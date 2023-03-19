World markets set for relief after UBS rescues Credit Suisse

2
Dhara Ranasinghe and Amanda Cooper
·3 min read

By Dhara Ranasinghe and Amanda Cooper

LONDON (Reuters) - Financial markets are poised for relief on Monday after UBS Group AG agreed to buy Credit Suisse Group AG in a rescue orchestrated by the state and major central banks announced a co-ordinated move to shore up liquidity in the financial system.

In an early sign that risk appetite was set for a bounce, the euro, sterling and the Australian dollar all edged up, data from trading platform EBS and Reuters Dealing showed. Crypto currency bitcoin rose over 5%.

UBS will buy rival Swiss bank Credit Suisse for 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.23 billion) and agreed to assume up to $5.4 billion in losses as it winds down the smaller peer's investment bank after a shotgun merger engineered by Swiss authorities.

In a coordinated global response, central banks including the Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan said they would enhance dollar swap lines, helping calm investors rattled by turmoil in the banking sector.

The euro was last quoted up 0.2% at $1.0684.

"It seems like a very large and decisive intervention. Provided markets don’t sniff out other lingering problems, I’d think this should be pretty positive," said Brian Jacobsen, senior investment strategist at Allspring Global Investments.

"Governments are intent on snuffing out the spark of contagion before the flames get out of control."

The failure of two U.S. banks and a rout in Credit Suisse shares have sent shock waves through markets over the past week, reviving memories of the 2008 financial crisis.

European banks slid almost 12% last week, their biggest weekly drop in just over a year, Japanese banks fell almost 11% - their biggest weekly drop since the March 2020 COVID-induced market turmoil - and U.S. bank shares have notched double-digit losses for two straight weeks.

Without Sunday's Swiss intervention, the risk of further market stress had appeared likely.

At least two major banks in Europe were examining scenarios of contagion possibly spreading in the region's banking sector, two senior executives with knowledge of the deliberations told Reuters earlier on Sunday, before the Credit Suisse deal was announced.

The U.S., UK and Swiss central banks are all scheduled to meet in the week ahead.

(Bond market volatility spikes https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/zgpobarzwvd/bondvol.PNG)

HIGH STAKES

The stakes are high for central banks and policymakers who have highlighted resilience of their banking sectors but are also mindful of the need to stem a crisis of confidence that could destabilise financial markets.

Even after Sunday's news, optimism from analysts was laced with caution and some scepticism.

"Switzerland’s standing as a financial centre is shattered - the country will now be viewed as a financial banana republic," said Octavio Marenzi, CEO of Opimas in Vienna.

Others drew attention to the losses likely to be suffered by Credit Suisse junior bondholders.

The decision to write down the value of Credit Suisse's Additional Tier 1 bonds to zero under the deal was "stunning and hard to understand," bondholder Axiom said.

"CS shareholders are essentially wiped out, and some (AT1) bondholders will be wiped out, but the basic functioning of the banking system was protected," said Michael Rosen, chief investment officer at Angeles Investments.

(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe and Amanda Cooper in London; Additional reporting Carolina Mandl, Lawrence Delevigne and Tom Sims; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Recommended Stories

  • UBS's Credit Suisse deal was the best solution says Swiss gov't

    Keller-Sutter, who said she held a Credit Suisse bank account, said the worst case had been avoided. "The bankruptcy of Credit Suisse would have had a huge collateral damage - on the Swiss financial market also internationally," she said. She said she had been in contact with "colleagues from the UK and USA" who were "very grateful for this solution because they really feared that there could be a bankruptcy of Credit Suisse with all the losses."

  • Marketmind: UBS-Credit Suisse deal sealed. Is it enough?

    Asian markets are set for a volatile open on Monday after Swiss authorities said UBS is taking over Credit Suisse, a forced merger investors hope will ease the strain on the global banking system and avert a full-blown crisis. The $3.2 billion deal comes after a sudden burst of turmoil in the global banking sector - two U.S. bank failures then Credit Suisse's implosion - sparked unprecedented volatility in the U.S. interest rate and bond markets.

  • US Futures Climb, Dollar Slips as Sentiment Turns: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- A frenetic weekend in finance was met with comparatively meager moves in markets, with U.S. equity futures rising and the dollar weakening slightly against major currencies after UBS Group AG agreed to buy Credit Suisse Group and central banks moved to boost dollar liquidity.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferCredi

  • UBS to take over Credit Suisse, assume up to 5 billion Swiss francs in losses

    UBS agreed to buy rival Swiss bank Credit Suisse for 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.23 billion) in stock and agreed to assume up to 5 billion francs ($5.4 billion) in losses, in a shotgun merger engineered by Swiss authorities to avoid more market-shaking turmoil in global banking. The deal includes 100 billion Swiss francs ($108 billion) in liquidity assistance for UBS and Credit Suisse from the Swiss central bank. To enable UBS to take over Credit Suisse, the federal government is providing a loss guarantee of a maximum of 9 billion Swiss francs for a clearly defined part of the portfolio, the government said.

  • UBS Rescues Credit Suisse With Help From Swiss National Bank. What It Means.

    The Swiss National Bank and regulator Finma now see UBS’s purchase as the only solution to tame mounting woes at Credit Suisse, according to news reports.

  • Global central banks open daily dollar taps to help banks

    The world's top central banks said on Sunday they would start offering daily loans in dollars to their banks to avert stress in the funding market after the emergency rescue of Swiss giant Credit Suisse Group AG. Trouble at Credit Suisse - one of the world's largest banks - sent shock waves through global markets last week, raising fears of a new financial crisis and threatening to derail central bankers' efforts to tackle high inflation. The coordinated move announced on Sunday, reminiscent of the global financial crisis of more than a decade ago, will see the Federal Reserve and the central banks of the euro zone, Britain, Japan and Canada offer seven-day dollar loans to their banks starting on Monday.

  • UBS to buy crisis-hit bank Credit Suisse in bid to avoid financial chaos

    Central banks around the world hail £2.7bn merger which saw Swiss government bend the rules for swift action

  • Credit Suisse’s Riskiest $17 Billion Bonds Rise After UBS Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessSwitzerland Weighs Full or Partial Credit Suisse NationalizationCredit Suisse Group AG’s riskiest bonds rose sharply as traders bet that UBS Group AG’s deal to buy the troubled lender would spare holders significant losse

  • First Republic Downgraded by S&P for the Second Time in a Week

    (Bloomberg) -- First Republic Bank was downgraded again Sunday by S&P Global Inc., days after the ratings firm cut the lender to junk.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessSwitzerland Weighs Full or Partial Credit Suisse NationalizationS&P said it lowered First Republic’s l

  • Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway speeds up stock buybacks

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc has stepped up its pace of stock buybacks, repurchasing more than $1.8 billion of its own stock this year. In its proxy filing on Friday, Berkshire said that as of March 8 it had the equivalent of 1,455,698 Class A shares outstanding, down 4,035 from year end and 2,537 from Feb. 13, reflecting the repurchases. Berkshire's repurchases have also included Class B shares, which normally cost about 1/1500th as much as Class A shares.

  • Blankfein Says Fed Can Stop Rate Hikes After Bank Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Former Goldman Sachs chief executive Lloyd Blankfein said the Federal Reserve can take a pause hiking interest rates this week as the unfolding bank crisis will effectively tighten lending standards in the economy.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessSwitzer

  • UBS reaches agreement to buy Credit Suisse after upping offer: report

    UBS reportedly reached a deal with Swiss regulators to buy Credit Suisse for $2 billion in a move to prevent the potential collapse of Credit Suisse from roiling markets.

  • Fed and Global Central Banks Move to Boost Dollar Funding

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve and five other central banks announced coordinated action on Sunday to boost liquidity in US dollar swap arrangements, the latest effort by policymakers to ease growing strains in the global financial system.

  • First Citizens in talks to acquire Silicon Valley Bank - Bloomberg News

    SVB and First Citizens did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment outside of business hours. Reuters reported earlier this week that the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp had asked banks interested in acquiring Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank to submit bids by March 17. The auctions followed the FDIC taking over Silicon Valley Bank last Friday and Signature Bank on Sunday, as the collapses of the two U.S. mid-sized lenders whipsawed global financial markets over fears of a contagion.

  • El-Erian Urges 25 Basis-Point Hike Saying Fed Shouldn’t Blink

    (Bloomberg) -- Mohamed El-Erian called on the Federal Reserve to raise its main interest rate by 25 basis points at this week’s meeting and couple the move with an assurance of its commitment to financial stability.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessSwitzerland Weighs Fu

  • Moody's downgrades credit ratings on First Republic Bank

    The agency cut the bank's long-term issuer rating and local currency subordinate ratings to B2 from Baa1 and long-term local currency bank deposit rating to Baa3 from A1, among others. The outlook on the issuer rating and long-term bank deposits of First Republic Bank remain under review, Moody's said. Moody's said it believes the bank's high cost of borrowings, along with the "high proportion of fixed rate assets at the bank, is likely to have a large negative impact on First Republic's core profitability in coming quarters."

  • Smaller Banks’ Critical Role in Economy Means Distress Raises Recession Risks

    Main Street businesses and American families are likely to find it harder to get a loan because of turmoil in the banking industry, denting economic growth.

  • Cue Health's new lineup of tests joins growing at-home collection market

    Cue Health is one of the last test makers standing that rode the Covid-19 pandemic wave. It announced a slate of new tests that could boost revenue.

  • UBS, regulators race to seal Credit Suisse deal as soon as Saturday: report

    UBS, Credit Suisse and key regulators are rushing to finalise a deal on the merger of the two Swiss banks as soon as Saturday evening, the FT reported, citing people familiar with the matter. FINMA declined to comment on the FT report. UBS and Credit Suisse did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

  • Banks Survived Another Week—and the Biggest Ones Look Like Winners

    Banking giants will be beneficiaries of the industry's turmoil. They have cheap stocks, and hefty dividend yields.