'He was my world': Mom of 14-year-old Pace boy speaks about son's killing

The mother of a slain 14-year-old Pace boy whose body was found in a wooded area in Santa Rosa County said she is haunted every day with thoughts of her son's death.

Lana Gonzales told the News Journal that she sees "a horrible, horrible vision" every second of the day as she struggles to understand how someone could, in her words, "dispose of my son like he was yesterday's garbage."

In a series of messages exchanged with the News Journal via social media this week, Gonzales described the pain and loss of her son, Cody Walker, and the terror she now feels in her own life.

She said she fears her own life is in danger, and a GoFundMe page has been created to raise money both for the cost of Walker's memorial service and to help his mother and sister move away from Santa Rosa County.

Walker went missing from his home in Pace last month. He last seen by his family March 14 and was reported missing to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office on March 19, according to Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson.

His remains were spotted March 28 in a wooded lot off Sandy Forest Road near Munson. Authorities confirmed April 1 that the body found was Walker, and the following day, they charged two teenagers in connection to his death.

Isaiah Jordan McCullers, 18, and Isaac Cameron Daniels, 19, are both charged with first-degree felony murder during the commission of a robbery.

McCullers was already incarcerated at the Santa Rosa County Jail for a violation of probation when he was charged with murder. Daniels remained at-large as of Thursday. Anyone with any information about his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 850-437-786.

Gonzales told the News Journal this week that she hopes both suspects "never have another breath of fresh air and live miserable haunted lives."

She said that while she felt some degree of relief that charges have been filed, she also knows that any punishments "won't bring back my son," she said.

"He was my world, and without him, I am lost," she said.

After 'tragedies and trials,' 14-year-old was finally on the right path, mom says

Gonzales readily admitted her son dealt with many issues, including overcoming a traumatic past, and had several brushes with law enforcement. She also said that her son was autistic and had severe attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD.

According to the family's GoFundMe page, Walker lost his father at an early age. A few years ago, he experienced the loss of his older sister.

"Nobody knew of the struggles that Cody was dealing with. (T)hey haven't known and he hasn't told them of all of the (loss) that he has had to endure, the pain (he) has gone through. Nobody knows that side of Cody," Gonzales said.

Juveniles' criminal records are exempt from Florida's public records laws, but Gonzales told the News Journal that her son had been convicted of a misdemeanor petty theft.

Despite Cody's past troubles, Gonzales said her son was killed at a time when his life was on the upswing.

"Just as we were finally — after many tragedies and trials — coming together and 'really' living a happy healthy life," she said. "I was finishing school, my son and daughter were excelling in school."

She said her son had recently rediscovered a love for basketball, which he had enjoyed playing in elementary school. He loved music and writing and was an honor roll student, according to his mom.

In the weeks before his death, Cody told his mother about his ambition to become a narcotics detective, in part because he was so impressed by SRSO detectives who "truly cared for Cody and had many talks with him in hopes to get him on the right track," his mother said.

Gonzales said that ultimately, her son got mixed up with the wrong people.

"He was only doing what his peers were doing, what he thought was acceptable to them because they were the cool crowd," she said. "So he adjusted and ran with the wrong people."

Authorities have not released details about the circumstances surrounding Walker's death, saying the investigation is still open while one of the suspects remains at-large.

Worried for her own safety

Gonzales said she is now worried there are people who are mad at her and could seek retribution for grievances they might have had with her son.

"My life is in danger," she said.

She said her home's security cameras recently captured images of two suspicious individuals arriving at her home upward of four times together, and that scared her.

Gonzales said she hopes to leave Santa Rosa County and take her daughter with her, leaving behind not only any potential danger but also the memories that still haunt her.

"I want Cody to feel what pure joy is, to know what living is, to be without the worries and judgments, to be at peace and with the ones who love him most," she said. "Unfortunately, Cody will never have what he deserved so much, after so many devastating events."

