalization of Cannabis All Over the World

3.1.2 Growing Significantly Across the Globe Due to Its Health Benefits

3.1.3 Cannabis Being Extensively Launched Across the World

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Cannabis Packaging Market, By Type

4.1 Flexible

4.1.1 Blisters

4.1.2 Clamshells

4.1.3 Shatter Containers

4.1.4 Other Flexibles

4.2 Rigid

4.2.1 Trays

4.2.2 Plastic Tubes

4.2.3 Other Rigids

4.3 Semi-Rigid

4.3.1 Box Inserts

4.3.2 Other Semi-Rigids



5 Cannabis Packaging Market, By Material

5.1 Metals

5.2 Glass

5.3 Cardboard Containers

5.4 Paper

5.5 Bottles

5.6 Folding Carton

5.7 Metal Tins

5.8 Plastics

5.8.1 Jars

5.8.2 Vials

5.8.3 Hinge-Top Containers

5.8.4 Boxes

5.8.5 Bags & Pouches

5.8.6 Tubes

5.8.7 Tails

5.8.8 Other Plastics

5.9 Other Materials



6 Cannabis Packaging Market, By Application

6.1 Recreational Use

6.2 Medical Use

6.3 Other Applications



7 Cannabis Packaging Market, By Geography

7.1 North America

7.2 Europe

7.3 Asia Pacific

7.4 Middle East

7.5 Latin America

7.6 Rest of the World (RoW)



8 Key Player Activities

8.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.3 Product Launch & Expansions

8.4 Other Activities



9 Leading Companies

9.1 ABC Packaging

9.2 Berry Global

9.3 Cannabis Science Inc.

9.4 Cannaline

9.5 Green Rush Packaging

9.6 JL Clark

9.7 KAYA Cannabis

9.8 Kush Bottles

9.9 Lexaria Bioscience

9.10 Maple Leaf Green World

9.11 Medical Marijuana Corp.

9.12 Presto Products Company

9.13 Sana Packaging

9.14 SKS Bottle & Packaging



