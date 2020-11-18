World Market Outlook for the Dental Diagnostics & Surgical Equipment Market 2020-2026

The "Global Dental Diagnostics & Surgical Equipment Market (By Segment and Region), Impact of COVID-19, Company Analysis - Forecast to 2026" report

The Global dental diagnostics and surgical equipment market is predicted to reach US$ 12 Billion by 2026. The dental diagnostics and surgical equipment are used for the analysis and cure of dental problems such as periodontitis, gingivitis, tooth decay, dental caries, other forms of oral cancers and injury. The global scenario for the dental diagnostics and surgical equipment market is expected to boost over the forecast period. Rising inclination towards junk food consumption and improper eating habits by individuals along with augmenting demand for cosmetic dentistry is considered to be the major drivers of the market.

Further, the increasing incidence of dental diseases, rising demand for minimally invasive painless surgeries, technological advancement, and growing geriatric population is expected to drive the dental diagnostics and surgical equipment market. Elder patients suffer from various dental disorders such as caries, oral candidiasis and xerostomia that thrust the dental diagnostic and surgical equipment market growth.

Dental Diagnostics & Surgical Equipment Market - Segment Analysis

  • Dental radiology equipment accounted for the highest share of the global dental diagnostics and surgical equipment market.

  • The dental chairs segment is likely to capture around 20% share of the global dental diagnostics and surgical equipment market by 2026.

  • Dental hand piece captures the third highest share of the global dental diagnostics and surgical equipment market driven by factors like the rise in oral diseases, aging population, and an increase in dental clinics.

  • With the rising implementation of CAD/CAM system in Dentistry, this segment is anticipated to grow at a faster rate.

  • In the past decade, the market for lasers in dentistry has grown rapidly owing to the acceptance of dental lasers by the FDA.

Dental Diagnostics & Surgical Equipment Market - Regional Analysis

  • North America is the leader in global dental diagnostic & surgical equipment market followed by the European region.

  • Asia-Pacific dental diagnostic & surgical equipment market is expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period.

  • Rest of the world is showing low market share, lack of oral hygiene care is the main reason behind it.

This 208 Page report with 50 Figures and 4 Tables has been studied from 7 View Points:

1. Global Dental Diagnostics and Surgical Equipment Market and Forecast (2010 - 2026)
2. Global Dental Diagnostics and Surgical Equipment Market Share and Forecast (2010 - 2026)
3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Dental Diagnostics and Surgical Equipment Market
4. Global Dental Diagnostics and Surgical Equipment Market and Forecast - Segment Analysis (2010 - 2026)
5. Global Dental Diagnostics and Surgical Equipment Market and Forecast - Regional Analysis (2010 - 2026)
6. Dental Diagnostics and Surgical Equipment Market - Key Players Analysis (2010 - 2026)
7. Global Dental Diagnostics and Surgical Equipment Market - Growth Drivers & Challenges

Global Dental Diagnostics and Surgical Equipment Market - Key Players Analysis

1. Danaher Corporation
2. Biolase, Inc
3. Henry Schein
4. Dentsply Sirona
5. Straumann
6. Patterson
7. Zimmer Biomet
8. Planmeca OY
9. Ivoclar Vivadent AG
10. 3M Company
11. Midmark
12. Envista Holdings Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yyx001

